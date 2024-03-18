In the First Noble of Buddhism, there will always be suffering in life. The Fourth Noble Truth is the path to end suffering. We all find our own path to end suffering. That’s just life. That’s the human design. On my path to end suffering, I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. In discovering our individual paths, I believe that we try to help others, who are suffering to find their own paths to end their suffering, too. Maybe, that’s the Fifth Noble Truth. Who knows?

Pretty 9-year-old Scarlett Oliver has suffered with aggressive terminal brain cancer. Scarlett is the biggest Taylor Swift fan. Taylor is her Hero. At her Eras Tour Concert in Sydney, Australia, Taylor walked over to the edge of the stage and knelt over to Scarlett. She hugged Scarlett. As part of her Eras Tour signature, Taylor gave Scarlett her 22 hat. 22 is one the songs she wrote. Taylor placed her 22 hat on Scarlett’s tiny bald head. She gently kissed Scarlett’s hands. Taylor said, “Love you.” Scarlett smiled her biggest smile. She was so happy.

Nothing, but mad love and respect to Taylor Swift. Taylor is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Musical Superstar on Planet Earth. Yet, her heart is even greater. She did what she could to help with Scarlett’s suffering. In the bigger picture, we do what we can to help end the suffering of others. So that they can be the greatest that they can be. So that they can have some measure of joy and peace. That’s just the right thing to do. Make the world a better place for everyone.

On Sunday, I practiced with 9-year-old Kisuke, right before his Aikido promotional test. His very first test. I had Kisuke call out the technique before he did them so that he would remember. We worked on the proper stances and timing. He had done his homework and knew what techniques he had to do.

I instructed Kisuke to change the kensen (line of attack), when I came to grab his hand. I told him to make me come faster to grab him by moving back on the new kensen. He nodded. He got it. He did so. He threw me to the mat. We practiced the techniques over, and over, and over again. Make the unnatural, natural.

In the Aikido test, Kisuke changed the kensen and made the attacker accelerate to him before he threw them. Although he didn’t do that on every technique, he tried. Still, Kisuke changed the kensen more than some of the older students and adults. He did his best. That’s all he could do. He had fun, too. I was proud.

After the test, I told Kisuke, “Good job!” He had the biggest smile. I said, “Let’s get a picture together.” I stood next to Kisuke with my hand on his shoulder. We both smiled. His Dad took a couple photos. Maybe one day, when Kisuke is Sensei, he’ll pass on what he’s gotten to another 9 year old. That would be a meaningful legacy. In the Greek proverb, kindness begets kindness. We do what we can.

I’m no Taylor Swift. Taylor is Scarlett’s Hero. I’m no hero. Still, Kisuke gave his permission to be his Sensei. I do what I can to make him greater than what he knows himself to be. That’s my responsibility. My job. That’s what the late Mizukami Sensei had done for me over 25 years. That’s what Ishibashi Sensei does for me now. I pass it all on.

I have nothing to do with what goes on inside someone else. I have a say in what goes on inside me. We all suffer inside sometimes. That’s just life. I have compassion for others, get what it’s like to be them.

On my path to end suffering, I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. I help others to find their own path to end suffering so that they can invent the greatest versions of themselves. They free themselves. Free to be.

I try to give back and create the space for others to become greater than they know themselves to be. Then they can escape to that space and be free. Free to be themselves. Maybe, the world becomes a better place, too. At least, that’s my hope. Amen.

—

Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash