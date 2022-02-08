The Problem With Modern Dating and the Word “SIMP”

.

Historically, there has always been a lot of nasty language about “nice guys.” The modern-day phenomenon of this comes in the version of “simps”—men who show intense feelings of affection and love for someone without reciprocation. Often they do this publicly on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok, directing their unrequited admiration towards strangers they have never met.

Here we talk about the complexity of the phenomenon behind “simping” and what it really takes to get attraction beyond just being a “nice person.”

00:00 it’s this really dark situation that

00:03 profits on all of this simp behavior

00:05 that everyone’s laughing at

00:07 without addressing the real thing the

00:10 real need that’s going on

00:11 [Music]

00:15 well steve put us out of our misery what

00:17 in your estimation is a simp

00:20 uh well you put me on the spot here well

00:22 i my understanding of it is it’s a kind

00:26 of guy who is

00:28 uh prostrating himself at the feet of a

00:32 woman who is kind of putting himself she

00:36 like worshipping her like she’s a

00:38 goddess and he’s kind of

00:41 willing to do whatever

00:43 for her affection

00:45 and

00:46 in some cases there seems to be a kind

00:48 of

00:48 fetish angle to it but it’s often just

00:51 used as a derogatory term to to describe

00:54 what they call like beta males or guys

00:56 who are crushing over one woman really

00:59 hard even if she

01:01 you know

01:02 is even if she’s like hey thanks

01:05 apparently it can apply to men in

01:06 relationships too

01:08 that they’re fawning constantly over the

01:11 woman they’re with doing anything they

01:14 can to please her

01:16 um just just living to please her but of

01:18 course at the other end of the spectrum

01:21 you’ve got guys who are doing that over

01:22 women that don’t even know they exist on

01:24 social media you have a tick tock dancer

01:28 who has

01:30 foul or in some cases millions

01:33 of men

01:34 commenting

01:36 in you know and saying

01:38 how much they love her or how lovely she

01:40 is how wonderful she is how much they

01:43 admire her all of that and i don’t think

01:45 simping has to be gender specific but it

01:48 tends to be a derogatory term for men

01:51 yeah i don’t think i’ve ever heard simp

01:53 i don’t i think it is

01:54 pretty much exclusively used about men

01:57 by the way i just want to make a

01:58 statement about this word i hate this

02:00 word i don’t i don’t like i i think this

02:03 is a pretty

02:05 mean word

02:06 and

02:07 i think that what’s underneath it is

02:09 actually quite serious

02:11 very serious

02:13 and um and referring to people in this

02:16 derogatory way

02:17 does no help

02:19 to the situation but

02:22 if we take the person in a relationship

02:26 um we could say okay that might be

02:27 someone with a somewhat anxious

02:29 attachment style or someone who

02:32 um is just trying to go out of their way

02:35 to please their partner because they

02:37 think that that’s the only way that

02:38 they’ll be loved and

02:41 that if they can do enough for their

02:42 partner their partner will stick around

02:46 there’s an obvious kind of win

02:48 there right i i’m keeping my partner

02:51 that my partner is with me and i think

02:53 by doing lots and lots and lots of nice

02:55 things for them and constantly fawning

02:57 over them and looking after them that

02:58 they will stay with me

03:01 there’s a difference between that and

03:03 the sort of thing we see online these

03:05 days where

03:06 men

03:08 so many men on maths are just

03:11 liking and commenting on pictures of

03:13 women that they will never meet

03:16 who

03:17 will never see their comment

03:19 who will never even acknowledge them

03:22 for the most part

03:24 and yet

03:25 they’re waking up

03:27 seeing a picture of that woman and

03:29 liking and commenting

03:31 on that picture what do you think of

03:33 that steve because i think it’s

03:34 fascinating

03:36 when there’s such there’s there’s not an

03:38 obvious reward

03:42 to that

03:43 you know it’s not like you’re being

03:45 scammed

03:46 and you know

03:48 you think you’re talking to someone one

03:50 to one and it turns out it’s just a bot

03:52 online that’s talking to you

03:54 they can see

03:56 that there’s hundreds and in some cases

03:58 thousands of other people

04:01 commenting and liking on this woman’s

