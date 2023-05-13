By Lisa Iannucci

If you can’t get enough of your favorite movies or find yourself wanting to jump into your television to become part of your favorite show, we’ve got travel ideas just for you. If taking a trip to bring you closer to your fan favorites sounds good, here are just a few TV and film trips to take this year. Hopefully, this list will spark a few ideas of your own.

1. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

It’s meee, Mario! If you were one of the first people in line for The Super Mario Bros. Movie this month, take your fandom to a new level at Universal Studios Hollywood. Here you can immerse yourself in the recently opened Super Nintendo World!

If you always wished that your car in Mario Kart was real, now it is! You can battle Bowser – and feel free to sing the Peaches song as you win!

2. Hollywood Museum in Hollywood CA

I recently visited on a cross-country road trip and could’ve spent hours at this incredible venue. It’s a step back in time when you walk into the historic Max Factor building on N. Highland Avenue. It’s here where Lucille Ball and Marilyn Monroe got their makeup done. You’ll see memorabilia from Gilligan’s Island, I Love Lucy, Knots Landing, The Little Rascals, Back to the Future, and so much more. The Hollywood Museum was one of the highlights of my trip, and if you’re a film and TV fan, I can guarantee it will be for you, too.

3. Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown NY

Speaking of Lucy, your East Coast summer trip shouldn’t be without a visit to Jamestown, New York. It’s the hometown of Lucille Ball, the greatest comedienne who ever lived. And now, book your trip for August 2 – 6, and you can enjoy The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

The festival, presented by the National Comedy Center, which opened in 2018, includes over 50 live events. Join over 15,000 people who come together to enjoy comedy and the love of I Love Lucy. You also never know who will show up. Past performers included Jerry Seinfeld, Trevor Noah, Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, W. Kamau Bell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy, and more.

Make sure to visit Lucy’s childhood home, her final resting place, and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.

4. Jane Austen Weekends in Hyde Park VT

If you’re more of a fan of Pride & Prejudice than Bowser and Peaches (but you can even be a fan of both!), there are weekends full of Jane Austen activities for you. Is Netflix’ Persuasion one of your favorite retellings of Austen’s novel? Or perhaps it’s Emma with Anya Taylor-Joy or the 1996 film with Gwenyth Paltrow? At The Governor’s House in Hyde Park, Vermont, there are weekends in July, October, and January dedicated to Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Persuasion, and Emma.

This is the cosplay that Austen fans will love as each guest will choose to be a character from any one of Austen’s novels and interact in character throughout the weekend. Booking info here.

5. Blobfest® in Phoenixville PA

I don’t like being scared at all, but when I was a kid, I saw the 1958 version of The Blob, and it was creepy and campy, and I loved it. Little did I know that The Blob, also seen during the drive-in scene of the 1978 hit Grease, would become a cult classic. Every July, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, celebrates the movie with its annual Blobfest®, and fans of the movie flock to the historic Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, which serves as a backdrop. You may also be interested to know that the Downington Diner still exists!

The event will be held this year from July 14 through July 16, so get your tickets now. It will include in-person double features, a street festival, a re-enactment of the film’s ‘Run Out’ scene, a costume contest, an amateur filmmaking competition, and more;

6. Land of Oz in Beech Mountain NC

You’re off to see the wizard, so head to the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina and the Land of Oz at the Autumn at Oz event near Beech Mountain. This year’s event is held September 8th-10th, 15th-17th, and 22nd-24th. You can see the Wicked Witch and her Winged Monkeys, the Gale farm in Kansas, experience the twister, meet Glinda in Munchkinland, and follow the real yellow brick road to Emerald City. Maybe you’ll say there’s no place like home.

7. The Shining Tour at the Stanley Estes Park Hotel, Estes Park CO

Here’s Johnny! You may find him during your stay at the historic Stanley Estes Park Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The hotel recently added The Shining Tour, which is a lot of Stephen King, a visit to The Shining Suite, and a glimpse of one of the Axes from the movie The Shining. If you’re into the paranormal and the Jack Nicholson classic, plan a visit this year.

8. It’s a Wonderful Life in Seneca Falls NY

Finish the year celebrating some of the most iconic Christmas movies ever. Start with a trip to Seneca Falls in New York and honor It’s a Wonderful Life at the 77th Anniversary Celebration held at the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum. The weekend festival will take place from December 8 to 10. Take a tour of the museum and meet other fans of the film.

This year’s celebration will include guest appearances by actors who appeared in the original movie, including Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu Bailey), Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey), and Donald and Ronald Collins (Young Pete Bailey.) Donna Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen and Frank Capra’s granddaughter, Monica Capra Hodges, will also be on hand.

9. Von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe VT

Don’t worry about going to Vienna because there is a Von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. If you’re fan of The Sound of Music, this is as close as you’ll get to the legendary family. And yes, it’s owned by the Von Trapp family. The original property opened in the summer of 1950, and after a fire in 1980, a new Trapp Family Lodge was built. It is a 96-room alpine lodge situated on 2,600 acres. Be sure to tour and learn more about them during your stay.

Don’t See Your Favorite?

If you’re wondering if there’s anything for your favorite shows or movies, just search. For example, put ‘The Walking Dead tour’ in your search bar and you’ll find the Georgia Tour Company, which provides tours of the show’s filming locations. There are film location tours for many shows and movies, including Breaking Bad in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Twilight in Forks, Washington.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.

