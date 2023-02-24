Social anxiety may have started when you were a teenager. Or maybe you started feeling anxious when you reached adulthood. No matter the exact timeframe, it’s starting to impact your daily routine. Maybe you had to give a presentation in front of the class and felt nervous, anxious, and even fearful. You may have even been worried about being judged or embarrassing yourself.

You love your family and friends, but most of the time, you prefer to be alone in the comfort of your own room. Meeting new people, striking up a conversation, or talking on the phone may seem like a fun activity to others, but these are all situations you worry about every day. People often think of you as shy or an introvert, but you feel like there’s a larger issue at hand.

What is Social Anxiety?

Social anxiety is a type of anxiety disorder where social interactions can cause irrational anxiety. Individuals who have social anxiety will experience anxiety, fear, and self-consciousness in everyday social interactions.

These are some of the most common social situations where an individual may experience social anxiety:

Answering a question in front of others

Asking for help

Being on a phone call

Dating

Eating in front of others

Having an interview

Meeting new people

Presenting or performing in front of others

Using public restrooms

The Cause

There isn’t one specific cause for social anxiety. In fact, around 5-10% of people worldwide deal with social anxiety disorder, making it the third most common mental health disorder. Similar to other types of anxiety disorders, several different factors are at play.

Genetics

Anxiety tends to run in the family. If another member of your family experienced social anxiety, you’re more likely to experience it yourself.

Brain Structure

Another factor at play is how your brain is wired to handle anxiety and fear. Individuals with an overactive amygdala can have a heightened fear response, making social interactions all the more difficult.

Environment

Social anxiety is also believed to be a learned behavior. Environmental factors and stress could also be linked to causing social anxiety disorder. If someone experiences embarrassment due to a negative situation, they may develop social anxiety due to the event. For example, children who experience abuse, teasing, bullying, or trauma are more likely to develop signs and symptoms of social anxiety.

The Signs and Symptoms

Many behavioral, emotional, and physical signs and symptoms are tied to social anxiety disorder. Here are a few of the most common signs and symptoms.

Physical

Blushing

Dizziness

Minimal eye contact

Muscle tension or stiffness

Nausea

Rapid heartbeat

Shaking or trembling

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Behavioral and Emotional

Avoiding certain situations, places, or people

Expecting the worst-case scenario

Fear that others will notice the signs and symptoms of your anxiety, further embarrassing yourself

Fearful of being judged in a negative way

Intense fear of interacting with others

Worried about embarrassing yourself

Treatment Options

Social anxiety can start taking hold of your life, especially if left untreated. One of the best things you can do to better control and manage the signs and symptoms you’re experiencing is to reach out for help. Talking to a coach or therapist can help you learn about potential triggers that may be causing you social anxiety, as well as help you work through the signs and symptoms you’re facing. You don’t have to continue to live with the social anxiety you’re facing for the rest of your life.

Photo by Joice Kelly on Unsplash