04:03 picture

04:05 or video

04:07 and yet they still decide to

04:09 throw their like or their comment into

04:11 the mix

04:13 what what do you think is the reason

04:15 that

04:16 men do this

04:18 well

04:19 i think

04:20 part of it taking away even just the

04:22 element of someone being sexually

04:24 attracted to someone

04:26 there’s all the stuff you said is only

04:28 the same in fandom culture where you are

04:32 fawning over a celebrity

04:34 and commenting all day on their pictures

04:36 and posts over a pop singer that is not

04:39 seeing hundreds of thousands of comments

04:41 and

04:42 that’s fandom right there is a one-way

04:45 trend there was a one-way relationship

04:47 there and now the simply thing is a

04:49 little different because right like

04:52 people when they’re doing it on an

04:53 attractive person’s profile a guy’s

04:55 doing it on a hot woman’s profile

04:59 it’s not like

05:00 oh i really love

05:03 uh

05:04 one direction’s music and i’m so into

05:06 the albums and stuff it’s like

05:08 i think she’s right

05:09 i think she’s hot and i want to express

05:11 a moment of horniness of

05:14 that bikini picture really did it for me

05:17 i’m gonna put a sexual emoji i’m gonna

05:19 like or i’m gonna be like oh i worship

05:21 you it’s not quite saying i love your

05:24 work

05:25 um

05:26 but

05:27 there’s but the thing is steve for a lot

05:30 of that

05:30 it does

05:32 it’s not just simple

05:35 leering

05:36 comments for a lot of it a lot of the

05:38 time

05:39 when people are referring to

05:41 simps

05:42 in the comments section of of women’s

05:44 profiles

05:47 they are

05:48 referring to a kind of niceness and a

05:51 loyalty that comes across in those

05:53 comments

05:54 you know they they’re not they’re not

05:57 saying oh my god you’re so hot i’d like

05:59 to do xyz to you they’re not saying that

06:02 they’re saying you look amazing here

06:04 babe you know

06:06 um hope you’re having a great day or

06:08 they they’re that same

06:11 sort of niceness and sweetness

06:14 that might be associated with that kind

06:16 of guy

06:17 or that behavior in a relationship is

06:19 being applied

06:21 in this context so it’s not even

06:23 stereotypical

06:25 testosterone-filled

06:27 male behavior

06:29 no some of it is some of it is some of

06:31 it is it leans towards the fetishistic

06:33 and the dirty and minded and you know

06:35 they’ll go like i’m simping over you

06:37 with these drooling emojis and sexual

06:39 innuendo whatever but like

06:41 yeah

06:42 self-awareness

06:44 but you’re right there are some dudes

06:46 who will put like a very lavish number

06:48 compliments and and go like oh you’re so

06:51 you know you’re the perfect woman you’re

06:53 so whatever and then someone under it is

06:54 obviously like you’re simping bro

06:57 you know don’t be a simp yes you’re like

07:00 oh they’ll put like simpler you’re

07:02 simping

07:03 you know you know who’s the best is that

07:05 person

07:07 that

07:08 there’s the person who’s doing the

07:11 you know the praising the worshipping

07:14 but then there’s the simp police

07:17 who you want to go why are you here then

07:21 what are you

07:22 why you you’ve sort of tipped your hand

07:25 here

07:26 because what are you doing in this

07:27 comment section right now why are you

07:30 down here

07:31 you’re a hundred comments in

07:34 why are you down here firstly you had to

07:36 be on this woman’s profile in the first

07:37 place

07:38 secondly you had to have read down the

07:41 comments

07:42 and decided to pick on this poor simp

07:46 they’re going to say flush out the

07:47 simpsons

07:48 and what you’re for the good of men

07:50 everywhere letting him know hey go hey

07:52 bro i just want to know your symp’s

07:54 showing

07:55 like what

07:57 what who are you

07:58 and what’s this i see i think steve

08:01 that’s just advanced simp tactics

08:04 i think that’s just

08:05 i’m hoping that i get noticed

08:08 for calling out a simp

08:11 and by

08:12 i’m disassociating with that behavior

08:14 but really i’m still in the comments

08:16 section

08:18 of this 25 year old’s dancing tick tock

08:22 it’s kind of simple simception

08:26 i would say it’s simp adjacent

08:29 but i i’m i see steve my my whole thing

08:32 on this is

08:35 i i actually think that this is an

08:38 interesting phenomenon

08:40 and it’s one to be

08:43 i think is one to be pitted

08:44 i think it’s one to

08:47 i think it deserves

