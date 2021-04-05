This Is Me, Shamelessly Asking for It. All or Nothing.

Hey you, I kinda like you.

And I really want you. All of you.

So I’ll be an adult & say things upfront cause waiting for fate to get us wherever sounds pretty stupid and cowardly.

After I’ve said what I have to say, you will either think I’m too difficult, overbearing, needy and dramatic OR you’ll think I’m just the girl you want.

To me, the gamble seems worthwhile.

I don’t wanna go with the flow. I’d rather take control. I want to know what your soul wants, deep inside. I’ll start by telling you what mine wants.

I want your attention, time, effort, care, genuine interest and loyalty. I don’t want to ‘wait’ or ‘ask’ for any of it. And I can promise I’ll give you all of this, without you ever needing to ask.

I know you want my body, I want yours too.

But the Woman I am is so much more than my face, boobs and vagina.

While I can and will give you all of that, there are other things that come with it. *Big strings attached*

I’m a person, with feelings. A lot of feelings.

And that makes me marvellous and exhausting, at the same time.

On the good days, I will drag you to the top of a mountain to sing & dance with me but on the bad ones, I will crawl into my bed & sulk for hours.Some days, I will be a ray of sunshine, other days, I will leave you questioning my very sanity. Cause I’m human. And so are you. I’m up for the mess you bring with you. You need to decide if you’re up for mine.

I will Netflix & Chill with you and go with you to your favourite game even though I don’t know shit about sports. And when you finally get in bed with me, it’ll be a ride you’ll always remember.

But I also want flowers and check-in texts. I want you to be my shopping date. I want to be your first thought when you wake up. I want intense passion, consistent passion. And dates that you plan cause you just can’t stop thinking about me.

If you want a yes-sir, maybe I’m not your girl. But I am totally your girl if you want someone who will always have your back. Even when I’m mad at you, I promise to listen to your side of the story.

I want to be a part of your life and I want you to be a part of mine.

Not because I demand it but because you think I’m worth it.

I am aware of how this might sound like too much.

I am unapologetically asking for too much because I will give too much.

I understand if this isn’t what you want but you need to understand too that if you’re not willing to give me this, I deserve the chance to have it all, nonetheless. Without you. Despite you.

But for what it’s worth, I want to love you and I want you, to love me.

There. I bared my soul.

Now tell me, if you’d bare yours.

Just let me know?

And we’ll take it from there.

No pressure, I promise.

I’m a big girl, I can handle rejection that comes with honesty 😉

____

PS. I really hope you choose to bare your soul too though. Cause that would make for a rather extraordinary story.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.