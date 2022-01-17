Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / We Lost Another One (Cousin) [Video]

We Lost Another One (Cousin) [Video]

We’re going to talk about grief again today

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

.

.

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
all right so we’re going to talk about
00:01
grief again today um
00:05
i told you guys when my sister passed
00:06
away right um that i didn’t really take
00:08
the time that i should have to grieve
00:10
the reason was is because when my family
00:13
from baltimore found out that she was
00:15
getting sick and she was like on her way
00:17
out all of them came through and so
00:20
i volunteered for them to stay at my
00:22
house and it was
00:24
really really really great that they
00:25
were actually here because it helped me
00:27
grieve no one asked me why i was sad no
00:30
one asked me why i was crying no one
00:32
asked me why i was quiet they just they
00:34
understood and that was really
00:36
beneficial but there there’s something
00:38
about grief that you kind of need a
00:40
moment
00:41
to just let it hit you hard and i never
00:43
really took that moment with britney and
00:46
so
00:46
i was a little irritated by that because
00:48
i didn’t feel like it ever settled with
00:51
me but i just kept moving and that was
00:54
fine
00:55
the crazy thing was
00:56
everybody came to my house like all the
00:59
aunts and family and cousins that i grew
01:02
up with
01:03
on my dad’s side all came
01:05
to my house they were like in my home
01:07
and i’ve like slept on their floors i
01:10
was
01:11
like ate their food like kind of been a
01:14
nuisance so it was awesome for me that
01:16
be like kind of a covering for my family
01:18
one of my cousins who uh
01:21
lived in vegas um
01:24
he hadn’t seen his mom in like 10 years
01:26
hadn’t seen my dad in like 15 years it’s
01:28
had to be longer than that this dude uh
01:31
was living in vegas just trying to get
01:32
his life back together um and was going
01:35
video production and stuff like that and
01:37
he was like uh you know like my you know
01:40
how you got your best cousin this was
01:41
like my best cousin so he
01:44
uh came to california
01:46
stayed with us he saw his mom for the
01:49
first time in a long time saw
01:50
grandmother henry which is you know the
01:52
matriarch of our family saw everybody
01:55
got to spend some great time with them
01:57
and
01:58
we were all mourning um
02:00
it was just kind of like this weird
02:01
thing
02:02
so
02:04
i’m like sitting here talking to god
02:05
telling god i can’t
02:07
right
02:08
i can’t i can’t let go brittany i don’t
02:10
understand why you’re doing this
02:12
she’s like one of the greatest people i
02:14
know why would you do this like this
02:15
doesn’t make any sense and i’m grieving
02:17
hard for this woman right
02:19
and i’m kind of like me and god are like
02:21
man i don’t want to ask you for anything
02:23
you know and i said that on video
02:26
my cousin leon stayed here for about two
02:29
weeks after everybody left and it was
02:31
like we were cousins again like little
02:33
cousins again like
02:35
babies again like we just laughed joked
02:38
hung out
02:39
he
02:40
you know was at my house he he did some
02:43
work on some he’s a carpenter he did
02:45
some stuff some work on my backyard um
02:48
trying he built us a little like um
02:50
like a little wall in the backyard he
02:52
helped me put together the kids bunk
02:54
beds and i and uzi’s beds are you ready
02:58
[Music]
03:07
how is it guys
03:09
[Music]
03:13
say thank you cousin leon
03:16
[Music]
03:18
and you know he also was helping me
03:21
find a new office for us to move into
03:24
and we were trying to build a cyclorama
03:25
and he was going to build that for me
03:27
and i was going to pay him and all that
03:29
stuff i told you guys the last time that
03:30
i needed to take a week off because i
03:32
was grieving
03:33
um thursday november 4th
03:36
i get a call from his mother at 6 00 am
03:38
and she says leon’s dead
03:40
[Music]
03:42
and i was like why how do you know you
03:44
know saying like i understand it and so
03:48
it turns out that um
03:50
instead of me trying to explain to you
03:52
what happened i’m just gonna let the
03:54
news
03:55
tell you because i feel like they did a
03:56
good job reporting it and you actually
03:58
get to see images of my aunt june and my
04:01
cousin rhonda being interviewed by the
04:03
news station
04:05
a deadly shooting at a las vegas gas
04:06
station has forever changed one family
04:09
earlier this month a 22-year-old man is
04:11
accused of shooting into two parked cars
04:14
before opening fire inside a gas station
04:16
off robindale road and jones boulevard
04:19
police say curtis abraham was in one of
04:22
those parked cars and was killed after
04:24
the suspect shot him several times
04:27
abraham worked for a local production
04:29
company his family described him as warm
04:32
hard working and talented yesterday
04:34
would have been his 37th birthday
04:44
why did he go there 10 minutes before 10
