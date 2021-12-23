When it comes to personality disorders, there are many of them that a person may experience. Depending on what symptoms are present, it can affect the way they interact with others, live their lives, approach their jobs, and much more.

The good news is that personality disorders can be addressed, and it doesn’t make much of a difference if you have histrionic personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, or another type. There is support out there that can limit certain symptoms and help you rid yourself of others.

How Are Personality Disorders Treated?



Personality disorders are generally treated through the use of psychotherapy and with prescriptions. There are other therapies that are also utilized, depending on the disorder that a person has been diagnosed with. For example, with certain personality disorders, it may be necessary for a person to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, so they can be treated in an effective manner. If their symptoms are severe enough, they may have to be hospitalized and evaluated while they are being treated.

A mental health professional will be able to determine what the best course of action is when it comes to a personalized treatment plan and relevant medicines that may be able to help. When you are seeking treatment for a personality disorder, you must be as honest with your therapist as you can. This offers your best chance at being able to see a reduction in symptoms.

To find out more about personality disorders and their treatments, look at BetterHelp.

Can Personality Disorders Be Effectively Treated?

Now you may have a better idea of how personality disorders are treated, but can these things really make a difference? The answer is yes!

When a person reaches out for support and follows a treatment plan from their therapist, they may be able to see a reduction in symptoms, be able to change their behavior, and might improve relationships as well. Of course, results will differ from person to person.

Lifestyle Changes

In addition to seeing a doctor to treat you for a personality disorder, there are also some lifestyle changes you can make, which may be able to make a difference.

Get Enough Sleep. You should do your best to get around 7 hours of sleep each night. This may help you be able to make decisions and allow your brain and body the rest it needs.

You should do your best to get around 7 hours of sleep each night. This may help you be able to make decisions and allow your brain and body the rest it needs. Exercise. It can also be helpful to get your body moving. Even light exercise may have the ability to burn off stress or offer you a chance to work through problems that have been affecting you.

It can also be helpful to get your body moving. Even light exercise may have the ability to burn off stress or offer you a chance to work through problems that have been affecting you. Eat Healthy. If you are not eating as healthy as you should, you must take steps to change this. Even if cooking isn’t your strong suit, you can add more fruits and vegetables into your diet, so you are able to get the nutrients that your body needs.

If you are not eating as healthy as you should, you must take steps to change this. Even if cooking isn’t your strong suit, you can add more fruits and vegetables into your diet, so you are able to get the nutrients that your body needs. Stay in the Moment. When you feel like you are stressed or have too many things to do, take a moment to slow down and remember where you are. Keep in mind that you are likely harder on yourself than other people are. Understand that you can only do so much. You may also choose to break down large projects into smaller ones, so they will be easier to manage.

When you feel like you are stressed or have too many things to do, take a moment to slow down and remember where you are. Keep in mind that you are likely harder on yourself than other people are. Understand that you can only do so much. You may also choose to break down large projects into smaller ones, so they will be easier to manage. Delegate Tasks. Once you are at your wit’s end, you should keep in mind that you don’t have to do everything yourself. You can ask others to help you. If you need someone else to do the laundry or drive the kids to school, ask your mate for help.

Once you are at your wit’s end, you should keep in mind that you don’t have to do everything yourself. You can ask others to help you. If you need someone else to do the laundry or drive the kids to school, ask your mate for help. Talk to Loved Ones. Do what you can to build up a support system if you don’t already have one. These are people that you may talk to when you need advice, or you simply need someone to listen to you. A support system can include people that you care about, loved ones, friends, and people you trust.

Do what you can to build up a support system if you don’t already have one. These are people that you may talk to when you need advice, or you simply need someone to listen to you. A support system can include people that you care about, loved ones, friends, and people you trust. Get Checked Out. If you have not been checked out by a physician in a while, you should do your best to keep up with this. At times, symptoms of mental health conditions can be caused by physical ailments, so they will need to be ruled out first before you start psychotherapy.

Overview

Personality disorders are something that can be treated effectively but cannot necessarily be cured. This is because there are a number of these disorders, and a person might experience many different symptoms related to each one. During treatment, you may see a reduction in some symptoms that were affecting you and other symptoms may not be noticeable anymore.

When you are ready to seek treatment for a personality disorder, you should do this. There is therapy available to you, which could be able to make a difference in your life.

Photo Credit: iStock