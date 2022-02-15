The Science of Getting a Guy to Like You: 29 Psychological Tricks

Have you ever wished you could decode the mysterious workings of the male mind?

No matter how hard you try, it always seems to remain a mystery.

We’ve all been there. You meet a guy, and you really like him. But no matter what you do, he just doesn’t seem to notice you. It’s frustrating.

But don’t worry. Science has the answer.

In this blog post, we’ll take a look at 29 psychological tricks that will help get any boy to like you. So read on. Your perfect guy is out there waiting for you.

1. Let him talk about himself

We’ve all been out with a guy who just won’t shut up. You have to endure story after story, and he’s not even listening to you. So, what do you do?

A study suggests that whenever a man is talking about something he likes, it stimulates the pleasure centers in his brain.

So, enjoy the silence, and let him have his mini monologue. You can even help him out by asking questions that encourage more conversation. That will bring you both closer together.

2. Laugh at all of his jokes

No one likes humorless girls, right?

When your boyfriend tells a joke, the worst thing you can do is to sit in silence while he finishes.

It may seem trivial, but studies have shown that laughter releases dopamine into your brain. By laughing at his jokes, you’re actually encouraging him to think of more funny things to say! It’s win-win situation.

So, the next time he tells a joke, giggle away.

3. Touch him often

It may seem a little bit strange, but even the briefest touch can create enduring bonds between people. So, when you’re standing next to your guy at the party, don’t be afraid to let your shoulder brush against his. It will make you both feel closer, and it will make him like you more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Giggle at everything he says

Giggling triggers the same pleasure centers that laughter does. So instead of laughing outright, just giggle every now and then. It may seem a little weird, but it really does work. So, the next time your boyfriend tells you about his day, giggle away.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

5. Show him that you care

Every guy wants to be with a girl who makes him feel special. When he does something nice for you, show how much it means to you by saying “thank you”.

And don’t wait until the moment is over. Make sure you thank him again the next day, and tell him how much you appreciate what he did.

6. Look into his eyes

It may seem strange, but it is actually very difficult for most people to look directly into another person’s eyes for more than a few seconds at a time. But if someone can hold your gaze for a long time, they are showing strength of character.

Guys really do prefer girls who make eye contact with them. So, look him right in the eyes when you’re talking to him. It will help him see how beautiful and confident you are.

7. Match his body language

If you want him to like you back, mirror his body language. When he’s leaning against the wall, don’t stand straight. Lean against the wall too. People are more attracted to those who match their expressions and mannerisms. So be sure to copy all of his physical cues, and see his attraction for you grow.

8. Smile at him

Smiling is a fantastic way to attract the man of your dreams. A study has shown that men see smiling women as more attractive and more approachable than those who have a serious expression on their face. Give him a genuine smile, and he’ll be yours in no time.

9. Sway your hips when you walk

It may seem silly, but men are more attracted to women who take long strides and sway their hips when they walk. So go ahead, put a spring in your step. And if you want to make him fall head over heels for you, don’t be afraid to exaggerate the movements of your hips.

10. Get your heart racing

Men are turned on by women who show their emotions. Get out there and do something exciting. Go skydiving, try rock climbing — even if you don’t want to jump off a cliff, doing something new will give you an endorphin rush, and he’ll be dying to go out with you.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

11. Get yourself a gym membership

Men are more attracted to women who have toned bodies. So, get out there and get slim. It will help you appear more youthful. Not only will he find you attractive, but he’ll know you’re the one for him because you can keep up with him in bed.

12. Walk around in your underwear

Men are turned on by the sight of women’s underwear. So, if you want to rev his engine (and get yourself a serious relationship), try wearing some lingerie around the house.

You could even make it a game. You give him a flash of your cute panties, and the next time he does something particularly sweet for you, you can show him yours.

13. Shower before work

You should always shower before bed, but sometimes that’s not enough. Men are more attracted to women who smell of soap — so get in the shower before you start your day. It’s just another way to show him that you care about yourself, and he’ll be itching to go on a date with you.

14. Turn off the lights

Ever noticed how when you’re on a date, the guy always insists on sitting in the dark? It’s because it gives him an excuse to put his arm around you. Men are more attracted to women who are in dimly lit rooms. So, if you want him to ask you out on a second date, turn off or dim the lights before your first.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

15. Lean against the wall

Another way to attract a man is with your body language. Guys are more attracted to women who sit with their legs slightly open — so sit with one leg crossed over the other and lean against a wall. If you want to up the ante, try standing with one foot on a chair and your arms behind you so that it accentuates your curves.

16. Be brash

Men are more attracted to women who aren’t afraid to voice their opinions. So, if you want him to ask for your number, try asking him for his.

Men like a woman who takes charge and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. So next time you’re having an argument with him, take control of the situation and tell him what you want without worrying about hurting his feelings. You’ll be sure to attract him if you show your strength.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

17. Wear a ridiculous hat

Men like women who wear ridiculous hats. You might not think it, but a big floppy sun hat or a maroon turban is sure to attract a man’s attention. So next time you’re having dinner, put on your most ridiculous hat.

18. Talk about cars

Men are more attracted to women who know about cars. So, if you want to attract his attention, try talking about cars instead of the latest celebrity gossip. There’s no need to be embarrassed if you’re not an expert. After all, most men don’t know much about cars either.

19. Take him to the zoo

If you want to attract a man, studies have shown that it’s best to take him to the zoo. Men are more attracted to girls who are interested in animals. So next time you’re on a date, take him to the zoo — even if it’s just for an hour.

20. Get glamourous with glitter

Most men find anything shiny and sparkly irresistibly attractive. Studies have shown that he will be more attracted to you if you wear anything decorated with glitter — and remember, the more the better.

So next time you’re going out on a date, don’t bother with that old blouse or trousers. Instead, get glamourous with some glitter and shine like the brilliant diamond you are.

21. Play me my song

If you want to attract a man, try playing your favorite song on your iPod and cranking up the volume. According to research, men are most attracted to women who play them their favorite song. Even if you don’t own a guitar or can’t play a musical instrument, a few minutes with an iPod will attract a man’s attention.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

22. Remember his name

Men are more attracted to women who remember their names. So, the next time you meet him, try remembering his name. If you are terrible with names, make up something funny. It’s sure to remind him of you later on.

23. Use your womanly charm

If you want to attract a man, try using your womanly charm. Men are more attracted to women who touch them or nudge them gently while talking. So the next time you’re on a date, touch him gently on the arm or leg to capture his heart.

Photo by Kevin Curtis on Unsplash

24. Offer to pay for dinner

If you want to attract a man, try offering to pay for dinner at the end of your first night out. Men are more attracted to women who offer to pay for dinner. Even if you’re not money-minded, don’t let it bother you. After all, nothing attracts a man more than a woman offering to pay for dinner.

25. Get his family’s seal of approval

If you want to attract a man, try getting his family’s seal of approval. Men are more attracted to women who receive the seal of approval from their families.

If you want him to like you and be around you all the time, make sure his family approves — it will make them feel more secure about your relationship!

26. Smell nice

Men are more attracted to girls who smell nice! So don’t forget to take a shower and put on some perfume before going out on a date. Or if you’re looking for a long-term partner, don’t be afraid to pop into the nearest chemist’s and buy yourself some cheap perfume — it will attract a man much faster than expensive perfume!

27. Be a good cook

If you want to attract a man, try being a good cook and surprising him with some yummy treats. Cooking has long been considered one of the most important skills for women to have — but it’s also one that is sure to drive men wild.

Men are more attracted to women who cook for them — even if they’re not that good. So, the next time you turn up on a date with a man, whip up some of your cooking magic and see what happens.

28. Leave him in suspense

If you want to attract a guy, try leaving him in suspense when he asks you out. Men are more attracted to women who play hard-to-get. So, make sure your next date is filled with anticipation — leave him waiting for a few days before he hears from you. Don’t overdo it, however.

Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

29. Use your fingernails

If you want to attract a man, try using your fingernails on him. Men are more attracted to women who touch them gently with their fingernails. So, if you feel like you’re hitting it off with a man, make sure you use your hands — but make sure they have some nice long fingernails first.

The bottom line

There’s no question that when it comes to relationships, women have always had the tougher job. They’re expected to be both strong and sensitive, know how to cook and clean, and be able to hold a conversation about anything.

But what about getting a guy to like you? Turns out, there’s actually a lot of science behind it.

Sometimes it can feel impossible to get someone to return your affection, but there are ways to increase your chances without resorting to desperate measures. By understanding how men think and operate, you can put yourself in a position where he is more likely to fall for you. These 29 psychological tricks will help you do just that.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***