What Every Woman Should Know About Men

Just like women, men are unique individuals with different traits and characteristics. It’s important to remember that not all guys are the same and they can vary greatly from one person to another.

However, generally, we will find these unique aspects in every man. Let’s dive in!

Women need to understand that men are mostly taught to hide their emotions from a young age. They may act tough and pretend like everything is fine, but deep down, they may have their own struggles.

Some guys want to be vulnerable too, but they need time and your patience to get them open up. They may struggle to open up at first, but once they feel cared for and loved, they will share their secrets and pain with you.

Men don’t like small talk. They appreciate honesty and directness. If you’re interested or not interested in something, it’s important to be clear and deliberate in your communication.

Guys love girls who can make them laugh. They enjoy having fun and can commit to a relationship if they feel the same way about each other.

Masturbate, porn, making love, it’s all part of being a man. Truly, men love sex! The only time you should worry is if he starts watching porn as a substitute for spending time alone with you.

However, not every guy wants sex; some just want to hold you close.

They crave a connection with every part of you; body, mind, and soul. Cuddling and falling asleep together are their favorite things.

They can feel a deep respect, admiration, and fascination for women. Men love to hear the voice of the woman they love.

Fancy dates aren’t their thing. They prefer to keep things simple. For them, the most important thing is spending time with their special someone.

Men will be your biggest cheerleader and supporter. They’ll do crazy things for you. They stay away from drama and won’t judge you. They’ll listen to your problems and provide the best advice.

They’ll feel terrible about how other men have treated you without the love and respect you deserve. You shouldn’t be judged or shamed.

They want to do whatever they can to reverse your pain and bring love, healing and gentleness to your heart and body. No wonder sometimes they try to protect you from certain people. It doesn’t mean they’re jealous or insecure. They just sense people’s intentions before you do.

Men need to feel respected and appreciated. Even a simple gesture like a thank you note can go a long way in showing your gratitude for all they do. They also need to feel loved, as it helps them feel closer to you. It’s not just about physical attraction, but a desire for genuine intimacy and love.

Men might not always say “I love you” often, but they show their love through their actions. They will do things like giving you time away from responsibilities, doing chores, and supporting your family. Sometimes they will do it secretly. They genuinely care about your well-being.

Guys are actually very understanding when it comes to women’s feelings. Sometimes, they will go out of their way to make you feel safe and protected.

They may be shy and insecure at times, just like you. Dating can make them feel anxious too, and they also have moments of vulnerability and breakdowns. It’s important to be understanding and supportive during these times.

Guys appreciate more than just an attractive outfit. They value intelligence, substance, and a strong personality. While they may enjoy seeing you dressed up, they also want to connect with your mind and soul.

Once a guy becomes attached to you, it’s difficult for them to move on. If you’re a part of their life, you’re special to them, and they won’t easily let you go!

Note: It is not intended to replace professional advice for your situation.

