Think, Think, Think

To attempt to do something, is not the same as doing it.

Each time I find myself wanting to “run with something”, it quickly seems to run me down… or more directly, run me over. Ideas are thoughts that are efficiently trained to follow preconceived notions based on present drivers, past diversions, and future perceptions. Granted, You/I/humanity can move forward out of dire necessity, pure passion, and in times of intense desperation. We exhibit fight or flight (personified) — but direction is driven withIN. Falsification of this belief, is contrary to human nature… but it goes much deeper than this.

Something DEEP within us that is focused on goals, desires, reactions are always in the background, playing an important role in motivating us to do something and take some form of action…thoughts and feelings play a major role in determining our next steps as well — I know it sounds commonplace, but roll with it!…….

PRESENT DRIVERS

…(as we continue to roll… ) I say commonplace, because feelings rise and fall, ebb and flow with the wind, or the wind of words of others, or the wind of your own words telling you what success should “SOUND” like, your own eyes, showing you what success should “LOOK” like… rather vividly in 4k, 3d, IMAX (remember those) whatever sounds vivid to you (get the picture) — in other words, the picture of what you think you see as success is unique to you . You have been given God-given abilities to follow your own dreams, and our pictures are not all alike. The framework creates the construct to encapsulate the canvas, what colors you choose to use, are yours alone.

Contemplate, grab the brass ring, let it ring true for you, because it is.

PAST DIVERSION (Defining the process of learning)

Too many people think too linear — It’s black, it’s white, it’s shy, it’s bold, off and on — what about the 312, 000 shades of dim? what about the myriads of worlds that exists within the gray? Every day we are standing in a time capsule. Time is a substance not measured with time… it is eternal… so…. why attempt to define the laws of time with definitions, we give so freely to define what is infinite… does not compute. OR, maybe given time, it does, and we just learn to accept it as truth. Some would call this compromise. I call it progress.

Although to define the intricacies of the world around us is a concept that is inherently human. We desire — CRAVE — Structure, Balance, nice solidly predictable things, with comfortable, non-complicated outcomes. This makes us at Peace with ourselves and each other. Chaos, control, anything with “un” or “non” makes us uneasy (see what I did there)… Why? Because it erodes our construct. Our confidence that things will be ok is challenged, and we have to adjust to the new normal… usher in the uneasy, dilute the safe walls around us, and give in to the unpredictable reality we don’t want to face.

As a child, our minds are very linear. I’m hungry, need food, I cry, get food…it’s a good thing. The parents set control with the child just going along for the ride. The ride goes off the rails, when the learned behavior no longer works, now what?? Try something new… see what happens next… the ride continues.

FUTURE PERCEPTIONS

What lies ahead are the lies in our head. The forefront of any idea lies in the mind. The mind reveals to us what we think we are experiencing, as we are experiencing it, and tells us what we just experienced. Something so profound, and quick, and instantaneous, without thought. Mind without thought… think about that for a moment. Or don’t, because it will happen anyway… I think.

—

Previously published on “A Parent Is Born”, a Medium publication.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Elijah Hiett on Unsplash