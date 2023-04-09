What Every Man Truly Wants in a Serious Relationship: The Truth Revealed

It’s incredibly simple, in my opinion:

1) Hot girl

Appearance matters a lot. Many men will try to get the hottest girl they can. However, it will not be a sustainable and fulfilling relationship if he doesn’t get the two other conditions.

2) A girl who truly believes in them, and who will be there through the ups and downs.

Us men are facing challenges and doubts as we live in a very competitive world. The “Men Club” is a tough place with its own code. And there is nothing like a solid pillar you can fully trust in this hostile world.

3) A girl who likes them like they truly are.

What girls sometimes fail to understand is that men crave APPRECIATION. Our ego is fueled not only by LOVE, but even more by APPRECIATION.

“The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo

So what does that mean? That means that when we put the mask off, when we come back to our safe space, we want our girl to show appreciation toward our true nature. It means the world to us. We might not admit it or tell it, but we greatly appreciate VALIDATION from our partner.

Conclusion

Trust me, if a girl meets these three conditions, she’ll never lose her man. A man might cheat, because (SURPRISE !!) sometimes human beings are not sexually monogamous, but he will stay loyal to his household, and be willing to die for his partner (I’m not joking, it’s really to that extent).

Here is what I see as the truth, now do whatever you want 🙂

And remember : as the end of the day, we all want companionship.

