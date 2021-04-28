The One Reason Relationships Don’t Work Out

You’re used to getting a lot of advice and direction when it comes to matters relationship. What to do if they cheat? Where to focus your energy when they ask for distance? How to know if they using you? When to tell if it’s over? And all those many questions that bug you when your relationship doesn’t seem to be on the track you think it should be.

I get it, you need guidance when you feel lost. You get it from your friends, your family and sometimes the same spouse you seek to be in harmony with.

And these days, boy isn’t that overflowing. Right here on Medium, numerous sites and blogs across the internet and publications you love and follow. It’s all right there. Everyone has an opinion, knows how to handle it and here I am too; one of them.

Social media, there’s that also. Why you shouldn’t do this or that? Too much guidance if you ask me and I somehow I think there, it’s more real, more influential. I don’t know why but maybe because you feel like it’s someone talking to you, listening and not an article you have to scroll through.

Still, in spite of all that, you fail. Your relationships take a turn you didn’t intend it to. And I know, no one advice, works for everyone, I do understand that.

But there’s one person you should always listen to;

You. Yes, You

Your gut, instinct, intuition, whatever you call it. That deep personal voice that gnaws at you. Listen to it, when it tells you not to start dating them. Follow it. when you feel something’s wrong. Ask your spouse the questions you want to, when it beckons you. Leave, when it advises you so. Break that cycle, when it convinces you things will not change.

When you’re done with all the hows, whys and whens from everyone else and everything, turn to yourself.

Deep down, you know the answer.

