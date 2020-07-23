Vote for Education

I intend to be the education president. There is nothing as valuable as a good education. We need to improve our schools. Our commitment has to start early and follow through. Education is the most valuable investment we can make.

Kindergarten isn’t early enough. We need to fund preschool, make sure they have the resources to hire teachers. Daycare centers can provide the earliest primary education. If we can start kids learning at 3 years old imagine the difference it will make in high school. Education is the key to the future.

Further, we need to make higher education affordable. There has to be adequate funding for vocational and technical instruction. We don’t need a space force we need a work force. Of course, this will cost a lot of money. I have an idea.

I propose we eliminate property taxes as the largest contribution to the education budget. It creates a tilted, cruel incline for poor neighborhoods. Children shouldn’t be gauged based on their parent’s ability to buy a home. I’ve come up with a plan to provide federal money for schools across the country.

It has been posited that the amount of nuclear weapons a country realistically needs is 100. The science behind that number indicates that to use any more than that will only cause destruction far beyond the ability of society to recover. Essentially, if China made us so desperate to retaliate and we used more than 100 nuclear weapons the damage would be so devastating nobody could survive.

Let’s assume for a second we believe a hundred bombs aren’t enough, we’re not skimping on global destruction we want to make sure everybody dies. We can bump that up to 150, or even 200. It’s estimated that the US has 6,800 nuclear warheads. I think we have reached the minimum for deterrence. Deterrence is based on scientific evidence. It’s a number that exists in a vacuum, a constant that isn’t changed by the number of bombs available in Russia or China. If they want to spend a fortune building weapons they can never use let them.

The newest missile program will cost between 60 and 150 billion depending on who you believe. That’s a lot of textbooks. By contrast, it costs about 11,000 dollars to send a child to school for a year. If I had enough education I could tell you how many kids could be educated for the price of our “enhanced nuclear ability,” but I don’t.

I’m guessing some of our older bombs need to be retired, things wear out, after all. Do we really need 1,000 new missiles, and hundreds of new warheads? We can’t scrape out a couple of hundred bombs from existing supplies, which is more than enough to kill everybody? What if we spent some of that money on schools? Strange things would start to happen. Children might find a way to bring about lasting change, cure disease, end poverty and promote peace and we wouldn’t need any bombs.

Education is vital, I know. I don’t have an education, nothing to attract a potential employer, I can’t weld, plumb, build, litigate or cure, and in my golden years I have to go begging you, the American voters, to give me the only job I’m qualified to do, President.

Vote for me, the world will have fewer bombs and brighter kids, and I will have a job. Win-win-win.

In a bit of good news, I picked up my 2nd important endorsement, our friend, Trina from New Zealand. While I understand she is from New Zealand and can’t vote in our election it’s still good news because they know how to elect a leader. Thank you, Trina!

