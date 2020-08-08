What “Loving” Looks Like: Visual Simplicity

We take a closer look at Jeff Nichols’ Loving (2016) and the filmmaking philosophy of visual simplicity.

.

.

in Jeff Nichols loving the philosophy of

visual simplicity keeps us focused on

the human face and the small movements

of the actors expressions the

deliberately minimalist stripped-down

visual world feels subtle and unassuming

just like Mildred and Richard loving the

quiet couple at the center of the 1967

Supreme Court case Loving v Virginia

which struck down state laws against

interracial marriage the choice to step

back and let the actions play out

without interference isn’t a lazy camera

technique it’s a philosophy of

filmmaking history jumps out of the

textbook giving us something human to

connect to the universal story of two

people in love in a world that’s hostile

to that love tell the judge I love my

with loving cinematographer Adam stone

uses stately no distractions

person-centered camerawork and lighting

according to film professor julian

cornell jeff nichols to me is one of the

most interesting directors working today

one of the most interesting things about

nichols for a contemporary director is

how little he moves the camera there’s a

reliance today amongst directors in

moving camera because you can do it it’s

feasible and he resists that now why

does he do that I think a number of

reasons he does that is it allows for

more intimate character portraits so

we’re not caught up in thinking about

what the cameras doing we feel we’re

just watching two people unmediated I

always use it to learn more

a lot there’s POV is that like it’s not

a person’s POV in the movie we don’t

want the camera to get way out there

filming something I shouldn’t you’re not

getting of actors saying or not saying

compensating for their lack of camera

movement they create depth and dynamism

through blocking and Composition and

they’re always stacked three shot if we

have three people you know it’s almost

like a wedge or triangle you have

someone in the foreground so in the

middle when the camera does make

unsettling movements they align with the

outer world and moments when hostile

forces crash in from outside

doing in bed with that woman

how much wise there’s no good in we

always say like keep it simple stupid I

love when people saying you know it’s

simple an authentic Lovings production

designer Chad Keith chooses locations

and set dressings that eliminate

everything in essential so what we see

in frame is only the honest environment

the Lovings would interact with it I

think it’s just important that to not

have the distraction you don’t have to

always have something in every frame if

it doesn’t need to be there then you

know why is it there I like to give a

complete set you know even if we’re not

seeing the whole set at all time so it

just helps the overall feel it helps the

characters get more into the moment

because they can look across the room

and see that you know the rest of their

house is actually there if we look

closer at a few key scenes we notice how

visual choices like the set dressing and

framing are also reinforcing important

moments and themes of the story in

sophisticated ways for example the

framing in the jail scene when the

police won’t let Richard bail a very

pregnant Mildred out of jail every shot

contains layer upon layer of prison bars

it’s a striking visual echo and

illustration of the overwhelming number

of layers of institutional forces

keeping them apart and just how long a

journey of appeal after appeal they’ll

have to go through to remove these

layers of violent separation we asked

the cinematographer and the production

is

to tell us about a couple of their

favorite scenes in the movie Stone

points to the dishwashing scene is an

example of how visual simplicity can

move us he points out that he went for a

very basic lighting here Gregg was here

Mildred is here I would be if I was

camera we’d be looking this way they’re

in profile and then super simple baton

strip tungsten light bulbs up in the

ceiling and just with a piece of muslin

in the back to kill some of the shadows

and that’s what lit it we may lose a

small battles but win the big war and

the other thing I kind of love about

that scene is that don’t just wasn’t

sitting correctly as it passed the the

film as a gate basically a cameras just

a sewing machine that runs films oil but

it’s one of those neat things with with

film like you never know what you’re

gonna get it’s kind of a amazingly

fragile yet beautiful median to shoot

with it’s beautifully flawed I guess

like that scene one specific scene in

the film that I like is wouldn’t Mildred

is sitting on the couch watching the

March with Martin Luther King jr. and

she’s sitting in her living room and

she’s basically a few blocks away from

it where it’s happening that scene is

just really brings it

just sort of quiet people in some key

moments Nichols chooses to cut out from

closer views of the Lovings emotions to

a wide shot in these wide shots we grasp

the big picture of how this couple

shaped history wider shots of the land

in Virginia also connect us with the

Lovings feelings about this place

come on build you a house house each

place in the film earns a strong

emotional presence when Richard and

Mildred are forced to leave her alergy

Nia for inner city DC the green open

space of the countryside is replaced by

the claustrophobic D saturated feel of a

city they have no connection to we were

these really lush environments pumped up

the greens just a tad and then a little

bit of D sat and DC a kind of

counterpoint the production also

achieved its realism and authentic

performances by shooting in actual

places the Lovings inhabited we’re

walking literally in the footsteps of

these people where we’re outside the

jail where she was held and inside the

courtroom where she was tried the

courtroom that they were tried in was

original I think at that point the clerk

of court even told me the same tables

and chairs were in there from when they

were tried which was pretty amazing

the exterior of the jail was still

standing using the documentary the

loving story by Nancy we’re ski as a

guide the loving team based many visuals

on 16-millimeter footage of the couple

made lives of small battles and win big

war and photos by Life magazine

photographer gray Villette who’s also a

character in the film played by Michael

Shannon

how he captured such truthful simple

images he never used a flash he never

bounced light he’d always find natural

light he never forced a shot he never

manicured anything his saying was like I

wanted him capturing images that are as

real as real can get and that resonated

with me I was like hmm that kind of is

kind of our mantra or Canon the quiet

elegant nature of the Lovings is

mirrored in nickels and dice pecked

achill style we’re not so much focused

on the experience of watching the film

in the sense of getting entertainment or

having visual pleasure his films are

anti spectacle or another director might

emphasize action or drama he

de-emphasizes it I think history is much

like things today in terms of headlines

we look for things that blow up those

are where our eyes tend to fall on the

train wrecks in this story it was it was

a psychological violence it was quiet

violence but the real insidious part

their persecution was the time that was

taken away from them we don’t look at

those types of stories for the audience

watching the slow burn of the story

unfolding may take a little patience but

the payoff is the unexpected swelling of

emotion that we didn’t notice has been

gradually building in us all along by

the end we feel the film has visually

captured what loving looks like

