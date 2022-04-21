This Is Why Our Differences Make Us the Same

Imagine you’re a boat. Imagine the freedom…floating across the water, drifting while the waves rock and soothe you… Miles from the shore, there’s nothing but beautiful blue sea and sky as far as you can see.

You can go anywhere; there’s nothing holding you back as you’re just being a boat, bobbing along and wondering what your next adventure will be.

Every now and then, you want to stop and enjoy that exact spot. You cut the engine and rely on the anchor to hold you in place so you can rest and cherish the moment.

Soaking up the sun and solitude, the peace and privacy, your anchor lets you love and absorb the beauty and happiness of this place for as long as you want to stay.

If you were a boat, think of all the wonderful places you could see. Travelling from one port to another, experiencing new sights, different cultures, faraway lands. Such a beautiful variety of music, the delicious aromas of new and unusual foods wafting through the fresh air. The lights, the sounds, the people…how exciting! How magical!

Your anchor allows you a longer rest and a chance to stock up on fuel and supplies. To see to a little maintenance here and there, to be sure you’re in perfect running order. And then you’re off again, carrying your anchor with you once more.

There are those of us who are boats, freedom-lovers, curious seekers of newness and change, adventure and learning, wanting expansion, to be more, find more, do more.

And there are those of us who are anchors, steady and stable, no need for newness or adventure. The anchors among us have a freedom of their own, the kind that comes from contentment with who they are and what they do.

And in that contentment, there is peace. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

At times, those of us who are boats need our anchors to hold us steady, to give us some stability, some perspective, to remind us to pause and reflect. To allow us to recharge, refresh and restore.

And at times, those of us who are anchors need the boats to give us a sense of purpose and strength, to remind us of imagination, creativity and possibility. To experience the world through their eyes, their dreams, and their adventures.

We need each other, we boats and anchors. For all our many differences, in that, we are the same.

—

Previously Published on libertyforrest.com

—

Shutterstock image