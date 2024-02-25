Get Daily Email
Unsentimental Nostalgia

Ivory Liquid and Minor League by Sean Murphy

Ivory Liquid

I can describe my old man by saying old school
but that’s a cliché these days, so I’ll say this:
think about the bubbly soap meant for sinks
in days when dirty plates got washed by hand
but also used in baths and to clean cars—
car wash, for these unsentimental men, strictly
a verb; the only exception applying to groups
of school kids charging pay-what-you-will
at a local gas station, all proceeds for charity
which always began at home—but usually ended
once this generation’s kids finally got jobs—
paying for things like shirts with alligators
and scented soap for leisurely showers
that made the bathroom smell like fake fruit.

 

 

Minor League

Or the time I watched the bartender some of us sarcastically called Babe Ruth pulled over right there in the parking lot, suffering the indignity of a sobriety check in front of strip mall traffic—paying the price for too many post-shift beers, some of the staff and a few of his favorite customers crowded up at the window, rooting for him like he was the star third baseman he used to be, scholarship covering his college until he dropped out anyway, a high school hero before that with its associated perks including cheerleaders, copied homework, and all the spoils of teenage nobility—and secretly hoping he’d get cuffed and stuffed right there, signifying a karmic check on his imperious stature, the king behind the bar who always called me Chief because he never bothered to learn my name, treating bus boys the way he’d treated sorority girls or teachers, never having friends so much as acolytes, everyone living to see him smile, no one daring to acknowledge he was too old to have a flat top and too young for the male pattern baldness creeping in like runners at the corners daring the pitcher to check their leads, and still so young and dumb I had no clue it was all already behind him, every day no matter what he did a diminishment, a bill coming due, an expectation not met, another reminder that only the least lucky amongst us receive their allotment of life’s luck during years when they still suffer from acne and jock itch, those early innings that matter most only as memories.

About Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy is founder of the non-profit 1455 Lit Arts, and directs the Story Center at Shenandoah University. He has appeared on NPR's "All Things Considered" and been quoted in USA Today, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and AdAge. A long-time columnist for PopMatters, his work has also appeared in Salon, The Village Voice, Washington City Paper, The Good Men Project, Sequestrum, Blue Mountain Review, and others. His chapbook, The Blackened Blues, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2021. His second collection of poems, Rhapsodies in Blue was published by Kelsay Books in 2023. His third collection, Kinds of Blue, and This Kind of Man, his first collection of short fiction, are forthcoming in 2024. He has been nominated four times for the Pushcart Prize, twice for Best of Net, and his book Please Talk about Me When I'm Gone was the winner of Memoir Magazine's 2022 Memoir Prize. To learn more, and read his published short fiction, poetry, and criticism, please visit seanmurphy.net/ and @bullmurph.

