Violent Men

Do you blame others for celibacy?

QUESTION: Celibacy makes men violent.

True of False?

False. While this is a popular myth, involuntary lack of sexual life is generally due to a man’s inability to connect meaningfully with others and court female attention. When this is blamed on others rather than personally resolved it may turn the individual toward abuse and violence.

The Manhood Game cards were created and developed by Dr. George Simons as a way to reframe men’s perceptions of themselves.

As Dr. Simons writes in his intro post:

Life is often played as a game in which men’s welfare is a pawn to be sacrificed. Today I invite you to join me in another game, diversophy Manhood, a game for reframing men’s perceptions of themselves, for refreshing their mission in life, and disarming social biases that attack male health and limit the possible in their own eyes and actions. Each day I will post a new card from this game, a snippet of wisdom to GUIDE our exploration, a RISK to face, facts to test our SMARTS, a CHOICE to make, or an experience to SHARE.

This post was previously published on www.linkedin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock