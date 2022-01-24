Visiting Our Dream Home [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06

[Music]

00:22

[Music]

00:46

[Music]

00:55

is the camera on uzi’s face dad i need

00:58

my heart

00:59

you need your what oh my god

01:02

over there because i gotta get whenever

01:23

dad i can’t

01:30

[Music]

01:32

because he’s just saying that because

01:34

it’s dark no we’ll see we’re not going

01:36

on a road trip buddy

01:38

[Music]

01:51

i mean you can’t call it a road trip

01:52

it’s probably a 40 minute drive

01:54

ryan raya raya raya yeah is that gonna

01:58

be happening

01:59

what what’s happening right there back

02:01

there i’m singing by camera you’re

02:04

singing to the camera you do your thing

02:05

dude

02:19

and the little kids who came by selling

02:20

on their choice walked by again they

02:22

were like

02:23

we’re doing another thing for school

02:24

they’re having those big old envelopes

02:26

that you sell candy

02:27

yeah i was like well can you go back on

02:29

monday or something because we’re about

02:30

to leave or whatever

02:31

he’s like

02:32

okay he’s like i saw you on an ad

02:36

i saw you on an ad oh no

02:38

i was like no i don’t think so

02:40

he was like yeah it was for clorox

02:42

laura i was like nah that wasn’t me what

02:45

is clark oh that’s mr queen i thought he

02:47

was trying

02:49

i was like that wasn’t me bro

02:51

he was like yeah it’s the same face i

02:53

was like bro i don’t work with clorox

02:55

it was not me

02:57

and then the kids were are you filming

02:58

the trip

03:00

i was like yeah cuz i was like

03:13

[Music]

03:22

did it hit you

03:23

yep no it doesn’t matter if it hurt it

03:25

or not was he stopped throwing your

03:26

shoes at people

03:29

and what do you mean he didn’t mean to

03:31

yep he did

03:33

he didn’t

03:34

how do you know

03:36

because i saw no no no

03:39

who were you trying to hit

03:43

he was trying to hit me i’m not talking

03:44

to you ryan

03:46

who’s he who were you trying to hit

03:51

who

03:58

why are you guys all protected

04:00

he’s the one beating the hell out of

04:01

everybody in here he’s beating you all

04:03

up

04:04

well

04:05

but dad the way he takes bb27 the way

04:08

you edit it’s funny

04:11

you put it in our own brains

04:13

[Music]

04:26

because then he’s gonna think that when

04:27

you hit people it’s funny and it’s funny

04:29

now when he’s two but when he’s four and

04:32

he get beat up and he gets he hits a lot

04:34

harder you guys know how uriah hits

04:36

everybody

04:37

he doesn’t hit people for play

04:40

and then he kicks me in the back and

04:41

punches me in the back of the head and

04:43

then i have to hit him back and then he

04:44

starts crying that’s what that’s the

04:46

potential so we’re not going to let uzi

04:48

hit us like that

04:50

okay

04:52

that’s from

04:54

wyatt because bryan lay him in your face

04:58

ryan didn’t hit you in the face

05:00

any kids blaming people

05:02

really hits him

05:05

yo i have my own face no i know

05:12

[Music]

05:17

the real rude

05:19

thing to people we’re just hanging out

05:21

we’re having a family vacation family

05:24

staycation

05:25

at a house

05:27

not too far away from where we live but

05:29

um

05:31

it’s like a dream home kind of yeah

05:34

my goal like i like playing tennis it’s

05:36

like one of my favorite things to do

05:38

ever

05:39

um

05:40

i might be getting some lessons soon or

05:42

something

05:43

but i love tennis and so it has a tennis

05:46

court which is crazy

05:48

and then

05:50

he didn’t say it i don’t really care

05:51

about the pool i want a pool did i tell

05:53

you that i now want to pool in our dream

05:55

house what are you gonna learn how to

05:56

swim

05:58

well you gotta mind your business

06:00

sometimes i lose grip of what’s possible

06:02

instead of staying in that place i wanna

06:05

remind myself of my future so trips like

06:07

this that aren’t far away from home but

06:09

are in places we can’t yet afford is us

06:11

seeing ourselves in our own vision board

06:14

i couldn’t believe that people really

06:15

lived like this and while i was there i

06:17

was like why can’t we

06:20

running forever

06:22

eyes have never seen

06:24

aids never hurt

06:25

they say boy you live like that your

06:27

life must be observed so i turn the

06:30

camera on and let them all observe

06:32

[Music]

06:38

if you look at our children their

06:39

demeanor is that they belong here this

06:42

is their reality and in the beginning i

06:44

was letting my poverty mindset rub off

06:46

on them because i didn’t want them to be

06:47

spoiled or have too much but now i’m

06:49

like nah

06:51

this is what you get when you work hard

06:53

they believe that this is their

06:54

birthright

06:55

anaya literally asked if we could stay

06:58

here forever and just get rid of our old

07:01

house trade them uriah said we can just

07:04

trade them and they can live where we

07:05

live and we can take this and i was

07:07

trying to explain to him how the world

07:09

works and how money works and how houses

07:11

work

07:12

and i just realized that if he believes

07:14

it then sure we’ll see buddy and this i

07:17

know they were serious anaya didn’t get

07:19

in the car we were waiting for her

07:21

trying to leave and she just refused to

07:22

get in the car like no this is a sit-in

07:25

i’m staying here you guys leave and i’ll

07:28

be here what what i’m gonna go to

07:34

night you want us all to leave you here

07:37

i wanna stay

07:39

well we’re not you wanna stay in the

07:41

relief

07:43

you want to go without us

07:46

you want to stay here with me without

07:48

you

07:48

okay

07:52

and it’s something about having a

07:53

daughter that makes you want to make all

07:55

her dreams come true so i’ma do it like

07:58

i’m gonna live in the house that we all

08:00

wanna live in because after losing

08:02

people that i love right i realize how

08:05

short this life is

08:07

and i know that i have to make the most

08:08

of it while i’m here because even after

08:10

this life we have better things coming

08:13

so it’d be nice to get used to it

08:18

[Music]

08:27

you

—

