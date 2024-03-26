Tom McCarthy: Breakthrough Code

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we had a wonderful conversation with Tom McCarthy, a World-renowned Expert and Thought Leader in Leadership, Communication and Peak Performance, and Author of Breakthrough Code. He will walk us through his tough childhood in which he has to help his mother take care of his two younger siblings after his father died in the Vietnam War a day before he was supposed to come home. But even though he has to go through this painful and sad childhood, Tom managed to shift his mindset and upgrade his life story.

Today, Tom McCarthy is the World’s #1 High Stakes Performance Coach and is ready to help anyone live a life without limits! These and more!

Tune in to this episode!

In This Episode:

[2:07] What does Championship Leadership mean to Tom?

[5:01] Who is Tom McCarthy and what brought him to where he is today?

[9:16] Breakthrough Code Book

[22:00] A turning point inside of his life.

[25:30] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Once you’ve got the right culture, the right people then you’ve got to just nourish those people and grow them and challenge them and make them feel great.”

“The things you have to do to be a great leader, the things you have to learn are going to be pretty different from just your natural way of doing things.”

“Most people are just so stuck in one direction that the amount of true possibilities they have when they wake up each day is pretty limited.”

“Program your mind to always be in the right place at the right time.”

“Even when it doesn’t work out, learn something but keep believing.”

“We are not our past as matter of fact, you’re under zero obligations to be the exact same person you were five minutes ago, let alone, five seconds ago.”

“Life gives me exactly what I need to get to where I need to go.”

“We have to create some new habits, some new patterns if we want to create a breakthrough like a massive positive shift in who we are.”

“Pack your day with effective action.”

“The thing is breakthroughs are dramatic positive events and then code, a code is just a way to get it more consistently.”

About The Guest:

Tom McCarthy started his career as a Financial Advisor with a Wall Street firm and he quickly became one of the top-producing advisors in the entire firm. After 3 years in the financial world, Tony Robbins asked Tom to become the Head of Sales and Marketing for his training organization, Robbins Research International. In that role, Tom hired and developed teams that shattered sales records year after year. In the early 1990’s Tom launched his own training organization specializing in Leadership, Persuasive Communication and Peak Performance. In addition to his training firm, Tom has also developed, launched, and helped to lead and produced successful exits for companies in the software, financial services, nutraceutical, and restaurant industries. Tom has been called the World’s #1 High Stakes Performance Coach and he has been selected by Forbes as an expert and thought leader for the Knowledge Innovation Center. When the stakes are high, Tom is the thought leader and coach that the world’s leading companies call on to help them win! Tom resides in Rancho Santa Fe, CA with his wife Stacy, a world-renowned health and wellness expert, his two children Kylie and Tommy, and their dog Yogi.

Resources:

Website

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Connect With Nate:

Facebook

Instagram

