We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Vulnerability Is Not Easy, but It's Needed in a Relationship

Vulnerability Is Not Easy, but It’s Needed in a Relationship

Authentic vulnerability can cause growth, increase your connection, and expand the horizons of you and your partner.

by

 

As a relationship coach, vulnerability is a huge subject. Many people are afraid of it or they have no idea what it is. I understand vulnerability can be uncomfortable if the internal work hasn’t been done. Therefore, from that standpoint, it’s understandable. Also, maybe you think being vulnerable will place you in a state of weakness.

However, it could be you’re defining vulnerability based on what the dictionary says, “To be susceptible to physical or emotional harm.” Whatever the circumstances that are preventing you from being vulnerable in an intimate relationship, I want you to look at it from this perspective. Authentic vulnerability can cause growth, increase your connection, and expand the horizons of you and your partner.

When you understand these things, and you know your value, you can trust that you not putting yourself in the dictionary definition of ‘vulnerability.’ Why do I say this? Because being vulnerable and being weak is not the same thing. Knowing who you are and what you want out of an intimate connection produces bravery. Therefore, it’s a strength. Not a weakness.

Know that being vulnerable with your partner can produce more intimacy and affection. It also gives both of you the ability to lean on one another during challenges because of what you know about one another. My hope is that you embrace the beauty of vulnerability, and don’t settle for anything less from your significant other.

 

This post was previously published on louismorriscoaching.com.

***

Photo credit: Rachel McDermott on Unsplash

 

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

