The Silence That Proves Misogyny

When I look for evidence of misogyny, the irrational hatred of women by men, I see ample evidence of it everywhere, in all our legal systems and structures, in our hiring and pay practices globally, in how we overwhelmingly elect men as “better suited to lead us” despite all evidence to the contrary.

And in one more very clear marker. The baseline contempt for women’s voices threaded through our patriarchal culture means the following. I can say loudly and clearly what any woman or non binary person would say on Linkedin, “X,” and elsewhere, make any of the same feminist arguments they make, and take one tenth of the push back from angry male supremacists. Why? Because men love to bully and silence women on social media and at the end of the day, it really doesn’t even matter what women are talking about. The general contempt for, bullying of women at much higher rates than men who, like me, who can even be saying exactly the same things?

Misogyny.

Crucial alarms are being raised by so many women leaders. We, as men, need to listen and understand the power of women led interventions and solutions. Women see what men, by virtue of our comfort and privilege, are dangerously blind to.

The simple fact is, men’s continuing failure to join in equitable and shared partnership with women and non-binary leaders, with everyone who is not us, is going to get us all extinct.

And for those men reading this? It’s our job to weigh in and support women on social media and everywhere else. Get it done.

