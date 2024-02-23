Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Power of Authentic Masculinity – David Chambers

The Power of Authentic Masculinity – David Chambers

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Authenticity is a source of incredible power that is often overlooked. While it can take some time to know and free yourself, it’s worth the time and energy, because it exponentially supports you having more connection, support and pleasure in your relationships, for the rest of your life.

Show notes

I imagine that part of the reason you resonate with me is because I am big on you (and all humans) getting to be authentic. No lines, no rules, no games to play — just more of you, feeling great about yourself, and finding the freedom to connect in ways that feel good to you, while inspiring others.

I know this isn’t always easy, and it can take some time to know and free yourself, but if there’s any journey that’s worth the time and energy, I believe this is the one! And I will continue to offer resources to support you.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest is a man who shares my passion for authenticity. David Chambers is a men’s dating, relationship, and intimacy coach. He traveled the world to learn from teachers who helped him see that the secret to a flourishing dating life and relationships is multifaceted; requiring authenticity, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, purpose, sexual energy, vulnerability, presence, openness, and honesty.

In our deep and authentic conversation we discussed:

  • How to be confident about your feelings, irrespective of what reaction you get from a woman
  • Why your thoughts are not a credible view of reality
  • Shifting your interpretation of women’s responses away from proving your lack of worth
  • Recognizing habitual ways you start sexual encounters and enhancing your sex life with fresh and expanded ways
  • David’s growth from avoidance of his partner’s tears to having the capacity to open his heart to her emotions

David talks honestly about his own journey, and how he supports men. He believes that you won’t get what you want by blaming women, but that you also don’t have to blame yourself. When you’re done, check out this episode on an emerging story of masculinity, beyond money, power and position.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Links:

 

Connect with David

TheAuthenticMan.net

 

David first became a relationship and dating coach in 2007. However, he quickly realized that showing men how to fake confidence and teaching them what to say to appear fun, charismatic, and interesting on their dates wasn’t enough to create a fundamental change in their relationship patterns. This requires a shift in your inner beliefs too. So he took a break from coaching dating and set out on a journey of self-discovery.

He went around the world and back (literally), learning from expert coaches, being mentored by best-selling authors, and more. He discovered that the secret to a flourishing dating life and relationships is multifaceted; it requires authenticity, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, purpose, sexual energy, vulnerability, presence, openness, and honesty. Through this learning, he was able to break free from gender stereotypes and societal expectations of what a ‘real’ man should be to become his true and authentic self.

David’s journey allowed him to form deep, emotional, intellectual, sexual, and spiritual connections with women and create incredible, supporting, and loving relationships. And he’s now in a high-level and committed relationship with a compassionate, self-aware, and beautiful woman he had always dreamed of.

 

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x