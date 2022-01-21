What To Do When Dating Someone With Depression & Anxiety

Like most mental health conditions, dating someone who struggles with depression and anxiety can be a challenge. Whether you’ve met someone new who is showing signs or you’ve been in a relationship with someone for a while, here are some tips that could help your dating life and make it more comfortable for you and your partner.

Show Support Without Pressure



Communication is crucial for any relationship, and when it comes to mental health disorders, it’s even more critical due to the feelings and emotions involved.

One crucial aspect to consider is how you try to provide comfort and support to your partner – some individuals think they are being considerate by giving advice, but it often ends up ineffective.

For example, instead of telling them that they should fix their lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise, try to take a more collaborative approach to help them take their mind off of things. This can be anything such as going out to lunch, watching a movie together, or going sightseeing outdoors.

Sometimes your partner might not feel like doing these kinds of activities, though. If it seems like they aren’t interested, don’t be pushy, and certainly don’t be accusatory towards them. It’s not unusual for people with depression to have very low energy and mood levels; it doesn’t mean it’s personal and that they specifically don’t want to spend time with you.

Create Fair Boundaries

While your partner’s feelings and emotions should always be considered, you should never put your own mental health on the backburner.

It’s prevalent for depressed and anxious people to say harsh words that they most likely don’t mean, but they can still be hurtful to you, and you don’t have to accept them. If this happens, kindly and calmly tell them that you don’t appreciate being spoken to like that, especially if you’re trying to show support.

You are also not required to spend 100% of your time trying to assist people – there are professionals for this (which you will learn about in the next section).

Dating someone with depression can be stressful at times, so you must make sure to take care of your mental health by practicing self-care, and this includes making time for yourself and doing things that you enjoy.

Lead Them To Professional Advice

There is only so much someone can do to aid their partner through depression, and ideally, learning how to cope and overcome it should be done with professional assistance.

Many patients with depression and anxiety can feel the way they do for no apparent reason, and biochemistry may be to blame, particularly serotonin and norepinephrine. A medical doctor or psychiatrist can prescribe medication, like antidepressants, to address the chemical imbalances and provide relief for some of the symptoms your partner might be having.

Attending counseling and therapy is also a recommended course-of-action as well. Even if your partner doesn’t have a specific reason for feeling depressed and anxious, therapy can help patients recognize their negative thinking and behavior patterns and find ways to change them.

It’s not easy to suggest to partners that they should reach out to a professional, but doing so can be the best thing for them.

Additionally, if you are having difficulties coping with your partner’s condition, you too can benefit from counseling and therapy.

To learn more about online therapy and topics such as dating, depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions, please visit BetterHelp today. The more you know about communicating and managing symptoms, the easier it will be to have a happier and more fulfilling relationship.

Conclusion

Dating with mental health concerns isn’t easy for anyone involved, but hopefully, these strategies can help make navigating this issue less stressful. With practice on everyone’s part, couples affected by depression and anxiety can be strong and be successful.

Photo Credit: iStock