08:49 a level of empathy and sensitivity

08:52 you know what it reminds me of

08:55 it reminds me of the maid cafes in tokyo

09:01 when we were in tokyo we you know we had

09:03 heard about these maid cafes

09:05 and you me and harry went to one and for

09:08 everyone out there who’s listening a

09:09 maid cafe

09:11 is a

09:12 is a cafe in tokyo it

09:15 doesn’t have to be a night spot it could

09:16 be you could go there in the middle of

09:18 the day

09:19 i think you could probably even go there

09:20 for breakfast but it’s basically

09:23 a place where

09:25 there are

09:26 maids or well peop

09:29 women dressed up as maids

09:32 they’re usually fairly

09:34 sort of young women in their 20s

09:37 and they’re in these sorts

09:40 somewhat skimpy made outfits but not

09:43 they’re skimpy but not skimpy

09:46 and

09:47 they

09:48 they’re not they’re not sexual they

09:52 it’s very much cutesy it’s like manga

09:55 anime

09:57 cutesy

09:58 and from the moment you get there

10:01 they’re very sweet to you and very

10:03 giggly and laughy

10:05 and they sit you down and you order food

10:08 and when they come over they do these

10:11 sort of

10:13 strange anime rituals where they get you

10:16 to make a heart with your hands

10:19 and say like a little

10:22 a little spell or you do like a cat

10:24 noise yeah you’ll do a cat noise

10:26 together they may be like sing

10:29 sing they take a picture with them but

10:32 there’s nothing really sexual about it

10:36 i’m not saying that’s the case in our

10:38 western social media in the case of

10:40 simping but

10:41 in

10:42 in japan in these maid cafes is so not

10:45 you think that this is going to be this

10:48 seedy

10:49 horrible

10:50 thing and actually it’s so not sexual

10:55 what happens is you get there and you

10:58 look around the room

11:00 and you start by finding it sort of

11:03 funny and silly and strange and

11:07 fascinating

11:10 and then

11:11 you look around and and in a way it can

11:14 feel quite sad because you

11:17 you see these men they’re often

11:20 sort of middle-aged salary men

11:22 in

11:24 their suits they’ve just come from

11:26 work and

11:29 they’re not behaving in any way

11:30 inappropriately

11:32 they are just

11:34 sitting there and and talking to these

11:37 women who work there who are

11:40 laughing at their jokes or who are

11:43 giving them a moment of attention in

11:45 conversation and they are so happy to

11:48 get it and you get the impression that

11:50 these people are there a lot right i

11:52 mean it’s not you don’t get the

11:53 impression that this guy

11:55 came here once in the last 10 years you

11:57 get the impression that this is a

11:59 regular place that this guy comes for

12:01 this very

12:03 small amount of

12:06 attention and

12:08 synthetic connection

12:12 and there’s something about what i see

12:14 on social media now with the way that

12:16 guys interact with these

12:19 these women who have large audiences

12:22 that feels similar to me

12:25 it might be more sexualized

12:28 than the maid cafes in japan

12:31 but

12:32 it’s still this very low-grade synthetic

12:36 form of attention and connection

12:40 yeah

12:40 that doesn’t amount to anything you know

12:44 it’s so

12:46 it’s so uh

12:49 impotent

12:50 yeah

12:51 there’s nothing there

12:53 it’s not even

12:55 it’s not even a lap dance

12:57 a strip club you could say about a lap

12:59 dance in a strip club what’s the point

13:03 like what’s the point what’s the point

13:04 in going and getting teased by someone

13:07 for 20 minutes or five minutes or

13:09 whatever and

13:11 then leaving and nothing actually comes

13:15 to fruition

13:16 right like

13:18 that you could say that like what’s the

13:19 point but there’s still a lap dance

13:22 here on social media there’s no lap

13:23 dance

13:25 there’s it’s

13:27 it’s not even a tease in that way you’re

13:29 probably getting

13:31 nothing back

13:32 but you’re still commenting and i think

13:34 that should be

13:36 looked at culturally

13:38 as a sign of just how

13:41 just how

13:43 devoid

13:45 of attention or connection these people

13:47 actually are

13:48 that

13:49 i think of it steve like

13:52 i’m willing i am so starved of something

13:57 that i am now commenting on the wall of

14:00 someone who probably will never ever see

14:03 my name

14:05 alongside a thousand other men

14:07 she’s never gonna comment back but i’m

14:10 willing to settle for whatever kind of

14:14 tiny tiny tiny

14:16 thrill that is and maybe just the hope

