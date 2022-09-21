Things We Do for Love

I never was a person that falls in love easily. Moreover, it was never about me becoming a sweet home-lover. I was more about parties, friends, complete personal freedom and personal borders as big that I was always buying 2–3 places on the plane so there will be no people around me. Actually, my personal borders were as big, that when I adopted Safi (a dog I saved when the war in Ukraine started), it was hard for me to get used to something moving in the flat next to me all the time. At that time I didn’t know I’d fall in love very soon and my thought of free space will change completely.

Things People Do

So here is the list of the things people do when they are in love. Moreover, these are both things you do and you get back. Since true love is always between two people and everything you do and feel always gets back to you with the same feeling.

change your plans to spend more time together — I’d never think I say it, but only now I can easily change my plans to go for a date. And what is actually funny is it started from the first date we had. It’s easy and pleasant for me, but in all other situations, I’d never do that.

— I’d never think I say it, but only now I can easily change my plans to go for a date. And what is actually funny is it started from the first date we had. It’s easy and pleasant for me, but in all other situations, I’d never do that. always want to be together — you spend literally a lot of time together. We moved in so soon, and even now considering all the time passed by, it’s hard for me to imagine 1 day apart.

— you spend literally a lot of time together. We moved in so soon, and even now considering all the time passed by, it’s hard for me to imagine 1 day apart. learning — you listen to the partner and learn how to be next to you, you stop considering only your comfort zone and habits you had. You start taking this person as something sacred and start learning how to be with him exactly, not just how to be okay.

— you listen to the partner and learn how to be next to you, you stop considering only your comfort zone and habits you had. You start taking this person as something sacred and start learning how to be with him exactly, not just how to be okay. taking habits — I actually don’t know if it is good or not, but in loving someone you take his habits and make them yours. Not all, but a lot of.

— I actually don’t know if it is good or not, but in loving someone you take his habits and make them yours. Not all, but a lot of. never be afraid — being with someone you love you trust this person as much as you can. You never think he can do anything that harms you because you love him.

Things People Never Do

There are some things I got used to doing when I had other stories in my life, however, I never repeat the same experience just because now it is all different.

travel alone — I love travelling alone. I have seen the world travelling alone, but still, I can’t imagine doing it now, since spending a week apart makes me scared, not inspired.

— I love travelling alone. I have seen the world travelling alone, but still, I can’t imagine doing it now, since spending a week apart makes me scared, not inspired. sleep apart — even if you are arguing if you are breaking up because of something stupid you can’t imagine falling asleep somewhere else;

— even if you are arguing if you are breaking up because of something stupid you can’t imagine falling asleep somewhere else; chatting with someone else — being in love you don’t take other people seriously. Never. You only see one person and you love one person.

— being in love you don’t take other people seriously. Never. You only see one person and you love one person. having different priorities — you honour both opinions and values and being together you ask for the opinion of the person not only do what only you like.

— you honour both opinions and values and being together you ask for the opinion of the person not only do what only you like. letting go — you choose to fight for this person all the time doesn’t matter who is wrong or what happened. You never let go.

When there is true love everything changes. Even those who never wanted to have someone next to them start thinking only about certain people. We all fall in love once. You just need to know that this feeling you have found is that love we’re talking about.

