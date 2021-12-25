Understanding Social Anxiety [Video]

.
.
Social anxiety–the negative emotions and fear of ordinary social interactions–affects 40% of all US teens. A diverse group of on-camera teens presents the issues. Each explains their symptoms, talks about how social anxiety impacts their lives, and shares their coping strategies. A clinical psychologist provides professional insight. Viewers will understand how common social anxiety is, how it can cause teens to miss out on their lives, and where to go for help.
