The Next Layer

Living without pain can feel more frightening than living with it. The struggle became a part of our identity, and we don’t know who we are without it. We are uncomfortable feeling comfortable and run to fill that space with something familiar, welcome back self-sabotage.

Put life on pause, and sit within the space. It does not need to be filled; fight the urge to fill it. Teach your body and mind that you are okay with being free of fear. It takes time to get comfortable without something that has been such a big part of our life, even if that ‘something’ is painful.

When we know that we are no longer controlled by fear, we realize we are free to choose the life we want.

—

Joe Ryan has been on a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, shame, and the demons that plague him from his childhood. He has turned his mission outward, helping other people to conquer their traumatic pasts. Through his podcast ‘It’s Not You; It’s Your Trauma’ and one on one coaching.

Joe is paving the way for people to heal. He is baring his soul publicly to extend a hand to people who might feel stuck or frozen in their healing journeys. There are coaches out there who strive to do the same, but what sets Joe apart is that his voice embodies such compassion and warmth; when you hear it, it permits you to feel whatever you need to feel to progress on your emotional journey.

Father of two…

I take pictures, write, and obsess.

You can find me bouncing around New York City or by a lakeside fire. I was on a Pearl Jam kick, now starting my day with The Revivalists

—

Previously Published on joeryan.com

Real, genuine, vulnerable, and honest talk. There are no quick fixes from trauma, abuse, addiction, PSTD, or anxiety. Knowing what happened to you is only part of the process, we have to relive the feelings, emotions, and scenes we avoid. When we stop blaming, making excuses and take responsibility for our own emotions, that’s the start of moving from victim to surviving, from surviving to survivor and finally to thriving and teaching.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Shutterstock image