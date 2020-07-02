Get Daily Email
date 2020-07-02

Home / Featured Content / Ways To Build An Emotional Connection With Women

Ways To Build An Emotional Connection With Women

You connect with someone when they are opening up about something or an experience, and you are too.

I’m sure you’ve found yourself asking this question about how to build a connection with a woman. It seems to be wired in our genes that we as men are problem solvers. We like to “fix things.” Women connect with men and their girlfriends on feelings and emotions. What I’ve experienced when connecting with women is that make they decisions about men based on how they made them feel. It’s almost like the saying “People aren’t going to remember what you did for a living, how you make your money, etc. but how YOU made them feel.” It’s pretty much the same with women, they want a guy in their life that listens to them, someone they connect with, and someone who makes them feel great about themselves.

As humans we have surface level conversations and deeper meaningful conversations throughout our day to day. You don’t connect with someone when having surface level conversations. You connect with someone when they are opening up about something or an experience, and you are too. Same thing goes for women… You’re never going to connect with a woman you’re trying to date if you aren’t moving past those surface level conversations, and digging deeper. A great example I like to bring up and I’ve used this myself when on dates with women is “How did that make you feel?” A girl is sharing an experience with you and you could really tell she’s opening up about it, and at the end you just go “that sounded cool.” In her mind she’s probably saying I just told this guy an experience I felt excited about and he has nothing to say. She’s also probably saying this guy may or may not be a terrible listener. Ask follow up questions, repeat back to her what she just told you. This also can be applied when connecting with other people, when you repeat back what the other person is telling you, it tells them in their minds that you were actually listening and care what they have to say.

If you talk about what you’re passionate about and enjoy doing, this will give her the space to open up to you as well. Women want to feel safe, and by you doing this she will feel vulnerable and be willing to share more of her with you. Being authentic goes a very long way, and you will attract the woman you want in your life when you live in authenticity.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash

About William Fulton

William J. Fulton, also known as "The Relationship Guy" is a twenty four year old living in the city of Brotherly Love. Will enjoys writing and sharing his experiences he's had with women and relationships thus far in life. He enjoys giving dating and relationship advice to men as well as teaching others on how to have a fulfilling life. You can find his videos and articles that he produces over at www.williamjfulton.com

