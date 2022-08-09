Treating Borderline Personality Disorder

The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

If you have heard the stories of symptoms and complications, you may wonder: can personality disorders be effectively treated? And yes, they can! People often assume that personality disorders mean that a person can not change and that they cannot be treated, this is not the case.

Personality disorders are simply emotions and behaviors that do not match the universal standard. In other words, it may cause problems and chaos within the person’s life because their mind does not adhere to what is acceptable.

A common personality disorder that can disrupt the life of the individual is borderline personality disorder. Borderline personality disorder, like other personality disorders, can make life difficult for the individual.

Learn more about borderline personality disorder, its symptoms, and its cause. You can find more information about treatment options such as schema therapy and at-home habits.

What is Borderline Personality Disorder?

Borderline personality disorder, also known as BPD, is a personality disorder that affects the individual’s view of themselves and others. This mental health disorder distorts the way you behave and emote. Many people who have been diagnosed with BPD have difficulty managing relationships, emotions, and actions.

Those with a borderline personality disorder are typically diagnosed as young adults. According to Borderline in the ACT, a borderline personality disorder can be diagnosed as early as twelve years old, but most individuals are diagnosed in early adulthood. It is thought that symptoms of BPD may be far more severe in younger people; however, symptoms may lessen with age and treatment.

How is Borderline Personality Disorder Developed?

There are many reasons someone may develop a borderline personality disorder. While there is no single reason someone may develop BPD, there are factors that can put someone at risk for developing this condition.

Past Experiences

Someone who has experienced some form of trauma, neglect, or abuse is susceptible to borderline personality disorder. For example, a child not properly cared for or ignored by caretakers is put in a delicate position. Those that undergo some type of trauma such as abuse, violence, or near-death experiences can also develop BPD.

Genetics

If there is a parent, sibling, or close relative that has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, this also increases the risk of development. Family members with other personality disorders or mental health disorders can also have a mental health disorder.

Physical Evidence

Many researchers and doctors believe that there is a connection between a person’s brain chemicals and their mental health disorder. In this case, they have found individuals with borderline personality disorder lack the necessary brain signals linked to mood regulation.

What are the Symptoms of BPD?

The most common symptom of borderline personality disorder is dramatic mood swings. Individuals with BPD find it difficult to control their emotions and behaviors. Therefore, they may experience many emotions in fast succession.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “People with a borderline personality disorder also tend to view things in extremes, such as all good or all bad. Their interests and values can change quickly, and they may act impulsively or recklessly.”

It is this impulsivity that can cause a person with BPD to participate in criminal activity, dangerous acts, and other unhealthy habits. Lastly, they may also feel numbness or intense dislike for themselves. This can cause them to lose relationships, have suicidal thoughts, and have a pattern of self-harm.

Treatment Options for Borderline Personality Disorder

Customarily, those with BPD rely on medications and therapy to treat their disorder. Medications can help alleviate symptoms such as mood swings, depression, and other mental health-related symptoms.

Therapy is used primarily in treating borderline personality disorder. There are various forms of therapy that an individual makes consider, such as schema therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy.

Schema therapy focuses on changing the way a person may view themselves and their way of thinking. By working with the individual, a therapist can use schema therapy to identify any connection between their past and current situation. They can also help people replace unhealthy thought patterns with healthy ones!

Dialectical behavioral therapy, DBT, teaches the individual how to cope with symptoms. With DBT, someone with BPD can learn how to control their emotions, interact with people, and use mindfulness to help them along the way.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock