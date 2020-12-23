We Chant, ‘I Did It My Way’ Despite the Odds

Often we fight a path of conformity because of individuation. We change as we mature and see the world through new eyes, so to speak, and realize we do not have to follow blindly those who demand the loudest, or make us feel inferior because they ‘believe in their truth’ so strongly, ours appears weak.

Sometimes we stumbled ahead despite the onslaught of opinion. We set aside the rough edges of our past and stand present with our values forged through time and crafted for us through our personal history.

In the moments between the chaos, we hear the heroes in our story rise up ahead of us and remind us: we are winners. We survived inhumane treatment, verbally torn by arrogance, and set aside by blind rage. Abuse, negativity, terror, uncertainty, and secrecy all filled our lives with personal levels of trauma. And then, we who built resilience in our choices rose up, higher than our past.

Instead, we used the energy to build anew. We stepped into the unknown and stood taller than the trials we walked through, even as we cried or screamed at injustice.

We saw who walked before us and took the tools they provided and built Bridges to climb over the debris of human agony, even our personal tragedies.

We stood upon the mountain with tablets of testimony created from the agony of defeat whilst still grasping the olive branch of peace.

Even then, our path still remains ours. No matter who tried to hold us back or push us forward we were the ones who walked the trail; Our feet, not theirs.

The idea of “I did it my way” is just that… No one can walk for you. No one can build your character. They may have influenced you, no doubt. The struggle to shift the beliefs and patterns of behavior ingrained in you indeed will challenge you, almost daily.

However, no one can choose violence or choose peace for you. How exciting to know we get to be the change?! Despite the negative pain we experienced, we are still free to choose the path we walk.

What will you choose?

— Just a thought by Pamela

