Visiting Our Dream Home [Video]

[Music]
is the camera on uzi’s face dad i need
my heart
you need your what oh my god
over there because i gotta get whenever
dad i can’t
because he’s just saying that because
it’s dark no we’ll see we’re not going
on a road trip buddy
i mean you can’t call it a road trip
it’s probably a 40 minute drive
ryan raya raya raya yeah is that gonna
be happening
what what’s happening right there back
there i’m singing by camera you’re
singing to the camera you do your thing
dude
and the little kids who came by selling
on their choice walked by again they
were like
we’re doing another thing for school
they’re having those big old envelopes
that you sell candy
yeah i was like well can you go back on
monday or something because we’re about
to leave or whatever
he’s like
okay he’s like i saw you on an ad
i saw you on an ad oh no
i was like no i don’t think so
he was like yeah it was for clorox
laura i was like nah that wasn’t me what
is clark oh that’s mr queen i thought he
was trying
i was like that wasn’t me bro
he was like yeah it’s the same face i
was like bro i don’t work with clorox
it was not me
and then the kids were are you filming
the trip
i was like yeah cuz i was like
did it hit you
yep no it doesn’t matter if it hurt it
or not was he stopped throwing your
shoes at people
and what do you mean he didn’t mean to
yep he did
he didn’t
how do you know
because i saw no no no
who were you trying to hit
he was trying to hit me i’m not talking
to you ryan
who’s he who were you trying to hit
who
why are you guys all protected
he’s the one beating the hell out of
everybody in here he’s beating you all
up
well
but dad the way he takes bb27 the way
you edit it’s funny
you put it in our own brains
because then he’s gonna think that when
you hit people it’s funny and it’s funny
now when he’s two but when he’s four and
he get beat up and he gets he hits a lot
harder you guys know how uriah hits
everybody
he doesn’t hit people for play
and then he kicks me in the back and
punches me in the back of the head and
then i have to hit him back and then he
starts crying that’s what that’s the
potential so we’re not going to let uzi
hit us like that
okay
that’s from
wyatt because bryan lay him in your face
ryan didn’t hit you in the face
any kids blaming people
really hits him
yo i have my own face no i know
the real rude
thing to people we’re just hanging out
we’re having a family vacation family
staycation
at a house
not too far away from where we live but
um
it’s like a dream home kind of yeah
my goal like i like playing tennis it’s
like one of my favorite things to do
ever
um
i might be getting some lessons soon or
something
but i love tennis and so it has a tennis
court which is crazy
and then
he didn’t say it i don’t really care
about the pool i want a pool did i tell
you that i now want to pool in our dream
house what are you gonna learn how to
swim
well you gotta mind your business
sometimes i lose grip of what’s possible
instead of staying in that place i wanna
remind myself of my future so trips like
this that aren’t far away from home but
are in places we can’t yet afford is us
seeing ourselves in our own vision board
i couldn’t believe that people really
lived like this and while i was there i
was like why can’t we
running forever
eyes have never seen
aids never hurt
they say boy you live like that your
life must be observed so i turn the
camera on and let them all observe
if you look at our children their
demeanor is that they belong here this
is their reality and in the beginning i
was letting my poverty mindset rub off
on them because i didn’t want them to be
spoiled or have too much but now i’m
like nah
this is what you get when you work hard
they believe that this is their
birthright
anaya literally asked if we could stay
here forever and just get rid of our old
house trade them uriah said we can just
trade them and they can live where we
live and we can take this and i was
trying to explain to him how the world
works and how money works and how houses
work
and i just realized that if he believes
it then sure we’ll see buddy and this i
know they were serious anaya didn’t get
in the car we were waiting for her
trying to leave and she just refused to
get in the car like no this is a sit-in
i’m staying here you guys leave and i’ll
be here what what i’m gonna go to
night you want us all to leave you here
i wanna stay
well we’re not you wanna stay in the
relief
you want to go without us
you want to stay here with me without
you
okay
and it’s something about having a
daughter that makes you want to make all
her dreams come true so i’ma do it like
i’m gonna live in the house that we all
wanna live in because after losing
people that i love right i realize how
short this life is
and i know that i have to make the most
of it while i’m here because even after
this life we have better things coming
so it’d be nice to get used to it
you
