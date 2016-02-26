Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Next Threat to American Educators: Murder

The Next Threat to American Educators: Murder

We must now face the possibility that students will kill us for doing our jobs.

by Leave a Comment

Questions:

What’s a good way to keep an educator from provoking a group of young people to think about a point of view that’s unwelcome, unusual or foreign to them?

How could we limit the capacity of a critical thinker to urge youth to explore ideas?

Is there a way an institution of higher education could censor its staff with a high rate of efficiency?

Might it be possible to dissuade a professor from encouraging youth to live an examined life, to urge them toward inquiring whether the ideas they grew up with, the assumptions of their society make sense?

How can we further lower morale among faculty members while further raising it among top-level administrators, particularly those who rarely see or work with actual students, and in some cases earn 15 or 20 times the amount of the lowest paid adjuncts?

Answer:

Threaten faculty with death.

Capture So, it’s not enough to pay your instructors slave wages. It’s not enough to flock them into meetings where overpaid top-level administrators present grids and graphs to highlight just how little money there is for instruction, faculty development or recruitment of talent for the faculty pool. We must also now face the possibility that students will kill us for doing our jobs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In the meantime, the colleges shrug this off. What can the oligarchs of the American educational system do against the law of the land? They’d better warn the faculty to tread carefully. That, or as the Onion suggests, keep a gun pointed at the students at all times.

Image lifted from GunFreeUT

 

Buy Relief by Execution: A Visit to Mauthausen by Gint Aras

Previously Published on gintaras.com

 

Shutterstock

About Gint Aras

Gint Aras (Karolis Gintaras Zukauskas) has been trapped on planet earth since 1973. He’s the award winning author of the memoir, "Relief by Execution: A Visit to Mauthausen,” (Homebound, 2019) and the novels “The Fugue” (Tortoise, 2016) and “Finding the Moon in Sugar” (Infinity, 2009). He splits his time between Klaipėda, Lithuania and Chicago, Illinois. Check out his website: Liquid Ink.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x