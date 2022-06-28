Get Daily Email
Treating PTSD With Cognitive Processing Therapy

Treating PTSD With Cognitive Processing Therapy

If you or someone you know has ever experienced a trauma, you may understand how confusing and frustrating it can be to find help.

by

 

The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

Specifically, men who undergo trauma. There is often a stigma around men and trauma. Many people believe that men should move past their fear and heal quickly.

The more we learn about mental health, the more we understand that healing from a trauma takes time, assistance, and patience. One of the most common effects of trauma is a post-traumatic stress disorder.

Discover more about post-traumatic stress disorder and treatment options, such as cognitive processing therapy. You can also learn more about how therapy can lead you to a happier and healthier life.

What is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder?

The Causes of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, is a mental health disorder caused by a traumatic event in one’s life. This traumatic event can be something that has happened to an individual or something that they witness.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “You can develop post-traumatic stress disorder when you go through, see or learn about an event involving actual or threatened death, serious injury, or sexual violation.”

Other causes of post-traumatic stress disorder typically include stressful events and the recurrence of trauma. In many cases, people with preexisting mental health disorders are more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

Symptoms of PTSD

Symptoms of PTSD vary based on the person, their trauma, the severity of their trauma, and the recurrence of trauma. Typically, people will experience symptoms that will interrupt their daily life. For example, intense nightmares, nervousness, insomnia, and anxiety are common symptoms.

Other symptoms can include depression, stress, avoiding areas that remind them of their trauma, and irritability. Post-traumatic stress disorder causes symptoms of distress and emotional turmoil.

PTSD Treatment

PTSD is typically treated with medication and therapy. Medications are prescribed to victims of post-traumatic stress disorder to control the symptoms of this disorder. Most medications relieve mood swings, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and other emotional symptoms.

There are different types of therapy that one can attend for post-traumatic stress disorder. The most popular therapies are cognitive behavioral therapy, prolonged exposure therapy, and cognitive processing therapy.

What is Cognitive Processing Therapy

Cognitive processing therapy, also known as CPT, is a type of cognitive-behavioral therapy used for victims of post-traumatic stress disorder. It is customarily a twelve-week program that consists of one session per week. Sessions can last from one hour to ninety minutes.

Each session is a sit-down with a licensed therapist where you will discuss your post-traumatic stress disorder and the symptoms that come with it. There are also group sessions available for some individuals.

The point of cognitive processing therapy is to help patients replace the negative symptoms of thought processes with more constructive and positive ones. Like other cognitive-behavioral therapies, it focuses on your behaviors and emotions. Many rely on cognitive behavioral therapy for more than post-traumatic stress disorder, but that is the most common for CPT.

How Can CPT Help With PTSD?

If you are living with post-traumatic stress disorder, you could benefit from cognitive processing therapy. With your therapist, you can learn how to identify any negative emotions and thoughts that stem from your trauma. Talking openly with your therapist is key throughout the twelve-week sessions.

Once you begin to understand your trauma and your internal processes better, cognitive processing therapy can teach you how to handle your trauma and the symptoms that come with it. You can learn valuable strategies and techniques for managing your thoughts and reactions.

With cognitive processing therapy, you can learn how to deal with your trauma and overcome your symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

