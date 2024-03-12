I Interviewed 7 Couples Who Stayed in Love until Old Age, Found a Common Trait among Well-Married Women

Men like to lure love, women like to invest in love.

Women value love and marriage greatly. Many women aspire to marry well.

In our hometown, there is a saying: “A woman’s success is not as good as what she does herself. A woman’s career success is not as good as marrying well.”

However, few women can actually marry well.

Recently, reporters interviewed seven loving elderly couples and found a common trait among well-married women:

They are both self-reliant and understanding.

Traditionally, people attribute a woman’s good marriage to luck.

Through this interview, it was discovered that well-married women share a common trait of being self-reliant and understanding.

Mutual Effort Leads to Happiness

Many women believe that marrying well means being able to live comfortably without working and relying on their spouse for life.

Some women think marrying a wealthy man is the key to happiness. However, life is unpredictable, and financial stability can change in an instant.

For example, a man from my childhood married a Vietnamese woman when he was wealthy. They lived a good life and had three children.

After over 20 years, the man faced financial ruin due to business failures. The Vietnamese woman took the money and property and returned to Vietnam, leaving the man alone with their children.

Some women can marry rich but fail to maintain the relationship. Smart women may not start off marrying well but can work together with their spouse to build a prosperous life.

Men Prefer Gentle Women

Men are drawn to gentle women. A woman’s tenderness can captivate a man’s heart.

Even the toughest men can fall for a gentle woman. When a woman is gentle, a man feels at ease and unlikely to leave her.

In many cases, successful men marry women not for their achievements but for their gentleness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harmony Comes with Good Character

Understanding and gentle women create a harmonious and prosperous home.

A woman marrying a good man doesn’t guarantee a happy life. A woman’s character can impact the family dynamics significantly.

If a woman with a good husband clashes with in-laws or even her husband due to her character, the family will suffer.

Men Need Women’s Understanding

Even exceptional men need their partner’s understanding. Without it, they feel exhausted.

Finding a life partner means having someone to understand and support you.

If your partner cannot understand you, you may feel lonely and isolated.

Women who understand men well are valued by their partners. They encourage and stand by them during tough times.

Successful marriages are not just due to luck but also the qualities of the well-married women. Women should work on themselves to attract a suitable partner, as marriage is about equality and mutual respect.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Wedding Dreamz on Unsplash