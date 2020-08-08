Get Daily Email
What "Loving" Looks Like: Visual Simplicity

What “Loving” Looks Like: Visual Simplicity

We take a closer look at Jeff Nichols' Loving (2016) and the filmmaking philosophy of visual simplicity.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:07
in Jeff Nichols loving the philosophy of
00:10
visual simplicity keeps us focused on
00:12
the human face and the small movements
00:14
of the actors expressions the
00:16
deliberately minimalist stripped-down
00:18
visual world feels subtle and unassuming
00:20
just like Mildred and Richard loving the
00:23
quiet couple at the center of the 1967
00:26
Supreme Court case Loving v Virginia
00:28
which struck down state laws against
00:30
interracial marriage the choice to step
00:33
back and let the actions play out
00:34
without interference isn’t a lazy camera
00:37
technique it’s a philosophy of
00:39
filmmaking history jumps out of the
00:41
textbook giving us something human to
00:44
connect to the universal story of two
00:46
people in love in a world that’s hostile
00:49
to that love tell the judge I love my
00:51
with loving cinematographer Adam stone
00:56
uses stately no distractions
00:58
person-centered camerawork and lighting
01:00
according to film professor julian
01:02
cornell jeff nichols to me is one of the
01:04
most interesting directors working today
01:05
one of the most interesting things about
01:07
nichols for a contemporary director is
01:09
how little he moves the camera there’s a
01:12
reliance today amongst directors in
01:14
moving camera because you can do it it’s
01:16
feasible and he resists that now why
01:18
does he do that I think a number of
01:20
reasons he does that is it allows for
01:21
more intimate character portraits so
01:24
we’re not caught up in thinking about
01:25
what the cameras doing we feel we’re
01:27
just watching two people unmediated I
01:29
always use it to learn more
01:32
a lot there’s POV is that like it’s not
01:35
a person’s POV in the movie we don’t
01:37
want the camera to get way out there
01:39
filming something I shouldn’t you’re not
01:41
getting of actors saying or not saying
01:45
compensating for their lack of camera
01:47
movement they create depth and dynamism
01:49
through blocking and Composition and
01:52
they’re always stacked three shot if we
01:55
have three people you know it’s almost
01:56
like a wedge or triangle you have
01:58
someone in the foreground so in the
02:00
middle when the camera does make
02:03
unsettling movements they align with the
02:05
outer world and moments when hostile
02:08
forces crash in from outside
02:11
doing in bed with that woman
02:14
how much wise there’s no good in we
02:17
always say like keep it simple stupid I
02:20
love when people saying you know it’s
02:22
simple an authentic Lovings production
02:25
designer Chad Keith chooses locations
02:27
and set dressings that eliminate
02:29
everything in essential so what we see
02:31
in frame is only the honest environment
02:33
the Lovings would interact with it I
02:34
think it’s just important that to not
02:37
have the distraction you don’t have to
02:39
always have something in every frame if
02:41
it doesn’t need to be there then you
02:43
know why is it there I like to give a
02:45
complete set you know even if we’re not
02:48
seeing the whole set at all time so it
02:50
just helps the overall feel it helps the
02:52
characters get more into the moment
02:54
because they can look across the room
02:55
and see that you know the rest of their
02:57
house is actually there if we look
03:00
closer at a few key scenes we notice how
03:02
visual choices like the set dressing and
03:04
framing are also reinforcing important
03:07
moments and themes of the story in
03:09
sophisticated ways for example the
03:11
framing in the jail scene when the
03:13
police won’t let Richard bail a very
03:15
pregnant Mildred out of jail every shot
03:17
contains layer upon layer of prison bars
03:20
it’s a striking visual echo and
03:22
illustration of the overwhelming number
03:24
of layers of institutional forces
03:26
keeping them apart and just how long a
03:29
journey of appeal after appeal they’ll
03:31
have to go through to remove these
03:32
layers of violent separation we asked
03:35
the cinematographer and the production
03:36
is
03:37
to tell us about a couple of their
03:39
favorite scenes in the movie Stone
03:41
points to the dishwashing scene is an
03:43
