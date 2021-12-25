Get Daily Email
Understanding Social Anxiety [Video]

Understanding Social Anxiety [Video]

Viewers will understand how common social anxiety is, how it can cause teens to miss out on their lives, and where to go for help.

by

 

.

.

Social anxiety–the negative emotions and fear of ordinary social interactions–affects 40% of all US teens. A diverse group of on-camera teens presents the issues. Each explains their symptoms, talks about how social anxiety impacts their lives, and shares their coping strategies. A clinical psychologist provides professional insight. Viewers will understand how common social anxiety is, how it can cause teens to miss out on their lives, and where to go for help.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
social interaction can be fulfilling and
00:02
happy
00:03
and nice and not scary but because of my
00:06
constant fear
00:07
i can’t really engage in that i would
00:10
not talk to anybody
00:11
i would cancel plans like left and right
00:13
and just like make up excuses to not
00:15
leave my room
00:16
i just like found myself like really
00:19
afraid
00:20
of what people thought about me all the
00:22
time
00:23
[Music]
00:27
so

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

