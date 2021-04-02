To Put Focus on Inequality, Talk Disadvantages

By James Devitt-NYU

This strategy also leads Americans to express greater support for action to mitigate inequality.

Researchers find that information about economic inequality focusing on the disadvantages facing people from the lower-socioeconomic class, as opposed to messages highlighting advantages the upper-class receive, leads Americans to engage more with the issue and to express greater support for action to mitigate inequality.

The work, which appears in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, included five studies. They investigated whether the manner in which economic inequality and policy are communicated—either framed as upper-socioeconomic class advantages or lower-socioeconomic class disadvantages—influences Americans’ reactions to inequality.

Using multiple methodologies (social media engagement as well as in-person and online surveys) and national samples of both lower-class and upper-class Americans, the researchers found that participants were more receptive to messages that focused on reducing poverty (vs. reducing the gap between rich and poor) and on lower-class disadvantages (vs. upper-class advantages).

“These views, in part, are driven by people’s views that disadvantages faced by the lower-class are more unjust than upper-class advantages,” explains Maureen Craig, a professor in New York University’s psychology department and the paper’s senior author.

The findings may also offer guidance to policy makers in their pursuit of programmatic remedies to address economic inequality.

“This research suggests that simple changes in the framing of economic inequality—particularly, focusing on the disadvantages faced by lower-class Americans—can heighten perceptions of injustice and enhance support for action to reduce inequality,” observes Pia Dietze, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Irvine and the paper’s lead author.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The National Science Foundation supported the work.

—

This post was previously published on Futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons License.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock