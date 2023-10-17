War, Day 3

By Micky Hirsch

The streets of Tel Aviv remain empty, and stores are closed except for a few selling food… schools are suspended, the country remains in a state of emergency and under a declaration of war! There is disbelief among journalists and people I can talk to, about what has happened: For 50 years, Israel lived with the certainty that it had the best army and highest-level security agencies. And in just a few hours, the illusion came crashing down. There are already 900 Israeli deaths, mostly civilians, 2,600 wounded, and nobody understands how Hamas managed to enter, attack two cities and several villages, and retreat with hostages to Gaza without the army reacting and placing the necessary blockades on that border.

Israel maintained a highly sophisticated electronic fence to protect and secure that border. Apparently, Hamas used cutting-edge technology to disable the electronic systems, preventing Israeli soldiers from communicating the breach of the metal fences to their army authorities. With a simple oil bulldozer, they broke the fences, attacked the few tanks guarding the area, and entered Israeli territory. There are serious security failures being discussed, which has shocked those who felt so well protected.

The killings in Israel were brutal and massive. A musical gathering at a kibbutz was recorded on dozens of cell phones when vans with attackers entered, shooting at those fleeing. 260 young people were killed in that music festival alone. Many of them were Americans, Germans, Brits, and from other countries. Now we hear Israeli planes attacking Gaza after Prime Minister Netanyahu threatened to destroy Hamas to the last! Through TV images, we see buildings in Gaza collapsing, it was announced that the electricity (provided by Israel to the entire Gaza territory) was cut off yesterday, and there was a threat to cut off the supply of food and fuel. The images are terrible. And after 3 days of world solidarity with Israel, for once the “victim” of excessive violence, the world will return to criticism, and Israel’s image will be tarnished again, reappearing as a country that devastates the Palestinian population and destroys buildings, residences, and innocent civilians…

On the other hand, Israeli civil society (especially the groups that protested against Netanyahu’s policies every Saturday) are joining together to collect materials, clothes, and necessary food to help the Israelis in the South. The feeling is so similar to what I know from earthquakes in Chile, when solidarity among everyone suddenly grows and the needs of the people are put in first place.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has just spoken on TV, promising to wipe out all Hamas bases in Gaza. Commentators speak of fear of Hezbollah on the North border with Lebanon, and the army responds with small attacks on Jihad groups on that area (they say it’s preventive…). A unity government is being sought, but the Prime Minister demands that it be unconditional (the opposition demands removing ministers associated with extremist religious groups and stopping hard projects that modify the laws of justice and the structures of the judicial system). In the face of the emergency, it is possible that unity will be accepted, but anger is growing as people perceive the government taking advantage to impose its conditions.

As you can see, the issue is very complex. Along with an extremely violent and inhumane war, there are internal power conflicts, both in Israel and in the Palestinian territories. Once again, the question arises (and I truly hope for

opinions, perspectives, multiple and varied answers): How can one present and develop a “humanistic”, “non-violent” and supportive plan when facing situations so complex and filled with violence and inhumanity? How to act in the day-to-day of these types of situations and experiences? I come from afar, I do not live here, I can maintain calm and keep a neutral perspective, but what do you say to people who are suffering the loss of their loved ones? What do you say to people who see their future full of fears and uncertainties? How do you console them? What images can help generate hope and open spaces for a future that seems better, at least for Israeli and Palestinian children?

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

