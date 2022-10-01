What a Man Will Do When He’s Fully Committed to You

Trying to figure out whether someone likes you back or not can be mentally draining. Because relationships in adulthood are a little bit more…complicated.

But that doesn’t mean we (women) should just sit there and waste our time.

Long gone were the days when we as women needed to play the guessing game to see if a man would genuinely commit to us.

While I don’t know your definition of a perfect man, I can tell you this is what a man will do if he truly loves you.

A man who commits to you stays without you even asking

Begging someone to stay in your life is not a nice feeling. It makes you feel so desperate. I hate seeing many women feel that way.

Life is already hard enough. When we’re at our low points, we need someone who genuinely wants to stay and be there for us.

You can see how much he loves you when you’re at rock bottom, not when you’re at your happiest state. You need to see how reliable he is as a partner.

Take notice. Is he only there for you when he needs you, not the other way around?

If he is, it’s already a warning sign that the relationship is pretty much one-sided.

A man who commits to you lets you chase your goals and dreams

Consider yourself lucky if you’re with a man who genuinely supports your goals and dreams. At least where I came from, it’s not something most women have.

It’s always been either love or career. Trying to have a thriving career while still being in a healthy relationship seems impossible.

So, as a result, women have the pressure always to choose their partner and neglect their dreams.

For years while living in that small town, I thought it was a normal thing to do.

Now that I’ve seen a much bigger world, you deserve someone who can support your life choices. It also means this person is willing to make compromises along the way.

He knows it’s not all about him and his world but also your world. Being with him shouldn’t stop you from working on your personal goals.

A man who commits to you won’t make you doubt yourself

It’s the most crucial part.

When you spend time with him, notice how he makes you feel. Notice how he responds when you’re being vulnerable to him.

Does he listen or put you down even more?

I’ve been there. Being in a relationship used to make me more miserable. I thought it was all my fault.

However, looking back, that’s because mostly, I didn’t feel safe letting out all my feelings.

My ex-boyfriend made me feel like a cry-baby. He didn’t acknowledge the pain I went through.

Instead, he gave me some suggestions on how not to feel them too much.

I get that too many feelings are no good but to neglect them all? It’s a big no.

The more you push down your feelings, especially the sad ones, the more they’ll come back to you and sabotage what you have. Small things added up.

While you can’t expect your partner to make you happy, you sure as hell deserve uplifting words and reassurances when you need them.

Most women do this one mistake

Most women do this without realizing how destructive it is for their mental health: they fall in love with a man full of potential.

You know, that kind of man who promises the world; seems so charming in the beginning; and is good on paper.

If we want to build a long-term relationship with a man, we don’t fall for the potential.

We fall for what he shows us. If he’s all talk and never changes, he’ll highly likely stay that way.

I’ve known people who stay and wait for the man to deliver his promise. They wait for years and years until they realize they’ve wasted so much time with the wrong person.

What you see right now is what you get.

When you’re about to be in a serious relationship with someone, ask yourself, what’s your compatibility level? What traits do you see in them that captivate you?

Avoid such thinking, “He’s not that reliable, but at least he’s financially stable, AND he said he’s flexible to any changes!”

That thought is what will lead you to another heartbreak.

…

At the end of the day, being in a relationship isn’t as complicated as most people think. Yes, it’s hard, but so is life in general.

It’s pointless to be with someone if you still need to play the guessing game.

Trust me. You’ll know if a man is fully committed to you.

You don’t have to go around and ask your friends about the “signs”. Or post your question on Quora to get answers. You just can feel it.

And his actions daily confirm that.

