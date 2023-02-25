There Are No Perfect Relationships. But That’s Okay

Your friends likely post various things about their relationships or relationships in general if you read through social media. “All men/women are alike.” Every relationship has its flaws. “My relationship is perfect,”

They are probably not telling the truth, to be honest. What makes me say that? Regardless of whether their relationship is wonderful, they are hiding the fact that they have faced some challenges. Or, if they claim that their relationship is horrible, they may be concealing their past togetherness. (Of course, relationships that are abusive are horrible no matter how great the good times were.) It’s sometimes done so they can always put up a good performance for the audience, and it’s sometimes done so they have a justification to end the relationship.

In my view? There are no “ideal” relationships. I do, however, think that every relationship has its ideal moments. While some of these ideal moments can persist for days on end, others may just last a few minutes. But it is important to acknowledge that every relationship experiences highs and lows.

Some terrible times may leave you feeling so upset that you wonder why you are even still with that person, while other bad times may be about the slightest of issues, leaving you baffled as to why you and your partner are arguing over it. Then there are all those in between times.

In a relationship, you understand the highs and lows. The peaks and valleys. Love for one another in all circumstances. You try to assist one another. You two need to express your emotions to one another, especially when you’re hurt, irate, or irritated. But you can do so in a way that is coming from a place of love.

You and your partner need to work together to make that happen in order to enjoy a healthy relationship! And then, you may think it is perfect! You can decide whether to make the time you have with them enjoyable or combative. I’m not saying to disregard your disagreements with them; rather, I’m saying to resolve them gently and to hold off on making any accusations until you have spoken to them directly. Face-to-face discussion of your issues will help you better grasp their response.

A little discomfort is acceptable–you need to be able to talk about difficult things. But not too much. It is also okay to ask for some space (not a break-up). If you don’t ask for such basic things, your connection isn’t true. Yes, your partner may try to convince you that you don’t need space, but they also might just offer it to you if you ask for it since they are aware of your need for reflection and thought time. This all depends on the partners and how they communicate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I want to state this clearly at this point. I’m not advocating that you stay with someone who is abusing you or cheating on you. You must not! You should leave if someone is intentionally hurting you physically or mentally when they are upset. To get away from them, either leave or leave and find aid. That’s a little bit different when it comes to lying. Numerous different people have cheated on me. If you believe they shouldn’t be given another chance after the first, wonderful! You’re quite skilled at maintaining your composure. If you’re someone like me, you’ll give them another chance. However, if they continue to do, you should stop the relationship. But that’s just my opinion. You need to make your own choices. But it’s my experience that they won’t abate. They are likely to go out and cheat again since they are aware that you would forgive them and continue to be with them.

Anyway, no relationship is perfect, but every relationship has both its wonderful and awful times. Make sure your relationship has more positive aspects than negative ones, and make sure you know how to deal with the negative moments with love when they occur. The most crucial guideline in relationship life is that.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***