We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Video Game Addiction is a Real Problem

Video Game Addiction is a Real Problem

What does it mean to be addicted to technology?

Video game addiction is the compulsive use of gaming. It can severely interfere with a person’s ability to function in the “real world.” When you’re always living in an alternate universe, it isn’t easy to interact with other human beings in this universe. Video game addiction is in the process of being added to the DSM. Video games are a way to escape from reality. People use them to enjoy themselves, but it can impact a person’s quality-of-life when it becomes an escapism issue. A person may have a video game addiction for a variety of reasons. Here are some of the causes of the condition and what you can do to get help.

What is video game addiction?

Video games can include computer games abs on a cell phone, Consol games such as the Xbox or PlayStation, and social networking games. The gaming industry spends billions of dollars, creating entertainment for people of all ages. Individuals spend a lot of money buying video games for leisure as well as competitive gaming. There is research that indicates that video games can cause more aggressive behavior in children and adults. Research suggests that between one and 16% of people who play video games are addicted to them. When you’re addicted to video games, it means that you have a compulsion to play them for hours at a time, and it impedes your quality of life. You can miss out on family events due to your addiction and isolate playing video games instead of experiencing life outside of a virtual world.

Causes

One of the causes of video game addiction is a lack of brain chemicals that produce pleasure. Some people have deficiencies in dopamine and serotonin in their brains. When you play video games, those hormones are increased. It becomes an addiction because your brain wants to make more dopamine or serotonin. An easy way to get those chemicals flowing is to play more and more video games. Some might say that addiction, whether it’s to video games or not, is caused by a lack of brain chemicals. Another risk factor is if you have substance abuse or addiction in your family. Genetics can make people predisposed to video game addictions.

Video games, avoidance, and trauma

Gaming can be a way to escape traumatic experiences. It may feel safer to interact with an imaginary universe than talk to people in your everyday life. The stakes aren’t as high when you’re gaming, and it probably feels safe because you’re gaming in your environment. If you enter into a virtual world, you don’t have to deal with your trauma. You can escape into this pretend universe and also meet people who are escaping their reality.

Dangerous effects of video game addiction

Video game addiction can make a person isolated from others. They may have social anxiety and then have difficulty interacting today with people in person. They can become more and more introverted until they have trouble leaving the house. It’s crucial if you have a video game addiction to seek the help of a mental health professional. It doesn’t just happen to children and young people. Adults can suffer from video game addiction. It’s a serious issue that needs to be addressed. And one way you can do that is with a mental health professional.

Get help for video game addiction.

As with any addiction or substance-abuse problem, the best thing is to seek help. You need to find a mental health professional who understands how dangerous addiction is. And remember that video game addiction is a legitimate problem that people need help combating. A mental health professional can help you navigate video game addiction. You could also learn about the condition by visiting Mind Diagnostics. If you feel that video game addiction is impacting your quality-of-life or hurting a loved one, it’s a good thing to reach out for help. Online therapy can be a great resource for those who are suffering from technology or video game addiction. Don’t be afraid to speak to somebody about this condition and get the help that you need to confront video game addiction.

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest e-counseling platform.