14:20 that this person might interact with me

14:23 on some level

14:25 and even in that is the kind of this

14:28 i’ve bought into this cultural

14:31 narrative that this is really valuable

14:34 i don’t know this woman i don’t know

14:36 what she’s about necessarily i don’t

14:38 know what she’s like in life i just know

14:40 that she’s hot and that she dances

14:44 and

14:45 and that’s i this is what makes her so

14:48 valuable

14:49 to me i’ve so it’s not just that i’m

14:52 getting nothing

14:53 there’s nothing tangible i’m getting out

14:55 of this i’ve also bought into this

14:56 narrative

14:58 culturally right now that this is really

15:01 valuable and that i would should want to

15:41 are

15:42 lambasted and mocked is because like you

15:45 say there’s something there’s something

15:47 beyond even like just mere

15:50 uh lustful

15:52 uh jeering about it there’s something

15:55 where they are going a step further and

15:56 being like

15:57 i

15:58 i think about you you’re a fancy i dream

16:01 about you i love you and it’s like

16:04 synthetic emotion you know and when the

16:07 sim police come along along what they’re

16:09 saying is you’re one of 200 500 guys

16:12 in this woman’s dms or on her only fans

16:15 and you’re talking to her as if you like

16:18 have something with her and she sees you

16:20 as she sees you as attention or money or

16:23 followers and you’re like

16:25 prostrating yourself as if you have you

16:28 know you you’re making up these feelings

16:30 you have and i think that’s why those

16:31 guys are mocked so mercilessly

16:35 and if people had more empathy

16:38 they would see

16:40 the connections with this and everything

16:42 else steve i i once coached someone

16:46 who

16:49 had

16:51 a very short interaction with someone

16:54 you know 10 15 minutes

16:59 exchanged

17:00 numbers

17:02 and then for months

17:04 ex exchanged a handful of texts with

17:07 this person

17:09 but it never went anywhere

17:11 i think one time he said

17:14 you know he suggested maybe they see

17:15 each other but it never came to anything

17:17 he never followed through on it

17:21 and for months

17:23 she had held on to this

17:26 thing that the way she described it was

17:28 like it had somehow been a relationship

17:32 she didn’t call it a relationship but

17:33 the way she spoke about it you’d think

17:36 someone was talking about an actual

17:37 relationship they were having

17:40 and all that really happened was that

17:43 in the con you think about it time wise

17:45 in the context of a year

17:47 that

17:48 10 to 15 minutes

17:50 had been

17:51 shared together

17:54 and then

17:55 for months

17:56 this had become the

17:58 the fuel

18:00 for this

18:02 kind of imaginary

18:03 dynamic that was going on

18:06 one that he

18:08 probably never even thought about twice

18:11 you know maybe he just fired off a few

18:13 texts here and there but he clearly

18:15 wasn’t giving it much thought

18:18 i mean he would be stunned no doubt to

18:21 find out just how much he had been on

18:23 her mind for months this person that

18:25 he’d only spent 10 or 15 minutes with it

18:27 would absolutely flaw him

18:30 most of us in life men or women would be

18:33 flawed

18:35 to find out at one stage in our life

18:38 how much

18:40 someone we never really gave any actual

18:43 attention or intention to

18:47 thought about us

18:49 and

18:51 when i speak to someone like that and

18:53 this person

18:54 that i worked with what’s evident is

18:57 that a there’s

18:58 there’s some need at the core of this

19:02 there’s some deeper need at the core of

19:03 this there’s something that’s not being

19:05 a need that’s not being serviced

19:07 in your life

19:09 either by yourself

19:12 or by your

19:13 by your life in a more nutritional way

19:18 and that

19:20 this has become a

19:22 a surrogate

19:24 for meeting this need in a

19:27 in a genuinely connected

19:29 way

19:30 and it even becomes a kind of excuse not

19:34 to engage in the real world

19:36 it becomes an excuse not to engage in a

19:39 real

19:40 relationship i remember thinking about

19:42 this person that i was coaching that

19:45 as long as she engaged in this fantasy

19:49 of what happened and why didn’t it turn

19:52 out to be something and i can’t stop

19:54 thinking of him and i still get upset

19:56 thinking about as long as she engaged

20:00 with that

20:01 she didn’t actually have to go

20:04 and

20:07 involve herself in the real game

20:10 she didn’t actually go and have to risk

