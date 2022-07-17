Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / What Relationship Needs Sound Like

What Relationship Needs Sound Like

Your relationship need is your boundary.

by Leave a Comment

 

Does it make you feel like a burden to ask for things like these?

  • I need more quality time together.
  • I need some variation in our physical intimacy.
  • I need you to listen without interrupting me.
  • I need space to express my feelings.
  • I need more words of affirmation (e.g. I love you).
  • I need conflict to be dealt with instead of being ignored.
  • I need my feelings to be acknowledged.
  • I need you to express interest in what matters a lot to me.
  • I need you to apologise when you have made a mistake.
  • I need you to respect my alone time.
  • I need more help around the house.

 

No one can read our minds. The only way someone will know what you need is if you tell them. So it is always better to avoid intuitions and talk about whatever you feel. Communication always solves most problems.

Never forget to ask it back to your partner. You are not alone in this.

If you are with someone that makes it seem like your basic needs are too much, leave.

 

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Terence Kong

Writer. Blogger. Photographer. Bookworm. Malaysian. Editor-In-Chief of livingthroughtwenties.com, which aims to nurture twentysomethings on achieving a balanced, authentic life.

Follow me on Medium:
terence-kong.medium.com.

