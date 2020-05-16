We Are Keystrokes Away From Support For Bullying or Discrimination

—

Every day, we hear about mistreated people. They may experience bullying or discrimination. We read it on social media, listen to it on the news or by the mouths of others. We live in a popular time to rise and stand up to empower ourselves and others. We never have to feel hopeless or alone if this happens to one of us. Unless we are knowledgeable about how to help ourselves, if we have been bullied or discriminated against—it can be challenging. It’s easy to feel victimized, and that is very dis-empowering. Thanks to the era of the internet and digitalization—help can often be keystrokes away. Here are some resources that can help you or someone you want to support.

Resources:

• Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) (Private Nonprofit)

EJI confronts racial injustice, advocates for equality, and creates hope for marginalized communities. Attorney Bryan Stevenson is the founder and Executive Director of EJI in Montgomery, AL. www.EJI.org

Bullying/Whistleblowing Resources

• The National Whistleblowers Center (NWC) is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that helps protect employees who disclose fraud, waste, and abuse. They sponsor advocacy, education, and assistance projects in a variety of program areas. They also have an online resource center on whistleblower’s rights as well as a speaker’s bureau of national experts and former whistleblowers. They provide a national attorney referral service operated by the NWC’s sister group, the National Whistleblower Legal Defense and Education Fund (NWLDEF). www.Whistleblowers.org

Discrimination Resources

• The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is responsible for enforcing federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against a person’s color, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older) genetic information, or disability. Most employers with at least 15 employees are covered by EEOC laws (20 employees in age discrimination cases). www.EEOC.gov

• The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is a sub-agency of the U.S. Department of Education focusing on protecting civil rights in federally assisted education programs and prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, sex, national origin, sexual identity, age, handicap, or membership in patriotic youth organizations. http://www.hhs.gov/civil-rights/index.html

• Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, 800-514-0301 (voice), 800-514-0383 (TTY), or visit http://www.doj.gov/crt/ada/adahom.1.htm

• Title VI of the Civil Rights Act Of 1964: This law makes it illegal to discriminate by race, color, or national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. For more information, contact the Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division at 202-514-2151 (voice), 202-514-0716 (TTY), or visit http://www.justice.gov/crt/cor/coord/titlevi.htm

• Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): This law makes it illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities in all programs, activities, and services offered by state and local government agencies. This Act includes public transportation services and physical access to state and local government buildings.

• The Immigration Reform and Control Act Of 1986 (IRCA): This law makes it illegal for certain employers to fire or refuse to hire a person by that person’s national origin or citizenship. This law also makes it unlawful for an employer to request employment verification only from people of a certain national origin or only from people who appear to be from a foreign country. An employer who has citizenship requirements or gives preference to U.S. citizens also may violate IRCA. For more information, contact the Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-Related Unfair Employment Practices at 1-800-255-7688 (voice); 1-800-237-2515 (TTY for employees/applicants); or 1-800-362-2735 (TTY for employers) or visit http://www.usdoj.gov/crt/osc

Safety Resources:

• OSHA’s mission is to assure safe and healthful workplaces by setting and enforcing standards. They also provide training, outreach, education, and assistance. You can file a concern with them at 1-800-321-OSHA (6742). www.OSHA.gov

Workplace Laws Not Enforced by the EEO:

• The EEOC does not enforce some workplace laws; different agencies govern them. Here is a list that you can also find on the EEOC website. (https://www.eeoc.gov/laws/other.cfm)

