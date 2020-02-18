By Vimeo

The Things You Think I’m Thinking by Sherren Lee from Sherren Lee on Vimeo.

A black male burn-survivor and amputee goes on a date with a regularly-abled man.

“The Things You Think I’m Thinking” is this week’s Staff Pick Premiere. Read more about it on the Vimeo Blog: vimeo.com/blog/post/staff-pick-premiere-the-things-you-think-im-thinking-by-sherren-lee

Starring Prince Amponsah, Jesse LaVercombe

Directed by Sherren Lee

Produced by Charlie Hidalgo, Sherren Lee

Written by Jesse LaVercombe

Edited by Simone Smith

Cinematography by Ian Macmillan

Original Score by Casey Manierka-Quaile

The Things You Think I’m Thinking won the Grand Jury Award for Best International Narrative Short Film at Outfest 2018, AWFJ EDA Award at the Whistler Film Festival 2017, the Special Jury Prize at the Canadian Film Festival 2018, two Golden Sheaf Awards for Best Director Fiction and Best Multicultural at the Yorkton Film Festival 2018, the Best Canadian Short Award at Inside Out Toronto 2018 and OutEast Queer Film Festival 2018, has been in competition at over seventy festivals including Slamdance 2018, SXSW 2018 and was selected as a VIMEO STAFF PICK premiere on November 20th, 2019.