04:47
minutes after
04:48
june abraham’s eldest son curtis was a
04:51
victim in what las vegas police called a
04:53
completely random shooting just after
04:56
midnight on november 4th at the chevron
04:58
gas station in the southwest valley a
05:00
suspect walked up to a parked car
05:03
abraham was sitting in and shot him
05:05
several times he didn’t shut my son once
05:08
he shot him four times
05:15
he had such beautiful eyes and now
05:19
all i think about is that there’s pain
05:22
and anger left curtis abraham’s loved
05:25
ones spoke with fox 5 from baltimore
05:27
where they’re still trying to process
05:29
this senseless act of violence i want
05:31
the public to know
05:33
the the type of man that he was and
05:37
the wonderful life the beautiful life
05:40
that was senselessly cut short the
05:44
and and how this world has been robbed
05:46
you know the unfortunate thing for us is
05:48
that we will never know
05:51
just how far he could have gone you know
05:53
and and realized his true potential but
05:55
he was just so great at everything and
05:57
it was no surprise that
06:00
he was doing so well
06:02
proceeds from the music video that can
06:04
be streamed on all platforms will go
06:06
towards abraham’s only daughter a senior
06:09
in high school coming to spend time with
06:11
him you know
06:13
this is something she’ll never get to do
06:16
if you do what you love
06:24
a gofundme account was created for the
06:26
daughter abraham leaves behind a link
06:28
can be found on
06:29
fox5vegas.com my cousin fought for his
06:32
life for 45 minutes before he expired
06:34
in the hospital
06:36
and
06:37
[Music]
06:41
when my aunt called me and told me
06:44
the only thing i could do
06:47
was thank god
06:49
[Music]
06:51
for my sister’s death
06:53
because if it wasn’t for that i wouldn’t
06:55
have been able to spend time
06:57
with my cousin
07:00
and i know that’s weird right
07:03
[Music]
07:05
my sister went out with loving hands all
07:07
around her
07:10
praying
07:12
singing loving on her as she went out my
07:15
my cousin died
07:17
in the hospital bright lights surgery
07:21
[Music]
07:25
but before he left
07:28
he got the love
07:31
that my sister got in a different way
07:34
we got to see him
07:36
and spent so much good time with him
07:38
laughing
07:39
choking
07:40
playing around his sister
07:43
[Music]
07:46
we got to spend a good time with joking
07:48
around with his sister and
07:50
uh my aunt his mom and everybody we just
07:53
had such a good time and that’s how we
07:55
get to remember him
07:58
and so
08:00
i got to like grieve this time
08:03
i got to
08:03
[Music]
08:05
scream and cry and break down
08:07
[Music]
08:10
you know i got the fall i got to fall
08:12
and be weak
08:14
alone
08:18
unlike before
08:19
[Music]
08:21
and
08:22
i’m telling you this because
08:26
i’m realizing
08:27
that
08:29
god knows what he’s doing
08:31
right
08:32
[Music]
08:33
and i’m not saying that
08:35
i’m like thanking god for my sister’s
08:37
death right i’m not saying that i’m just
08:39
saying that i’m blessed to have had time
08:42
with him
08:43
[Music]
08:44
and i just want you to remember like
08:46
right now like circumstances right like
08:49
we are in weird strange circumstances
08:52
sometimes and we don’t really know what
08:54
the next month two three
08:57
years
08:58
we don’t know what that time is
09:00
preparing us for so right now you are
09:02
being prepared for something no matter
09:04
what it is
09:06
i gotta go back home and
09:09
grieve
09:10
with my family and more with my family
09:12
and through the memorial service and all
09:14
that
09:15
um and i’m excited to go see everybody
09:18
and cry and be all in it
09:20
again um
09:22
but my cousin leaves behind a daughter
09:24
i’ve never met his daughter
09:27
i just know that
09:30
when we spent time together he was in
09:31
this house
09:34
he got to watch
09:36
me be a father right he got to
09:39
[Music]
09:41
experience me be a husband he got to see
09:44
how i operate with the kids and all that
09:46
stuff
09:48
and i was driving him to the airport
09:51
after everything we was talking and he
09:53
was like yeah
09:54
i was like yo what what are you going to
09:55
take away from this you know i’m saying
09:57
cause he’s in the film he was in the
09:58
film industry uh
10:00
pa videographer like drone operator um
10:04
even actors sometimes you know what i’m
10:05
saying doing this thing out in vegas and
10:07
i was like what are you going to take
10:08
away from this like do you want to get
10:10
on the grind for youtube but like you
10:12
want to start creating your own content
10:13
and you want to
10:14
he was like man honestly man i just want
10:16
to be a good father man like i want to
10:18
get my daughter out to vegas
10:20
[Music]
10:21
and what i thought was going to be like
10:23
a life
10:25
of like
10:26
oh shoot we about to be cousins again
10:28
he’s about to come back around he’s
10:29
about to do his thing with his kid
10:31
we’re about to start living life
10:32
together again and i’m getting excited
10:34
like i’m going to be able to witness to
10:35
him and
10:36
all this stuff
10:38
he was murdered you know i’m saying
