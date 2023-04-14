Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

The Power of Containing Sexual Energy

The Power of Containing Sexual Energy

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

Sexual energy is powerful but can also wreak havoc when it is unconsciously expressed. Many men mistake containment for suppression, which leaves them feeling dull and powerless. Cultivating the capacity to contain your energy allows for more choice, power and intimacy!

I am a huge fan of men feeling ALL of their sexual energy and turn on. You don’t have to turn off or shut down your sexual energy. That’s NOT actually what makes women feel safe or comfortable. Instead, it dulls you and creates a dynamic where women want to be your friend, or mother you.

What’s important to know is that how you EXPRESS your sexual energy is the thing that creates safety for women.

You can feel incredible amounts of sexual energy and not express it at all. Doing this can feed and expand you as you hold it within you. You can also consciously share your sexual energy with women, in a way that is exciting and powerful for both of you.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Damien Bohler, is the founder and director of Evolutionary Relating, a vision for an alternative university for humanity with an optimistic future. We talked about the capacity to express and hold sexual energy in terms of containment. Take a moment to consider whether you have the capacity to contain your sexual (and life) energy, to choose how and when you consciously express it?

In our deep and exciting conversation we discussed…

  • Why containment of energy (sexual and otherwise) is naturally alluring
  • How suppression can be confused with containment
  • The difference between what masculine and feminine people tend to want
  • Being at choice, rather than at effect, with life and people
  • How to maintain more of your wholeness, presence and intensity

Damien has spent the last decade exploring relating in a humble and expansive way. I highly recommend this episode to understand more about the ways you have more choice than you may realize! When you’re done with this one, check out this episode on how even consent can be sexy!

Links:

Connect with Damien

EvolutionaryRelating.org

Damien is an explorer, experimenter, investigator and synthesist. With a gift for articulating, refining, teaching and facilitating complex concepts his personal fascination is in weaving together many fields of interest into a coherent narrative. His study covers (so far) authentic relating, attachment theory, polarity, integral theory, developmental psychology, masculine/feminine polarity, trauma and the nervous system, permaculture and ecology. He is the founder and director of Evolutionary Relating, a vision for an alternative university gathering the important fields that humanity needs to rise into an optimistic possibly of our future.

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

