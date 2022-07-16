To My Daughter’s First Love

This letter is for you, my daughter’s first love.

So I’ll just start by being completely honest.

I’m not quite sure I like you.

Even though you’re attractive, charming, and sensitive. Even though you make her throw her head back in laughter. Even though you put a smile on her face that would light up the night sky.

And I’m sure you’re probably thinking to yourself, “Okay. These are good things. What did I do wrong?”

I’ll tell you.

You took her. You took my baby.

She no longer wants to run into my arms. Now, she wants to run into yours.

And that’s a problem.

After all, I was the one who played Ken to her Barbie. I was the one who danced with her to the music in Sleeping Beauty. I was the one who rocked her to sleep, held her head when she was vomiting, and sat with her at three a.m. when anxiety overwhelmed her.

Now, suddenly you’ve hooked her, stolen her heart, and in the process, stolen half of mine.

So I’m begging you to be gentle with both of us. I’m trying hard to trust you with one of the most important things in my life.

So be patient with me, and allow me to fill you in on some things I want you to remember.

Comfort her when she’s down.

Tell her she’s beautiful.

Tell her she’s a warrior.

Kiss her gently.

Hold her hand when she’s scared.

Respect her boundaries.

Dry her tears when she’s sad.

Love her when she’s closed off and grumpy.

Hold her when she feels she’s hopeless.

Remind her of her strength when she’s forgotten it.

And never, ever let her forget that she’s magical.

The bottom line:

Just love her the way I love her.

Purely. Unconditionally. With all your heart.

And if your feelings begin to call you in a different direction, go where they lead you.

She deserves nothing less than a heart beating only for her.

Just be gentle with my baby.

She’s everything.

