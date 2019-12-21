The Imperfect Journey

I’m going to be honest.

When I began the journey of becoming the best version of myself possible…

I was desperate. I was scared. I was anxious. I was skeptical. I was eager. I was excited. I was fearful. I was enthusiastic. I was depressed. I was overjoyed. I was burdened. I was passionate. I was angry. I was blissful.

I was alone.

I felt as though I had nothing. I did not have a job. I did not have income. I did not have security. I did not have a healthy family. I did not have a healthy marriage. I did not have a healthy network of friends and colleagues.

All I had was pain. Suffering. Anxiety. Chaos.

Failure.

A friend picked up the phone and sought to support me.

From that call we built a plan to rebuild a wreck of an individual. It started with a few simple steps…

Those simple steps led to simple wins, which created momentum, which then led to HUGE steps, and HUGE victories.

Then something crazy happened. The toxic people in my life scattered.

The people who truly loved me embraced me, began to move forward with me, and began to win with me.

Physical, mental, and emotional shifts occurred which led to the greatest amount of self-worth, self-esteem, and self-acceptance I had ever felt.

I found that for the very first time, I loved myself. I could literally feel true, deep, genuine love for my entire being…

I loved myself as I was designed, not who I “should” be.

Then folks began to notice the shift. Not just the physical, but the emotional and mental shifts as well.

And good people moved closer to me. Toxic people moved farther away. I became even stronger.

Today, I am not just different. I am authentic. I am genuine. I reject others’ judgment of me.

I show up in the world how I was designed. I show up to support others.

I support others to take that first simple step. That’s all it takes.

A single step. To your greatest destination yet.

Are you ready to journey? Are you ready to live a crazy-authentic life?

Are you simply ready to be you?

