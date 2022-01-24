Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Visiting Our Dream Home [Video]

Visiting Our Dream Home [Video]

We’re having a family vacation family staycation at a house not too far away from where we live but it’s like a dream home

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

.

.

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
[Music]
00:22
[Music]
00:46
[Music]
00:55
is the camera on uzi’s face dad i need
00:58
my heart
00:59
you need your what oh my god
01:02
over there because i gotta get whenever
01:23
dad i can’t
01:30
[Music]
01:32
because he’s just saying that because
01:34
it’s dark no we’ll see we’re not going
01:36
on a road trip buddy
01:38
[Music]
01:51
i mean you can’t call it a road trip
01:52
it’s probably a 40 minute drive
01:54
ryan raya raya raya yeah is that gonna
01:58
be happening
01:59
what what’s happening right there back
02:01
there i’m singing by camera you’re
02:04
singing to the camera you do your thing
02:05
dude
02:19
and the little kids who came by selling
02:20
on their choice walked by again they
02:22
were like
02:23
we’re doing another thing for school
02:24
they’re having those big old envelopes
02:26
that you sell candy
02:27
yeah i was like well can you go back on
02:29
monday or something because we’re about
02:30
to leave or whatever
02:31
he’s like
02:32
okay he’s like i saw you on an ad
02:36
i saw you on an ad oh no
02:38
i was like no i don’t think so
02:40
he was like yeah it was for clorox
02:42
laura i was like nah that wasn’t me what
02:45
is clark oh that’s mr queen i thought he
02:47
was trying
02:49
i was like that wasn’t me bro
02:51
he was like yeah it’s the same face i
02:53
was like bro i don’t work with clorox
02:55
it was not me
02:57
and then the kids were are you filming
02:58
the trip
03:00
i was like yeah cuz i was like
03:13
[Music]
03:22
did it hit you
03:23
yep no it doesn’t matter if it hurt it
03:25
or not was he stopped throwing your
03:26
shoes at people
03:29
and what do you mean he didn’t mean to
03:31
yep he did
03:33
he didn’t
03:34
how do you know
03:36
because i saw no no no
03:39
who were you trying to hit
03:43
he was trying to hit me i’m not talking
03:44
to you ryan
03:46
who’s he who were you trying to hit
03:51
who
03:58
why are you guys all protected
04:00
he’s the one beating the hell out of
04:01
everybody in here he’s beating you all
04:03
up
04:04
well
04:05
but dad the way he takes bb27 the way
04:08
you edit it’s funny
04:11
you put it in our own brains
04:13
[Music]
04:26
because then he’s gonna think that when
04:27
you hit people it’s funny and it’s funny
04:29
now when he’s two but when he’s four and
04:32
he get beat up and he gets he hits a lot
04:34
harder you guys know how uriah hits
04:36
everybody
04:37
he doesn’t hit people for play
04:40
and then he kicks me in the back and
04:41
punches me in the back of the head and
04:43
then i have to hit him back and then he
04:44
starts crying that’s what that’s the
04:46
potential so we’re not going to let uzi
04:48
hit us like that
04:50
okay
04:52
that’s from
04:54
wyatt because bryan lay him in your face
04:58
ryan didn’t hit you in the face
05:00
any kids blaming people
05:02
really hits him
05:05
yo i have my own face no i know
05:12
[Music]
05:17
the real rude
05:19
thing to people we’re just hanging out
05:21
we’re having a family vacation family
05:24
staycation
05:25
at a house
05:27
not too far away from where we live but
05:29
um
05:31
it’s like a dream home kind of yeah
05:34
my goal like i like playing tennis it’s
05:36
like one of my favorite things to do
05:38
ever
05:39
um
05:40
i might be getting some lessons soon or
05:42
something
05:43
but i love tennis and so it has a tennis
05:46
court which is crazy
05:48
and then
05:50
he didn’t say it i don’t really care
05:51
about the pool i want a pool did i tell
05:53
you that i now want to pool in our dream
05:55
house what are you gonna learn how to
05:56
swim
05:58
well you gotta mind your business
06:00
sometimes i lose grip of what’s possible
06:02
instead of staying in that place i wanna
06:05
remind myself of my future so trips like
06:07
this that aren’t far away from home but
06:09
are in places we can’t yet afford is us
06:11
seeing ourselves in our own vision board
06:14
i couldn’t believe that people really
06:15
lived like this and while i was there i
06:17
was like why can’t we
06:20
running forever
06:22
eyes have never seen
06:24
aids never hurt
06:25
they say boy you live like that your
06:27
life must be observed so i turn the
06:30
camera on and let them all observe
06:32
[Music]
06:38
if you look at our children their
06:39
demeanor is that they belong here this
06:42
is their reality and in the beginning i
06:44
was letting my poverty mindset rub off
06:46
on them because i didn’t want them to be
06:47
spoiled or have too much but now i’m
06:49
like nah
06:51
this is what you get when you work hard
06:53
they believe that this is their
06:54
birthright
06:55
anaya literally asked if we could stay
06:58
here forever and just get rid of our old
07:01
house trade them uriah said we can just
07:04
trade them and they can live where we
07:05
live and we can take this and i was
07:07
trying to explain to him how the world
07:09
works and how money works and how houses
07:11
work
07:12
and i just realized that if he believes
07:14
it then sure we’ll see buddy and this i
07:17
know they were serious anaya didn’t get
07:19
in the car we were waiting for her
07:21
trying to leave and she just refused to
07:22
get in the car like no this is a sit-in
07:25
i’m staying here you guys leave and i’ll
07:28
be here what what i’m gonna go to
07:34
night you want us all to leave you here
07:37
i wanna stay
07:39
well we’re not you wanna stay in the
07:41
relief
07:43
you want to go without us
07:46
you want to stay here with me without
07:48
you
07:48
okay
07:52
and it’s something about having a
07:53
daughter that makes you want to make all
07:55
her dreams come true so i’ma do it like
07:58
i’m gonna live in the house that we all
08:00
wanna live in because after losing
08:02
people that i love right i realize how
08:05
short this life is
08:07
and i know that i have to make the most
08:08
of it while i’m here because even after
08:10
this life we have better things coming
08:13
so it’d be nice to get used to it
08:18
[Music]
08:27
you

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