20:13 anything

20:15 in her mind she had created this sort of

20:18 fabricated jeopardy

20:21 of like what’s going on here there’s

20:23 this drama that she had constructed in

20:25 her head

20:26 but it wasn’t real drama because nothing

20:28 was actually going on as long as she

20:30 lost herself in this she didn’t need to

20:32 go and actually meet someone where

20:34 something could actually happen

20:37 and

20:38 that’s true of course for anyone

20:40 commenting it’s like as long as you’re

20:42 commenting relentlessly on your pop

20:45 star’s

20:46 career and work

20:49 and you know when i mean steve there are

20:53 you know pop stars when they show up at

20:55 a hotel

20:58 there are people always and it’s usually

21:00 the same fans in every city that when

21:03 that pop star rocks up to that city

21:06 the same fans go and show up at their

21:09 hotel

21:10 they they know what hotel they’re going

21:11 to go to they figured it out which by

21:13 the way on its own is an unbelievable

21:15 detective mission

21:17 you know in a in a very secretive world

21:20 where false names are used

21:23 to go and check into hotels

21:25 somehow their fans have figured out

21:27 where they’re going to be

21:28 staying and have done all of the

21:31 reconnaissance work to know that

21:34 and then show up at that hotel sleep

21:37 there overnight outside sometimes come

21:39 or show up at 3am to

21:42 try and

21:43 witness the moment in the middle of the

21:44 night where that person shows up

21:47 they are there for all of that

21:49 and

21:51 and when people do that i think

21:54 this is a distraction

21:56 from focusing on your dreams

21:59 you’ve become so obsessed with somebody

22:01 else’s dream

22:03 that you don’t actually have to focus on

22:05 your own right now they’ve become your

22:07 dream their dream their life has become

22:09 your dream your life you’re not focusing

22:11 on your own dream that could make you as

22:13 wonderful as they are or as wonderful as

22:15 you think they are whatever they’ve

22:16 achieved that impresses you you could

22:18 actually be doing right now if you

22:20 weren’t spending all of your time and

22:22 energy chasing this person around the

22:23 world you could actually be doing that

22:24 for yourself you could become that

22:26 person

22:28 that other people look at as incredibly

22:30 impressive or extraordinary

22:32 by going and working hard

22:34 and the same is true of people who

22:37 quote simp you know whether it’s a man

22:40 on social media or whether it’s

22:42 a woman who is

22:44 stuck in an imaginary relationship with

22:46 a guy that she once

22:48 quote dated or met for 15 minutes

22:52 it’s a distraction

22:54 from going and having a real

22:56 relationship from actually having stakes

22:59 when the guy is commenting on the

23:01 woman’s profile

23:03 it’s a distraction from the fact that he

23:06 could actually go out there and talk to

23:07 a real woman

23:09 and risk rejection there’s no what’s

23:12 risked by leaving a comment on a woman’s

23:15 profile that gets 10 000 comments

23:17 nothing

23:18 there’s the

23:19 faint tiny

23:20 glimmering hope that maybe she’ll see my

23:23 name and comment back but there’s also

23:25 no downside

23:27 there’s no i’m not risking anything

23:29 whereas if i went up to an actual woman

23:32 in the coffee shop i go to every day and

23:34 said something

23:36 then i now i’m someone who could

23:39 actually be

23:40 rejected and since i don’t believe in

23:42 myself anyway and i don’t think i have

23:44 very much to offer

23:46 the last thing i want to do is have that

23:47 confirmed by someone in the real world

23:50 i’d rather just

23:53 give my attention to someone online who

23:56 has no interest in rejecting me because

23:58 i’m one of many people propping up their

24:00 social status and their image who by the

24:03 way is using me

24:05 just to profit

24:06 i mean there are millionaires being made

24:08 everywhere who are just profiting from

24:11 that kind of behavior and encouraging it

24:15 you know a no pop star wants to tell

24:17 their fans don’t show up at my hotel

24:20 hey stop doing this i’d rather you go

24:23 work work on your own dreams

24:26 no one wants to say that because i need

24:28 these fans to be crazy about me the

24:32 woman who benefits from millions of

24:34 people following her online or the man

24:37 who does has no interest in saying guys

24:39 honestly it worries me how much you

24:41 comment on my [ __ ]

