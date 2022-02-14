Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Lenses That Forge Our Behaviour and Our Memories

The Lenses That Forge Our Behaviour and Our Memories

Life has its own time.

by Leave a Comment

 

The lenses that build up our way of seeing the World are made up of experiences, emotions and thoughts. They are the ones forging our memories and our emotional connection to life.

That Mantra that we are empowered to transform ourselves is based on this principle. Because the world and people can change several times and we may simply not even realize it if we haven’t adapted our way of looking at them.

But this transformation does not happen quickly, by the way… nor is there time to it.

Life has its own time. As long as we live, we will be changing, one way or another. Consciously or not.

Before you want to know how to organize and be prepared to a difficult conversations with the little ones, about death, divorce, big challenges, first talk to yourself.

Listen. Feel the emotions that each word brings to you. Find the paths of comfort and acceptance in what is said. And believe in every comma you put in your sentences. Take your time to be aware of your understanding and how you feel about it.

It is the adult’s inner world that feeds the child’s inner world. We are the translators of life and we cannot be absent from this role that elevates the lie or disguises a reality.

Children need our emotional honesty because our feelings are to our kids’ life as a bank is to a river. Pay attention to your words, if necessary seek for help from professionals to build a honest dialogue with you and your family.

Look at your child and be aware that more important than knowing what’s going on, he or she needs to feel that everything is going to be okay. That you are there, listening to their feelings.\
Be present to the point of understanding their looks and thoughts more than their words, more than gestures. Because when we turn off autopilot to turn on our awareness one’s look or smile is enough.

Therefore, practice self-looking as a daily habit and take care of your emotions, which often speak louder and paviment the way our children observe the world and observe themselves by changing YOU. Love yourself. Be your own best friend.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Mariana Wechsler

About Parenting. About life. With sprinkles of Buddhist Teachings and personal experiences. In constant search for self-knowledge, happiness and balance. Here it is about taking care of family relationships in a conscious way.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@marianawechsler

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x