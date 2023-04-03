Wait, There Is No Reverse Racism!?

This is such news to me, I kid you not.

I am happy to be part of a world that is changing this fast. Paving the way to fairness and equality.

But sometimes, like anyone who is in between worlds or in between transitions, I get lost. I was so used to seeing racism as a RACES pre-conceived judgment or idea.

RACES.

Usually white people’s ideas against people of color. But in my (ignorant!?) head, it could also happen from a Black person “against” a white person -or any other.

And then, “reverse racism” became a thing. From my understanding, it implied unfair racism from Black people towards white people. Like “They only hire Black actors, so unfair to white actors!”

And then, recently, it was told that no such thing as “reverse racism” exists. This is an invention of the white people. The reason is, racism exists with the white colonizers looking down and mistreating the Black people as an excuse to make them feel lesser, in order to slave them out and own the Black people.

Makes sense.

So, from that perspective, Black people are simply standing their ground and supporting themselves first. Therefore, an influencer who creates a “Black women support group” is not doing a reverse-racist act as block a white woman, she is simply making a safe space for the Black women so often not being given a chance to participate as equal in white women groups.

As of now, this is what I have been able to understand. And if I understood it correctly, then hell yeah, there is no reverse racism.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez on unsplash