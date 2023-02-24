Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What Is Social Anxiety?

What Is Social Anxiety?

Individuals who have social anxiety will experience anxiety, fear, and self-consciousness in everyday social interactions.

by Leave a Comment

Social anxiety may have started when you were a teenager. Or maybe you started feeling anxious when you reached adulthood. No matter the exact timeframe, it’s starting to impact your daily routine. Maybe you had to give a presentation in front of the class and felt nervous, anxious, and even fearful. You may have even been worried about being judged or embarrassing yourself.

You love your family and friends, but most of the time, you prefer to be alone in the comfort of your own room. Meeting new people, striking up a conversation, or talking on the phone may seem like a fun activity to others, but these are all situations you worry about every day. People often think of you as shy or an introvert, but you feel like there’s a larger issue at hand.

What is Social Anxiety?

Social anxiety is a type of anxiety disorder where social interactions can cause irrational anxiety. Individuals who have social anxiety will experience anxiety, fear, and self-consciousness in everyday social interactions.

These are some of the most common social situations where an individual may experience social anxiety:

  • Answering a question in front of others
  • Asking for help
  • Being on a phone call
  • Dating
  • Eating in front of others
  • Having an interview
  • Meeting new people
  • Presenting or performing in front of others
  • Using public restrooms

 

The Cause

There isn’t one specific cause for social anxiety. In fact, around 5-10% of people worldwide deal with social anxiety disorder, making it the third most common mental health disorder. Similar to other types of anxiety disorders, several different factors are at play. 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Genetics

Anxiety tends to run in the family. If another member of your family experienced social anxiety, you’re more likely to experience it yourself.

Brain Structure

Another factor at play is how your brain is wired to handle anxiety and fear. Individuals with an overactive amygdala can have a heightened fear response, making social interactions all the more difficult.

Environment

Social anxiety is also believed to be a learned behavior. Environmental factors and stress could also be linked to causing social anxiety disorder. If someone experiences embarrassment due to a negative situation, they may develop social anxiety due to the event. For example, children who experience abuse, teasing, bullying, or trauma are more likely to develop signs and symptoms of social anxiety.

The Signs and Symptoms

Many behavioral, emotional, and physical signs and symptoms are tied to social anxiety disorder. Here are a few of the most common signs and symptoms.

 

Physical

  • Blushing
  • Dizziness
  • Minimal eye contact
  • Muscle tension or stiffness
  • Nausea
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Shaking or trembling
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sweating

 

Behavioral and Emotional

  • Avoiding certain situations, places, or people
  • Expecting the worst-case scenario
  • Fear that others will notice the signs and symptoms of your anxiety, further embarrassing yourself
  • Fearful of being judged in a negative way
  • Intense fear of interacting with others
  • Worried about embarrassing yourself

 

Treatment Options

Social anxiety can start taking hold of your life, especially if left untreated. One of the best things you can do to better control and manage the signs and symptoms you’re experiencing is to reach out for help. Talking to a coach or therapist can help you learn about potential triggers that may be causing you social anxiety, as well as help you work through the signs and symptoms you’re facing. You don’t have to continue to live with the social anxiety you’re facing for the rest of your life.

 

 

Photo by Joice Kelly on Unsplash

About Kamini Wood

Kamini Wood, a certified professional coach, helps people take the courageous steps to identify their limiting beliefs, the reasons for their stagnation or feelings of not enoughness, so they can have what they want professionally and personally to live a fulfilled life.

She is the creator of AuthenticMe® and CEO of Live Joy Your Way, a coaching company helping high performers and overachievers who have seen success through old-rooted, traditional metrics, reestablish their relational self-awareness. Her best-selling book is Om: Life’s Gentle Reminders . For more information visit www.kaminiwood.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x