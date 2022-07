Toiryan Milligan – 2 Round Knockout [Video]

By Button Poetry

Toiryan Milligan, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

See, I don’t really like to brag.

But my stepfather, my stepfather is a world championship boxer.

He literally won all of his fights. All KOs.

See, he won his fights because every day he would go to the gym

You know, train his hard fist to hit soft things a lot more harder now.

When I say “gym,” what I mean is…

When I say “punching bag,” what I mean is my mother and me.

See, me and my mother’s black eyes used to have heart to heart conversations.

I used to talk about feeling blue and black,

how beating me and beating my mother

was the same thing as beating the odds.

See, me and my stepfather, we have a pretty odd relationship.

He always told me that everybody goes down a rocky road.

So tell me, why did my body have to go down a rocky road?

It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

That same night, that’s what my mother did,

That same night, we found more pieces of my mother on the ground

See, boxers like him, they live to fight through others.

My mother thought that marrying him was more than a title,

My mother literally fought to keep their relationship alive, y’all.

I could see it on my mother’s face

how she would treat God like coupons–

only pull his name when she needed some savings.

my black eyes and swollen cheeks started looking like dance moves.

then a one, two step in the name of love.

Step in the name of my stepfather’s boxing gloves, y’all.

My friends, they said, “Write him in a poem.

But I was afraid that if I wrote my stepfather’s fists inside this poem,

it would be way too many punch lines and never enough storylines.

See, sometimes, you gotta throw in the same towel

that you used to dry your tears off,

just to show him that’s the only fight you had inside of you–

His father was the same way.

His father was the same way.

His father died being the exact same way.

So, trust me, when it comes to showing me the man

clearly, he didn’t show me the ropes.

