What If I Could Do Today All Over Again?

The unknown of what tomorrow brings is the reason many people live life to the fullest today. We don’t know if we will have another opportunity, so we do all that we can now. The question “What If I Could Do It All Over Again?” has been a popular topic over time and a common one for people who are looking back on their lives.

What does this mean? How can you be better today than yesterday by the mindset you hold close?

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive — to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” — Marcus Aurelius

Consider the following movie, Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray. Every day, he tries something new to break out of the repetitious day. Every day he learns more about himself, and eventually, this day helps him breakthrough to his inner feelings.

Or in Season 3, Episode 11, Sammy Winchester in Supernatural wakes up to ASIA singing the Heat of the Moment and every day after days witnesses Dean dying. No matter what he does, he cannot stop the same cycle from happening. The moral of his story is how can he communicate the situation to Dean and make it through.

And finally, the favorite movie of many, 50 First Dates. In this movie, Adam falls for a beautiful Drew Barrymore who portrays a young woman who wakes up every day with no memory of the day before. He needs to remind her every day of their love and have another first date.

In each of these shows, we have valuable lessons.

We can learn how to make today a better day by waking up remembering what we believe in as far as our value system, and then living our life as if today is our last day.

The mindset here would help us bypass much of the pain of negativity, especially when it comes to relationships.

For instance, we may have a difficult time with trust, but if we remember that today is could be our last day, then it will be easier to forgive. In fact, by doing this you can move forward and accept the good things in life as well as those around us who want only the positive influence on your decisions. Even if we struggle with forgiveness, the act of extending it can increase the peace inside.

Our thoughts shift when we forgive.

So, what does it mean to work on staying in the present moment? It simply means that you need to stay in the moment and not waste time on things that do not matter, like grudges.

But what if we could “do it all over again?” Would there be anything different? Yes, change is inevitable; however, your mindset of today’s events will help shape who you are tomorrow.

What if we could stay in the moment and treat everyone with kindness? What if we remembered that today is our last day and change things for the better.

These simple phrases often float past people.

Most of the time, people don’t want to pause and consider the moment. They insist on controlling every aspect until people are weeded out of their lives. In this tragedy, they didn’t learn from their past, they pushed the memory away and trudged through, repeating the same mistakes.

We all need to remember these words: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

We can make it through anything as long as we start small, build up from there. Here are three things you can to do remind yourself of the mindset you need to improve on tomorrow.

1. Stay positive and remember to possibility of today being your last day.

What do you want to leave as a legacy: That you were right or you were kind?

Consider what you choose to dwell upon. Can you make today a first-date worthy kind of a day? Do what you can to bring this into reality.

2. Work on improving your mindset one step at a time. Every hint at a potential shift in your mindset can help you mature and grow. Listen to people around you, and what they share about you. If enough people say the same types of things, you might have a pattern going on, which needs deeper attention.

What have you done right that you know you can repeat.

What behaviors, words, or attitudes did you carry and put on others that you can shift, change, or eliminate? Remember, it takes a bigger person to shift the dynamic and listen, truly listen to what others think.

3. Stay patient, stay focused, stay committed to learning from other people’s mistakes as well as yours. It takes time but it will be worth it! Don’t give up hope when you slip up or you notice people around you might make mistakes.

Observe how people interact around you as well.

Find someone better at something you know you need to learn and then emulate them. By doing so you build your character via observation.

“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Every opportunity to improve is yours for the taking. You can rerun negative memories from your past every single morning, and with dread start your day. Or, you can shift and find the gems from the day before and apply them to your life once your eyes flutter open after a good night’s sleep. When you are given the gift of a fresh start; a brand new day with a clean slate, your choices dictate which direction you head.

Will your day be one of seizing the opportunity to mature, heal, grow, and shift or will you stay stagnant in destructive, negative emotions from your past?

Your life is your choice now.

How cool is that?

No matter what anyone else deems ‘your day’, you are the ultimate creator. I encourage you to find the treasures of yesterday and build upon them for a brighter future starting today. You’ll find life more agreeable, and if not, you’ll get through the day with a focus instead of dependent on what happens. Stay strong, stay the course, and review your life long enough to make the new day, a genuine fresh start. You deserve it, and so do those around you.

