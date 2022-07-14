What is the most basic fear?

Fear of annihilation is the most basic, the most primal fear of any creature, the fear of being destroyed.

What does Tucker Carlson stoke better than anything else? The fear of being destroyed, literally and figuratively. And who is most at threat in Tucker’s World? White men.

Tucker’s rant; “They’re angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents. They’ll be worse. That’s all but guaranteed… Yet the authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male! You’re privileged!’ And so “a lot of young men in America are going nuts.”

Let’s break this down, shall we?

Their lives won’t be better…

If you are talking wage stagnation, inflation, and soaring housing prices, agreed. Capitalism is predicated on business owners, a.k.a. capitalists, investing their profits, a.k.a. capital, back into their business to the betterment of not only themselves but most especially their employees, who then have expendable income to invest in the economy and to lead robust lives.

Should be win-win.

Not what’s happening. Corporate leaders are beholden to shareholders and have made calculated, concerted efforts for years to support politicians willing to do their bidding in terms of corporate tax breaks and other protections. Profits are not filtering down to the betterment of employees who now struggle to pay for the basics, let alone help the economy thrive for the benefit of all.

Then Tucker continues to enflame their grievances with his assertion that the ‘authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them…’

It’s my guess that young men have lots of people in their lives lecturing them, their fathers, their football coaches, their shift managers, their drill sergeants, but in Tucker’s World, how dare women lecture them.

Tucker uses the word privilege to further stoke that anger.

I’m guessing he read Warren Farrell’s 1993 book, The Myth of Male Power which rests on the assertion that “women are privileged and protected, while men are powerless and expendable” and that in the years following World War II, “women have gained rights but refused their responsibilities, and men are the powerless victims of this unfair setup.”

The Manosphere communities channel this indignation and turn this narrative into women being the oppressors, feminists in particular, and this antipathy is used to deconstruct and invalidate feminism.

Warren Farrell, who sees men as the beleaguered sex, working hard and being the protectors, basically posits women as “…greedy bitches who falsely accuse men of rape to get money or revenge, parasitic wives living luxuriously on the earnings of their overworked husbands, selfish avoiders of military combat, and cruel sexual rejectors.” He makes a moral equivalency of date rape and date rejection.

I won’t even begin to address the reality that women join the military, that women face greater rates of poverty, that many women are the sole caregivers of children and/or elderly parents while engaging in outside employment.

Because Tucker knows he is lying. He knows that pitting groups of people against one another, citizens against immigrants, poor white people against poor marginalized groups, men against women, it serves as the kerosene for the chaos necessary to attain and keep power in the hands of the few. I’m sure he and Victor Orban of Hungary have had a few chats about that.

So stoking this male antipathy can and does directly hurt girls and women, from online trolling to actual violence, but it also hurts these young men. It keeps them from being friends and partners with women in meaningful ways, from having mutually loving and enriching relationships that bolster their sense of self and can let them know joy.

We need to address the root causes of why they would be so susceptible to these messages that further alienate them from having fulfilling lives of connection and emotional validation.

Tucker needs his audience to be emotionally stunted in some way, lonely and isolated, desperate for a camaraderie in whatever form it takes. Tucker gift wraps a message of hate and blame because it’s so much easier to indulge that than engage in the real work of social and cultural transformation, creating a community supportive of the mental, emotional, and physical health of each and every one of us.

The angry man of today was the sad, anxious boy of yesterday and he was reachable then. What messages did he get? What support? Don’t let him fall into the abyss of Tucker’s World. We are already sacrificing our daughters on the altar of the far right, we must recognize it’s taking our sons, too.