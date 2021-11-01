Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Silent Desperation of Men

The Silent Desperation of Men

Many men have bottled up stress, frustration, and anger for years upon years, only to find that their marriage has imploded and their relationships with their children have become non existent.

by Leave a Comment

In my years of working with men to overcome challenges such as chronic stress, or the bottling up of distress and pain, there are a few things of which I am certain of. Men are far more likely to end their distress in unhealthy and sometimes fatal ways because they will not be the ones to scream the loudest about the challenges that life has presented to them. Many of my clients have bottled up stress, frustration, and anger for years upon years, only to find that their marriage has imploded and their relationships with their children have become non existent.

So much of this could have been prevented had the weary traveling man been given the tools to traverse each bump, hill, and mountain, that he came upon. Hence he becomes the man who lives in quiet desperation. Each measure of density, each added stone that weighs down the bag of this weary traveling man, takes away an equal portion of his levity, joy, happiness, and freedom. Feeling, in the life of a human being is a single coin with two sides to it, one side is suffering, one side is happiness. As the weary traveling man slowly numbs away his suffering, so he also numbs away his happiness.

We know that we are composed of little atoms of energy. In your imagination visualize a wide rushing river, moving over boulders, effortlessly. Then imagine a small stagnant dam of water, stuck and confined only to become cloudy and odorous over time. As the weary man suppresses and ignores his suffering he creates dark dams of stuck atomic energy throughout his body, leaving them to fester and increase his level of suffering and ultimately, his weariness with life.

With simple tools, bravery, and through the use of his breath and focus, this traveling man can slowly remove each stone from his heavy sack. Overtime, our weary traveling man now feels joyful, at peace, free, and suddenly finds himself laughing deeply and smiling again. A client of mine once described his transition as moving from existing to living. Our weary traveling man must pause in his journey and ask himself, do I want to exist through life until I meet my end? Or do I want to spend my life living and truly smiling until I meet my end?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post is republished on Medium.

Shutterstock

About Kathleen Reily

Kathleen is a neuroplasticity writer and practitioner for men who are largely in their midlife. She resides in New York City for most of the year, and spends the rest of her time in North Carolina where the calm and silence restores mind and body. Through her trainings in positive neuroplasticity and heart-mind synchronicity she is able to teach men how to build new neural pathways in the brain that will sustain lasting and auto-pilot patterns of ease, flow, as well as many other experiences. Ultimately, replacing negative draining emotional patterns in the brain with new lasting restorative and positive emotional patterns of experience in the mind. You can find free content and trainings by clicking the following link: https://zfrmz.com/sSh10KVsOLgEzSU9eMeY

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares49

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x