10:40
and they have a gofundme right for his
10:42
daughter and i’m not asking you guys to
10:44
donate right i don’t really want you to
10:46
donate
10:48
i feel like the people
10:50
who raise the child that could kill my
10:52
cousin they should be donating you know
10:54
what i’m saying
10:55
my community
10:56
[Music]
10:58
there’s other things that we can do
10:59
right
11:01
but what i thought was gonna be a
11:02
lifelong thing of me
11:04
reaching and chasing after my cousin and
11:06
pursuing him and talking to him about
11:09
jesus
11:10
and being the proof right right because
11:12
everybody needs proof of fatherhood and
11:14
i was the proof of my my cousin just
11:16
then
11:17
[Music]
11:19
it’s gone i don’t have time now it’s the
11:21
time is over and so
11:23
what i’m taking away from this season is
11:25
that like i don’t have time to waste
11:28
we don’t got time to waste you know what
11:30
i’m saying
11:32
to play and so
11:35
i should have known that
11:37
but um
11:38
[Music]
11:41
i’m just grateful you know
11:42
and so what i want to do is
11:45
um i already opened up the belief in
11:47
fatherhood store with all our clothes
11:49
and merch and all that stuff right i’m
11:51
giving you an opportunity to buy right
11:54
the clothes that you may have missed
11:55
during some of the sales we have
11:57
leftover stuff that may not have been
11:59
available or whatever you may have
12:00
missed it or whatever it’s available
12:02
right now
12:03
um at shop.lifefatherhood.com
12:06
um and you can go ahead and and shop
12:08
till you drop but the proceeds are gonna
12:10
go to his daughter okay so what we make
12:14
until this gofundme is funded we are
12:17
giving the money
12:19
we’re not keeping it we’re giving it to
12:22
my cousin’s daughter right his name is
12:24
curtis i call him leon
12:26
curtis neon abraham right
12:27
my cousin
12:29
his daughter is getting the money that
12:31
we’re getting from the shirts okay up
12:33
until the gofundme is funded so um if
12:36
you want to support know you’re
12:37
supporting a good cause we let it go to
12:39
the patrons early so that they can get
12:41
um they can take advantage of everything
12:43
but um there’s a lot of stuff left so
12:46
make sure you don’t miss out because
12:47
this stuff will probably never be
12:49
available again because there are no
12:50
more we’d have to reprint them
12:52
so um and i don’t think we’re going to
12:54
do that because we got some new stuff
12:55
coming but i wanted to tell you guys
12:57
that because
12:59
i know a lot of us are experiencing a
13:01
lot of loss
13:03
especially with covet and
13:05
just all the stuff that’s been happening
13:07
around the world you know what i mean
13:09
um
13:11
but i just want to let you know man that
13:13
like
13:14
sometimes you think you got time you
13:15
don’t be having time
13:16
you know you don’t got it
13:18
and uh
13:20
that could be really frustrating when
13:21
you have plans you know i made plans
13:24
with my cousin
13:25
i i did not imagine i thought that all
13:27
the work that i was doing
13:29
there was there were a couple people
13:31
that i always thought would be able to
13:32
receive a benefit off the fruits of my
13:35
labor you know
13:36
one would be you know my children my
13:38
parents right
13:39
my aunts and uncles but like my sister
13:41
and my cousin were two people that i
13:43
definitely was like yeah man like you
13:45
know when i get there we gonna be
13:47
vacationing together in this place or in
13:49
that place and
13:50
you know what i’m saying you could come
13:52
help me build this and we could i’m
13:54
gonna put you on like
13:57
it’s not it’s not there anymore you know
14:00
and so part of me
14:02
like if i start to get to go into the
14:04
victim mindset i think like oh man like
14:07
my childhood is being attacked like all
14:08
the things that i love about being
14:10
young right
14:12
he he was going to turn 37.
14:17
my sister was 35
14:21
and so
14:23
my friends you know so i want to leave
14:25
you with that man if you guys want to
14:27
support
14:28
yeah buy clothes
14:30
um we’re gonna support this man’s
14:32
daughter
14:33
uh i know i’ll be able to meet her at
14:35
the memorial service and just say i’m
14:37
sorry and
14:38
all the things but yeah
14:40
thank you guys so much uh for watching i
14:42
know this is kind of sad but at the same
14:43
time as you can tell like
14:45
i’m different you know the last time
14:46
it’s not a lot of tears i don’t know if
14:48
i’m numb to it uh
14:50
but i also just think like man like my
14:53
brain is processing fast and i’m just
14:55
kind of like man i gotta make the most
14:56
out of this time that we have and so
14:59
yeah i’m gonna uh i’m gonna have a good
15:01
day that’s my choice i’m gonna have a
15:02
good day
15:04
and i want you to as well okay thank you
15:06
guys so much for watching particularly
15:08
keeping that we’re popping if you’re
15:09
fortunate enough to be doing like
15:10
someone else make sure you watch this
15:11
video with them and if they’re not
15:12
around share with them see y’all next
15:14
time
15:15
peace
15:35
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

