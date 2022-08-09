Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Treating Borderline Personality Disorder

Treating Borderline Personality Disorder

A common personality disorder that can disrupt the life of the individual.

by

 

The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

If you have heard the stories of symptoms and complications, you may wonder: can personality disorders be effectively treated? And yes, they can! People often assume that personality disorders mean that a person can not change and that they cannot be treated, this is not the case.

Personality disorders are simply emotions and behaviors that do not match the universal standard. In other words, it may cause problems and chaos within the person’s life because their mind does not adhere to what is acceptable.

A common personality disorder that can disrupt the life of the individual is borderline personality disorder. Borderline personality disorder, like other personality disorders, can make life difficult for the individual.

Learn more about borderline personality disorder, its symptoms, and its cause. You can find more information about treatment options such as schema therapy and at-home habits.

What is Borderline Personality Disorder?

Borderline personality disorder, also known as BPD, is a personality disorder that affects the individual’s view of themselves and others. This mental health disorder distorts the way you behave and emote. Many people who have been diagnosed with BPD have difficulty managing relationships, emotions, and actions.

Those with a borderline personality disorder are typically diagnosed as young adults. According to Borderline in the ACT, a borderline personality disorder can be diagnosed as early as twelve years old, but most individuals are diagnosed in early adulthood. It is thought that symptoms of BPD may be far more severe in younger people; however, symptoms may lessen with age and treatment.

How is Borderline Personality Disorder Developed?

There are many reasons someone may develop a borderline personality disorder. While there is no single reason someone may develop BPD, there are factors that can put someone at risk for developing this condition.

Past Experiences

Someone who has experienced some form of trauma, neglect, or abuse is susceptible to borderline personality disorder. For example, a child not properly cared for or ignored by caretakers is put in a delicate position. Those that undergo some type of trauma such as abuse, violence, or near-death experiences can also develop BPD.

Genetics

If there is a parent, sibling, or close relative that has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, this also increases the risk of development. Family members with other personality disorders or mental health disorders can also have a mental health disorder.

Physical Evidence

Many researchers and doctors believe that there is a connection between a person’s brain chemicals and their mental health disorder. In this case, they have found individuals with borderline personality disorder lack the necessary brain signals linked to mood regulation.

What are the Symptoms of BPD?

The most common symptom of borderline personality disorder is dramatic mood swings. Individuals with BPD find it difficult to control their emotions and behaviors. Therefore, they may experience many emotions in fast succession.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “People with a borderline personality disorder also tend to view things in extremes, such as all good or all bad. Their interests and values can change quickly, and they may act impulsively or recklessly.”

It is this impulsivity that can cause a person with BPD to participate in criminal activity, dangerous acts, and other unhealthy habits. Lastly, they may also feel numbness or intense dislike for themselves. This can cause them to lose relationships, have suicidal thoughts, and have a pattern of self-harm.

Treatment Options for Borderline Personality Disorder

Customarily, those with BPD rely on medications and therapy to treat their disorder. Medications can help alleviate symptoms such as mood swings, depression, and other mental health-related symptoms.

Therapy is used primarily in treating borderline personality disorder. There are various forms of therapy that an individual makes consider, such as schema therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy.

Schema therapy focuses on changing the way a person may view themselves and their way of thinking. By working with the individual, a therapist can use schema therapy to identify any connection between their past and current situation. They can also help people replace unhealthy thought patterns with healthy ones!

Dialectical behavioral therapy, DBT, teaches the individual how to cope with symptoms. With DBT, someone with BPD can learn how to control their emotions, interact with people, and use mindfulness to help them along the way.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