24:43 it concerns me

24:45 if you were my brother

24:46 i i’d be worried about you right now and

24:49 i want to let you know like go live your

24:50 life

24:52 go live your life and do something

24:53 meaningful in your life they don’t want

24:54 to say that because i want as many likes

24:56 as possible so that i can get those

24:58 sweet advertising dollars

25:00 so

25:01 it’s

25:02 it’s this really dark situation that

25:05 profits on all of this simp behavior

25:08 that everyone’s laughing at

25:10 without addressing the real thing the

25:12 real need that’s going on and it’s no

25:15 different

25:16 it’s no different from

25:18 the person that steve you or i often

25:21 come across who is stuck

25:23 in a situation in their head

25:26 instead of living their life

25:28 it’s just happening at scale

25:32 in a in a way that

25:34 you know we think it’s it’s it’s funny

25:36 to laugh at but it’s actually

25:38 a situation that i think deserves

25:40 empathy

25:41 and sensitivity

25:43 uh i agree with that and i think

25:45 it

25:46 yeah i i don’t i feel

25:49 it’s like witnessing some of our worst

25:51 human characteristics and that’s what

25:53 troubles me when i see

25:55 people’s willingness to do it because

25:58 it’s like our our desire to be told what

26:00 to do our desire just to follow a leader

26:03 blindly to

26:04 subjugate our own individuality to

26:08 someone else because like that will give

26:10 me purpose and meaning is if i follow

26:12 around this band and

26:14 like you say if it was your

26:16 significant other or something who said

26:19 i’m gonna go and fly around eight cities

26:20 to follow around this band you’d go

26:23 you’re this is mental and there’s

26:25 nothing wrong with like steve you and i

26:27 you know we we like the rapper watsky

26:30 right and when he went on tour

26:32 we

26:33 like i traveled to chicago to go see him

26:35 on tour in fact i think i’ve seen him

26:37 like three times now

26:38 you know i’ve seen him once with our

26:40 friend michael rush in chicago and my

26:42 friend casey we’ve seen him once in new

26:44 york and i’m a fan i’m a fan there’s

26:46 nothing wrong with being a fan

26:48 but

26:50 but

26:51 are you being inspired

26:54 is it are you going and you’re a

26:56 hardcore fan who’s being inspired

26:59 by what you’re seeing

27:01 and then going and using that

27:04 to create magic in your own life

27:07 or

27:08 has this become the thing

27:11 has has your

27:13 work in your own life become

27:16 being a fan

27:18 because that to me is where it steps

27:20 over into a different territory is this

27:22 inspiring you to go and create magic in

27:24 your own life

27:26 or or is the magic

27:28 you’re creating

27:30 the

27:31 you’re pouring into just being a fan

27:35 because now it’s a closed loop

27:37 being inspired by something should be an

27:39 open loop

27:41 it should be something that then spreads

27:43 into the rest of your life it shouldn’t

27:45 be something that is a snake eating its

27:48 own tail where you’re inspired by this

27:51 person that you follow

27:53 and what do you use all that inspiration

27:54 to do follow them harder

27:57 right yeah

27:58 and and just like worship anything they

28:01 do look i’m a huge fan of many things

28:03 there’s artists i’ve seen multiple times

28:05 if i love a movie i’ll go see it four

28:07 damn times at the cinema like i

28:10 i love being passionate about things i

28:12 love and to me fandom is one of the

28:15 coolest things if you like if it it’s

28:17 like talking with my friends and nerding

28:20 out over something i really love and

28:22 like we all go and like do the thing

28:24 together because we’re all lovers of

28:27 this video game this movie this book

28:30 whatever and like it’s a community you

28:32 have and you love it and you share it

28:34 with people and it’s like a source of

28:36 passion that’s all beautiful stuff and

28:38 that’s that like you say is inspiring

28:41 and you’re inspired by people so you

28:43 want to like absorb everything you can

28:45 of it but

28:46 it doesn’t mean you go to this it’s when

28:48 it crosses to this weird subjugate my

28:51 individuality hero worship this person

28:54 is uh a golden god and i you know i must

28:59 like

29:00 uh subjugate my life to everything they

29:02 do

29:03 all right i take your i take you guys a

29:04 point with the whole the whole fan

29:06 comparison to simps

29:08 um but to me there’s a distinction

29:10 that’s important where a fan

29:12 leaving a comment or behaving this way

29:15 is doing it as a signal sort of

29:18 not just for themselves but for a whole

29:19 community for like a tribe a tribal

29:21 impulse the simp phenomenon is more is

29:25 less of a signal and more of a strategy

29:27 and i think the misguided strategy is

29:29 just

29:30 simply of being nice

29:32 and like if i am nice enough to me it’s

29:34 al it’s like a grade school crush like

29:37 the impulse that a guy would have in

29:39 third grade it’s like i’m just going to

29:40 be so nice to this person that they’re

29:42 going to give me attention back so nice

29:43 so nice so nice and the misguided part

29:46 that you’ve talked about for years matt

29:48 and steve is just that

29:50 being respected is far more important

29:53 than being nice in attraction

29:56 yeah i

29:58 i mean look this is

30:01 this relates to both the world of

30:05 simping

30:06 online

30:08 with someone that’s never gonna know who

30:10 you are and also

30:12 within a relationship because people

30:14 make this mistake all the time in a

30:15 relationship if i’m just

30:17 incredibly nice to my partner all the

30:19 time if i just if i just go out of my

30:22 way to please them all the time and give

30:23 them everything they want and

30:25 and

30:26 worship them and

30:28 and make sacrifices then they will love

30:31 me more

30:32 and it is misguided

30:35 because people don’t love us more

30:37 simply because we do more for them

30:40 i i think about it like attraction is a

30:43 series of levers

30:45 right

30:46 there’s the

30:47 i do things for my partner lever

30:50 which by the way is a perfectly great

30:52 lever

30:53 you don’t want to not have that lever or

30:56 you’re just an [ __ ]

30:58 but

30:59 it’s not the only lever

31:01 there’s also the

31:03 i’m really fun to be around lever

31:06 there’s also the i’m super silly and

31:09 playful

31:10 leaver there’s also the

31:12 i am mysterious in certain moments

31:16 lever there’s also the i am challenging

31:20 my partner

31:21 lever all of these are good

31:25 levers and if you keep using the same

31:28 lever over and over and over again

31:30 because that’s the one you’re most

31:31 comfortable with

31:32 you’re gonna wear it out

31:34 you know or if you think about it like a

31:37 carrot you keep it’s possible to

31:38 overfeed someone with carrots

31:42 like you can’t you can’t keep doing that

31:44 same thing over and over again and think

31:46 that it’s going to give you

31:47 proportionate returns in your

31:49 relationship it doesn’t work like that

31:51 at some point you get diminishing

31:53 returns from trying to impress someone

31:56 the same way

31:57 and that’s true of any of those things

31:59 if you’re mysterious and that’s your way

32:01 of of impressing people you know you

32:04 start with a sense of mystery that’s

32:05 great for five minutes

32:07 like so oh he’s super mysterious and

32:09 whatever try doing that for a year in a

32:12 natural relationship

32:14 you’re it’s gonna get old so

32:17 quickly

32:18 yeah and that’s the thing we’ll we’ll

32:20 park this for another episode but that

32:21 is

32:22 why people

32:24 find the i’m just being a nice guy thing

32:27 so grating is just because the

32:30 if all you are is just saying nice

32:31 things before you are it’s just a sweet

32:33 guy

32:34 well so what like that’s that’s

32:37 loads of people are nice it’s like it’s

32:39 not interesting it doesn’t make you if

32:41 you have no boundaries if you’re just a

32:43 nice nice nice i’m really sweet

32:46 it’s it’s one strategy and it’s like

32:49 yeah you’re pulling the same lever same

32:51 time and hoping like maybe they’ll just

32:53 see i’m really really nice yeah by the

32:56 way as if that’s what as if that’s the

32:58 number one goal in life

33:00 is to find someone who’s nice i

33:04 you know there was a jameson came across

33:05 an article recently that said women

33:08 are now looking for

33:10 nice guys i i don’t know what study was

33:13 done to show that women are now looking

33:15 for nice guys but

33:16 that’s laughable to me because

33:19 what i know is actually meant by that

33:22 is that

33:23 they’re now prioritizing nice as well

33:28 it’s not that it’s not that now i’m

33:31 willing to abandon everything else i

33:33 want

33:34 for a nice guy because

33:37 you if really if nice is all you want

33:38 you can find it go go look in the

33:40 comments section on

33:43 instagram and you’ll find a bunch of

33:45 people who are being really really nice

33:47 right you don’t need the search isn’t

33:50 difficult to find someone who’s just

33:52 nice we don’t want just nice what we

33:55 want is someone we respect

33:58 who is also nice

34:01 and

34:02 that’s the part that people find

34:03 difficult because it’s a unique pairing

34:06 right we’ve talked about this many times

34:07 in our work unique pairings are those

34:09 qualities that we find when when when we

34:11 just find one nice one good quality and

34:14 someone we get attracted

34:16 on some level we might get attracted to

34:17 them as a friend we might get attracted

34:19 to them as a lover if they’re mysterious

34:21 or if they’re sexy we might get

34:23 attracted to them as a

34:25 a mentor if we think they’re

34:26 particularly

34:28 in uh successful or knowledgeable right

34:32 one quality can create attraction

34:34 what makes someone an addiction

34:37 someone we want to give much more space

34:38 to in our in a rounded way in our life

34:40 is when someone has unique pairings two

34:43 qualities you don’t normally find in the

34:45 same person in the same person and when

34:48 you find someone who is i don’t like the

34:50 word nice let’s say kind you know or or

34:54 someone who’s respectful

34:57 um when we find someone like that

35:01 who are generous these are all better

35:02 words than nice because they’re sort of

35:04 proactive words nice is a bit of a

35:06 passive

35:07 reactive word but

35:09 when we find someone who let’s call it

35:11 nice for a moment is nice

35:13 and we respect them that’s a unique

35:16 pairing because a lot of people we find

35:18 nice we don’t respect and a lot of

35:20 people we respect

35:22 don’t always come across as very nice

35:25 what we’re looking for is nice as well

35:28 oh i’m finally prioritizing

35:30 someone who’s nice in addition to

35:33 all of the other stuff that i’ve always

35:35 prioritized that has got me in trouble

35:37 when it didn’t come with nice

35:39 this next video i have for you is really

35:42 really important click here to watch if

35:44 narcissism can be associated with a kind

35:47 of obsession with control if i can

35:50 dismantle your ego if i can dismantle

35:54 your confidence because your confidence

35:56 is a threat to my control

—

