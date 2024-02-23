The Power of Authentic Masculinity – David Chambers

Authenticity is a source of incredible power that is often overlooked. While it can take some time to know and free yourself, it’s worth the time and energy, because it exponentially supports you having more connection, support and pleasure in your relationships, for the rest of your life.

I imagine that part of the reason you resonate with me is because I am big on you (and all humans) getting to be authentic. No lines, no rules, no games to play — just more of you, feeling great about yourself, and finding the freedom to connect in ways that feel good to you, while inspiring others.

I know this isn’t always easy, and it can take some time to know and free yourself, but if there’s any journey that’s worth the time and energy, I believe this is the one! And I will continue to offer resources to support you.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest is a man who shares my passion for authenticity. David Chambers is a men’s dating, relationship, and intimacy coach. He traveled the world to learn from teachers who helped him see that the secret to a flourishing dating life and relationships is multifaceted; requiring authenticity, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, purpose, sexual energy, vulnerability, presence, openness, and honesty.

In our deep and authentic conversation we discussed:

How to be confident about your feelings , irrespective of what reaction you get from a woman

Shifting your interpretation of women’s responses away from proving your lack of worth

David’s growth from avoidance of his partner’s tears to having the capacity to open his heart to her emotions

David talks honestly about his own journey, and how he supports men. He believes that you won’t get what you want by blaming women, but that you also don’t have to blame yourself. When you’re done, check out this episode on an emerging story of masculinity, beyond money, power and position.

TheAuthenticMan.net

David first became a relationship and dating coach in 2007. However, he quickly realized that showing men how to fake confidence and teaching them what to say to appear fun, charismatic, and interesting on their dates wasn’t enough to create a fundamental change in their relationship patterns. This requires a shift in your inner beliefs too. So he took a break from coaching dating and set out on a journey of self-discovery.

He went around the world and back (literally), learning from expert coaches, being mentored by best-selling authors, and more. He discovered that the secret to a flourishing dating life and relationships is multifaceted; it requires authenticity, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, purpose, sexual energy, vulnerability, presence, openness, and honesty. Through this learning, he was able to break free from gender stereotypes and societal expectations of what a ‘real’ man should be to become his true and authentic self.

David’s journey allowed him to form deep, emotional, intellectual, sexual, and spiritual connections with women and create incredible, supporting, and loving relationships. And he’s now in a high-level and committed relationship with a compassionate, self-aware, and beautiful woman he had always dreamed of.