example of how visual simplicity can
03:45
move us he points out that he went for a
03:47
very basic lighting here Gregg was here
03:50
Mildred is here I would be if I was
03:53
camera we’d be looking this way they’re
03:55
in profile and then super simple baton
03:58
strip tungsten light bulbs up in the
04:02
ceiling and just with a piece of muslin
04:06
in the back to kill some of the shadows
04:09
and that’s what lit it we may lose a
04:11
small battles but win the big war and
04:16
the other thing I kind of love about
04:17
that scene is that don’t just wasn’t
04:19
sitting correctly as it passed the the
04:23
film as a gate basically a cameras just
04:27
a sewing machine that runs films oil but
04:29
it’s one of those neat things with with
04:31
film like you never know what you’re
04:32
gonna get it’s kind of a amazingly
04:35
fragile yet beautiful median to shoot
04:38
with it’s beautifully flawed I guess
04:40
like that scene one specific scene in
04:43
the film that I like is wouldn’t Mildred
04:45
is sitting on the couch watching the
04:48
March with Martin Luther King jr. and
04:50
she’s sitting in her living room and
04:52
she’s basically a few blocks away from
04:54
it where it’s happening that scene is
04:56
just really brings it
05:00
just sort of quiet people in some key
05:04
moments Nichols chooses to cut out from
05:06
closer views of the Lovings emotions to
05:08
a wide shot in these wide shots we grasp
05:11
the big picture of how this couple
05:13
shaped history wider shots of the land
05:16
in Virginia also connect us with the
05:18
Lovings feelings about this place
05:20
come on build you a house house each
05:26
place in the film earns a strong
05:28
emotional presence when Richard and
05:30
Mildred are forced to leave her alergy
05:32
Nia for inner city DC the green open
05:34
space of the countryside is replaced by
05:36
the claustrophobic D saturated feel of a
05:39
city they have no connection to we were
05:41
these really lush environments pumped up
05:43
the greens just a tad and then a little
05:47
bit of D sat and DC a kind of
05:50
counterpoint the production also
05:52
achieved its realism and authentic
05:54
performances by shooting in actual
05:56
places the Lovings inhabited we’re
05:58
walking literally in the footsteps of
05:59
these people where we’re outside the
06:02
jail where she was held and inside the
06:04
courtroom where she was tried the
06:05
courtroom that they were tried in was
06:08
original I think at that point the clerk
06:10
of court even told me the same tables
06:13
and chairs were in there from when they
06:15
were tried which was pretty amazing
06:17
the exterior of the jail was still
06:19
standing using the documentary the
06:21
loving story by Nancy we’re ski as a
06:23
guide the loving team based many visuals
06:25
on 16-millimeter footage of the couple
06:27
made lives of small battles and win big
06:30
war and photos by Life magazine
06:32
photographer gray Villette who’s also a
06:35
character in the film played by Michael
06:37
Shannon
06:39
how he captured such truthful simple
06:43
images he never used a flash he never
06:46
bounced light he’d always find natural
06:48
light he never forced a shot he never
06:50
manicured anything his saying was like I
06:53
wanted him capturing images that are as
06:55
real as real can get and that resonated
06:58
with me I was like hmm that kind of is
07:01
kind of our mantra or Canon the quiet
07:04
elegant nature of the Lovings is
07:06
mirrored in nickels and dice pecked
07:08
achill style we’re not so much focused
07:10
on the experience of watching the film
07:12
in the sense of getting entertainment or
07:14
having visual pleasure his films are
07:15
anti spectacle or another director might
07:18
emphasize action or drama he
07:21
de-emphasizes it I think history is much
07:23
like things today in terms of headlines
07:26
we look for things that blow up those
07:29
are where our eyes tend to fall on the
07:31
train wrecks in this story it was it was
07:34
a psychological violence it was quiet
07:37
violence but the real insidious part
07:41
their persecution was the time that was
07:44
taken away from them we don’t look at
07:46
those types of stories for the audience
07:48
watching the slow burn of the story
07:50
unfolding may take a little patience but
07:52
the payoff is the unexpected swelling of
07:55
emotion that we didn’t notice has been
07:57
gradually building in us all along by
08:00
the end we feel the film has visually
08:02
captured what loving looks like
08:09
[Music]

