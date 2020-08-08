What “Loving” Looks Like: Visual Simplicity

We take a closer look at Jeff Nichols’ Loving (2016) and the filmmaking philosophy of visual simplicity.
.
.
in Jeff Nichols loving the philosophy of
visual simplicity keeps us focused on
the human face and the small movements
of the actors expressions the
deliberately minimalist stripped-down
visual world feels subtle and unassuming
just like Mildred and Richard loving the
quiet couple at the center of the 1967
Supreme Court case Loving v Virginia
which struck down state laws against
interracial marriage the choice to step
back and let the actions play out
without interference isn’t a lazy camera
technique it’s a philosophy of
filmmaking history jumps out of the
textbook giving us something human to
connect to the universal story of two
people in love in a world that’s hostile
to that love tell the judge I love my
with loving cinematographer Adam stone
uses stately no distractions
person-centered camerawork and lighting
according to film professor julian
cornell jeff nichols to me is one of the
most interesting directors working today
one of the most interesting things about
nichols for a contemporary director is
how little he moves the camera there’s a
reliance today amongst directors in
moving camera because you can do it it’s
feasible and he resists that now why
does he do that I think a number of
reasons he does that is it allows for
more intimate character portraits so
we’re not caught up in thinking about
what the cameras doing we feel we’re
just watching two people unmediated I
always use it to learn more
a lot there’s POV is that like it’s not
a person’s POV in the movie we don’t
want the camera to get way out there
filming something I shouldn’t you’re not
getting of actors saying or not saying
compensating for their lack of camera
movement they create depth and dynamism
through blocking and Composition and
they’re always stacked three shot if we
have three people you know it’s almost
like a wedge or triangle you have
someone in the foreground so in the
middle when the camera does make
unsettling movements they align with the
outer world and moments when hostile
forces crash in from outside
doing in bed with that woman
how much wise there’s no good in we
always say like keep it simple stupid I
love when people saying you know it’s
simple an authentic Lovings production
designer Chad Keith chooses locations
and set dressings that eliminate
everything in essential so what we see
in frame is only the honest environment
the Lovings would interact with it I
think it’s just important that to not
have the distraction you don’t have to
always have something in every frame if
it doesn’t need to be there then you
know why is it there I like to give a
complete set you know even if we’re not
seeing the whole set at all time so it
just helps the overall feel it helps the
characters get more into the moment
because they can look across the room
and see that you know the rest of their
house is actually there if we look
closer at a few key scenes we notice how
visual choices like the set dressing and
framing are also reinforcing important
moments and themes of the story in
sophisticated ways for example the
framing in the jail scene when the
police won’t let Richard bail a very
pregnant Mildred out of jail every shot
contains layer upon layer of prison bars
it’s a striking visual echo and
illustration of the overwhelming number
of layers of institutional forces
keeping them apart and just how long a
journey of appeal after appeal they’ll
have to go through to remove these
layers of violent separation we asked
the cinematographer and the production
is
to tell us about a couple of their
favorite scenes in the movie Stone
points to the dishwashing scene is an
example of how visual simplicity can
move us he points out that he went for a
very basic lighting here Gregg was here
Mildred is here I would be if I was
camera we’d be looking this way they’re
in profile and then super simple baton
strip tungsten light bulbs up in the
ceiling and just with a piece of muslin
in the back to kill some of the shadows
and that’s what lit it we may lose a
small battles but win the big war and
the other thing I kind of love about
that scene is that don’t just wasn’t
sitting correctly as it passed the the
film as a gate basically a cameras just
a sewing machine that runs films oil but
it’s one of those neat things with with
film like you never know what you’re
gonna get it’s kind of a amazingly
fragile yet beautiful median to shoot
with it’s beautifully flawed I guess
like that scene one specific scene in
the film that I like is wouldn’t Mildred
is sitting on the couch watching the
March with Martin Luther King jr. and
she’s sitting in her living room and
she’s basically a few blocks away from
it where it’s happening that scene is
just really brings it
just sort of quiet people in some key
moments Nichols chooses to cut out from
closer views of the Lovings emotions to
a wide shot in these wide shots we grasp
the big picture of how this couple
shaped history wider shots of the land
in Virginia also connect us with the
Lovings feelings about this place
come on build you a house house each
place in the film earns a strong
emotional presence when Richard and
Mildred are forced to leave her alergy
Nia for inner city DC the green open
space of the countryside is replaced by
the claustrophobic D saturated feel of a
city they have no connection to we were
these really lush environments pumped up
the greens just a tad and then a little
bit of D sat and DC a kind of
counterpoint the production also
achieved its realism and authentic
performances by shooting in actual
places the Lovings inhabited we’re
walking literally in the footsteps of
these people where we’re outside the
jail where she was held and inside the
courtroom where she was tried the
courtroom that they were tried in was
original I think at that point the clerk
of court even told me the same tables
and chairs were in there from when they
were tried which was pretty amazing
the exterior of the jail was still
standing using the documentary the
loving story by Nancy we’re ski as a
guide the loving team based many visuals
on 16-millimeter footage of the couple
made lives of small battles and win big
war and photos by Life magazine
photographer gray Villette who’s also a
character in the film played by Michael
Shannon
how he captured such truthful simple
images he never used a flash he never
bounced light he’d always find natural
light he never forced a shot he never
manicured anything his saying was like I
wanted him capturing images that are as
real as real can get and that resonated
with me I was like hmm that kind of is
kind of our mantra or Canon the quiet
elegant nature of the Lovings is
mirrored in nickels and dice pecked
achill style we’re not so much focused
on the experience of watching the film
in the sense of getting entertainment or
having visual pleasure his films are
anti spectacle or another director might
emphasize action or drama he
de-emphasizes it I think history is much
like things today in terms of headlines
we look for things that blow up those
are where our eyes tend to fall on the
train wrecks in this story it was it was
a psychological violence it was quiet
violence but the real insidious part
their persecution was the time that was
taken away from them we don’t look at
those types of stories for the audience
watching the slow burn of the story
unfolding may take a little patience but
the payoff is the unexpected swelling of
emotion that we didn’t notice has been
gradually building in us all along by
the end we feel the film has visually
captured what loving looks like
[Music]
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
