What Is Religious Counseling?

There are many different kinds of counseling for a person’s mental health. Finding a therapist takes effort and you need to determine which one is right for you. Religious counseling can be an excellent way for people to get help for their mental health. Some people have a strong sense of faith and incorporate that into their mental well-being.

The goal of religious counseling is to help people identify their misaligned psychological behaviors with the religion they practice. The idea is that once they are behaving in a way that is more based in faith, they will start to feel better. Here is how religious counseling works and how it can help people who are observant.

Christian Counseling

Christian counseling has roots that trace back to the 70s. Jay E. Adams was a reformed Christian and author of over 100 book, which have been translated into 16 different languages. He received a doctorate degree in preaching. Adams popularized the idea of Christian counseling. He advocated for a biblical approach to counseling. He is considered a pioneer in the work of biblical counseling. Adams received education from an Episcopalian seminary. He was also educated at Johns Hopkins University. Since Adams, there have been many adjustments and improvements to Christian counseling. It has evolved over time. The fundamental belief and Christian counseling and Christian counselors are that clients can come back to learning to listen to God. As the years have gone by, Christian counseling has evolved and merged with secular therapy. This integration has had positive effects. If you practice Christianity, you can try searching for Christian counseling near me.

Three methods to merge Christian Counseling with Therapy

There have been efforts to integrate Christian counseling and therapy. Stanton Jones and Richard Buteman determined three different methods to help merge psychology and Christianity together. They are pragmatic eclecticism, metatheoretical eclecticism, and theoretical integration. These three concepts combine practical and religious tenets to solve patient’s problems. The idea is that religion and psychology can be connected and help people heal. The therapist in religious counseling will examine a patient’s issues and help them look at what has and has not worked. Then they integrate the spiritual and religious into their treatment plan to help them heal. It incorporates psychological techniques as well as listening to the person’s spiritual journey. Human beings are holistic individuals made up of multiple parts including an emotional life and a spiritual one. The concept behind Christian counseling is that a person needs to embrace all of themselves to heal.

Other religions

Other religions besides Christianity provide religious counseling. It depends on what your beliefs systems are. You can always ask someone at your place of worship if they know a person who offers religious counseling. The best place to start with spiritual counseling is where you are observant of your faith. Religion and therapy can be integrated if a person so chooses. For example, there are Jewish family services organizations that provide counseling to adults, teens, and children. They also offer couples and family therapy. There is an institute for Muslim mental health that is targeted toward members of the Muslim community. Depending on your religious preferences, you can find a therapist who respects your faith and can provide you mental health treatment.

The world is changing – we are fighting stigma

Years ago, religion and therapy might have seemed separate. Today, we see more of an integration of spirituality, religion, and therapy. No matter what your faith is, you can still have mental health problems. You can be religious and still suffer from anxiety, bipolar disorder, or more mental health issues. If you’re struggling with your mental health, know that you can still observe your religion and seek therapy. Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re suffering from a mental health issue because you’re “not religious enough.” Mental health disorders don’t discriminate. You could be a devout Christian, Hindu, Jew, or Muslim and still have a mental illness. It’s crucial to seek help if you’re depressed, anxious, having panic attacks, or suffering in any way with your mental health. You don’t need to do this alone.

Respecting clients of faith

You might not choose religious counseling. Perhaps you want to see a therapist who isn’t religiously affiliated. Even if you choose a secular therapist, it’s crucial that your provider respects your faith and religious practices. It might inform your treatment. For example, there can be a lot of guilt for people who are religious. Religion isn’t your entire being, but it impacts the way that you view the world. It’s a part of you. If you’re struggling with your mental health, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

Reach out for help

No matter what type of counseling you choose, it’s critical to get help. If you want to find religious counseling, there are many different resources for you to search. There are therapists who are well-versed in religion and therapeutic practices. You can get the support and guidance that you need to feel whole.

Photo credit: iStock